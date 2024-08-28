Wednesday’s Practice Report
Advertisement
The last open practice for the media this week took place this morning and, thanks to comfortable weather, took place outside as the Sun Devils put the finishing touches on their season-opener preparations. Here are our observations:
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!