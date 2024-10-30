Advertisement

in other news

Podcast: Can ASU make it a November to remember?

Podcast: Can ASU make it a November to remember?

Sun Devil network sideline reporter Kevin Turner and I discuss ASU's season to date, projections for home stretch

 • Hod Rabino
Preseason preparations reach pinnacle point as ASU travels to Duke

Preseason preparations reach pinnacle point as ASU travels to Duke

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley returns to his alma mater for the first time as ASU's head coach

 • Ryan Myers
Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

 • Ryan Myers
Freshmen players shining during bye week practices

Freshmen players shining during bye week practices

Freshmen players shining during bye week practices

 • Jake Sloan
Receivers excited for season’s home stretch

Receivers excited for season’s home stretch

Receivers excited for season’s home stretch

 • Jake Sloan

in other news

Podcast: Can ASU make it a November to remember?

Podcast: Can ASU make it a November to remember?

Sun Devil network sideline reporter Kevin Turner and I discuss ASU's season to date, projections for home stretch

 • Hod Rabino
Preseason preparations reach pinnacle point as ASU travels to Duke

Preseason preparations reach pinnacle point as ASU travels to Duke

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley returns to his alma mater for the first time as ASU's head coach

 • Ryan Myers
Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

Remedying first-half performances squarely on ASU's mind during bye week

 • Ryan Myers
Advertisement
Published Oct 30, 2024
Wednesday’s Practice Report
DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest.com Staff

“This is what I mean when I say practice how we plan to play.” Those words were overheard during ASU's end-of-practice huddle, an indication of a productive session in preparation for the Oklahoma State contest.


Wednesday’s Practice Report

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Arizona State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement