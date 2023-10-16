Maybe it’s because his official visit started on his birthday that Jose Perez was already feeling good vibes when he arrived in Tempe. This is why, at the culmination of his trip, the 6-5 2510-pound West Virginia guard decided to end his recruitment and commit to the Sun Devils.

Perez is a graduate transfer who is immediately eligible this season and has one year of eligibility left. Since he will be enrolling in Arizona State’s academic Session B, he is poised to be eligible to suit up for the team’s season opener in Chicago on November 8 versus Mississippi State.





“I felt like it was a fit,” Perez admitted. “Coach Hurley and Coach were blowing my phone up to visit. It was cool that it was my birthday when I visited, but I committed because of basketball. With Bobby Hurley, I feel like Bobby; I know he will get me to where I want to be. He feels I could play any position 1-4. He believes in me and let me do what I do. People haven’t seen me play in two years. But he’s seen my practice film from this year and how I transformed my body and whatnot. So he’s ready to unleash a little beast.





“When I talked to the team on the visit, I felt like we were on the same page. I’m here to win. I’m not here to step on nobody’s toes. I just want to win a lot of games and get back to the promised land. And I know I have a lot to prove.





“I committed tonight (Sunday) night at dinner. Nobody knew. So we got to dinner, and I didn’t even tell Coach Hurley, and he was sitting next to me. I’m like, “Hey, coach. I’m gonna make that announcement. And he’s like, are you coming here? I said, check your phone in a little bit.’”









Yesterday, Perez celebrated his 25th birthday and has had quite the journey during his career. The guard who prepped at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy signed out of high school with Gardner-Webb in 2018 and played there for two years before transferring to Marquette. After seeing very little playing time there, he transferred to Manhattan and played one year there, where he earned first Team All-MAAC honors in the 2021-22 season, averaging 18.9 ppg, 4.5 apg, and 3.2 rpg playing in 29 of 30 games.





When his head coach and mentor, Steve Masiello, was fired two weeks before the start of the season, he decided to transfer to West Virginia. Because he was denied immediate eligibility for the 2022-23 campaign, he sat out that season and earned his degree.





He had a public departure from the Mountaineers, which began when his second head coach during his career, Bob Huggins, resigned last June. Perez entered and exited the transfer portal. Yet after his return, despite already earning his degree, West Virginia insisted that he attend study hall and enroll in undergraduate courses. This was a vacation that led Perez to leave the team, this time for good.