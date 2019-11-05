The Arizona State women’s basketball season tips off this week with Air Force and Army and while the week one foes are not top programs, the Sun Devils know not to take their foot off of the gas.







The season begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST against Air Force at the newly rebranded Desert Financial Arena. The matchup should be a favorable one for the Sun Devils as ASU has a height advantage with the Falcons having only two players 6’0 or taller.





Air Force is led by head coach Chris Gobrecht in her 39th season as a Division 1 head coach. Her career has included stops at Yale and Washington, where she was the winningest coach in program history. She led the Huskies to nine tournament appearances in her 11 years in Seattle.





Gobrecht is the mentor of ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne.





The Falcons are coming off a dismal season in which the team finished 8-22 and 4-14 in the Mountain West conference, good for second to last. The Falcons had just two players shoot over 40 percent from the field last season. However, they do return their leading scorer from last season in junior guard Kaelin Immel. Immel averaged 13.2 points per game in 2018-19 and was second on the team with 40 assists.





The Falcons also return their second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder in junior guard Emily Conroe. Conroe averaged 6.2 rebounds per game last year to go along with her 10.5 points per game.





Turnovers were a huge problem for Air Force last year as they were tied at No. 298 in the entire NCAA in turnovers per game, averaging 18.3.





“Of course Air Force, that’s Chris Gobrecht my mentor and they’re going to play pressure defense like we like to play and get after it,” Turner Thorne stated.





After Air Force, ASU has four days off before another service academy heads to the bank.





The Sun Devils will face off against Army on Sunday at 5 p.m.





The Black Knights were similar to the Falcons record-wise in 2018-19, ending the season 11-19 and 6-12 in the Patriot League.





Unlike the Air Force matchup, the Sun Devils will not have a size advantage against Army as the Black Knights feature six players over 6’0.





Last season, Army was carried by one player, forward Madison Hovren, who averaged 19.1 points per game while grabbing a whopping 13.1 rebounds per game, good for No. 5 in the country.





Also contributing to the minimal successes of last season for the Black Knights was guard Jess Lewis who averaged 5.2 assists per game.





However, Hovren and Lewis are both gone to graduation which leaves second-year forward Kate Murray to step up and fill the void.





Murray ranked No. 1 on the Army roster last season with a 37.5 percent three-point percentage and was third on the team in rebounds per game, averaging 4.2.





Also potentially filling the void left by the graduating seniors from last year is junior forward Liz Layne. Layne was terrific rebounding the ball last season, grabbing nine against LIU Brooklyn, but was limited to three games due to injury.





“We could easily see 40 minutes of zone against Army,” Turner Thorne said. “Because last year they zoned the BCS schools. First week of the season it’s like, who knows? You just have to evaluate and adjust because you have no film.”





While Army and Air Force both struggled last season, Turner Thorne and her team said playing two services academies will be a good test to start the season.





“…It’s a good thing because we like to schedule tough…,” Turner Thorne explained. “It’s not Baylor like last year but…these kids, the basic training that they go through, the toughness that they have…they’re going to play hard and that’s what you want…Every team is a little bit different level but if we come out and we’re going to have to play for 40 minutes…that’s good. Tougher the better because we are in the toughest conference in the country.”





Forward Jayde Van Hyfte echoed her coach.





“I know the military schools are going to be very tough teams to play,” Van Hyfte said. “But we just have to come out and be tougher. We’ve been working hard…this offseason and we’ve been getting in the weight room, we’ve been getting in the extra shooting, we’ve been doing everything that we can possible to prepare ourselves for these first couple games.”



