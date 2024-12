With a successful 2025 signing day for ASU taking place this morning, the Sun Devils continued their preparations for the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Here are our observations:

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!