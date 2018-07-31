It’s the dog days of summer – but it’s never too early to glance ahead to the next college basketball season. With nearly all of the recruits committed for the 2018 class, coaches are putting the finishing touches on their rosters, and barring a late addition in the summer, the lineups are essentially set for next season.

Let’s take a closer look at the Pac-12 Conference and see how each program stands heading into the 2018-19 campaign. Here are my way-too-early power rankings for the conference:







1. OREGON

Key Losses: Troy Brown, Elijah Brown, MiKyle McIntosh, Keith Smith

Key Returners: Payton Pritchard, Kenny Wooten, Paul White, Victor Bailey Jr., Abu Kigab



Key Newcomers: Bol Bol, Louis King, Ehab Amin (grad transfer), Will Richardson, Francis Okoro, Miles Norris

The Skinny: Last season was a transitional year for Dana Altman and his crew. Despite having a talented squad, there was simply too much roster turnover from the previous season to pose a legitimate threat. However, equipped with a solid returning core and a top-5 recruiting class, Oregon is primed for a bounce-back year next season. And if everything goes according to plan, the road to the Pac-12 crown will likely go through Eugene.







2. WASHINGTON

Key Losses: Carlos Johnson

Key Returners: Noah Dickerson, Matisse Thybulle, Jaylen Nowell, David Crisp, Sam Timmins, Dominic Green, Hameir Wright, Naz Carter



Key Newcomers: Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy, Bryan Penn-Johnson, Nate Roberts

The Skinny: Washington returns its top seven scorers – and all five starters – from last season’s team that finished with a 21-13 record and advanced to the second round of the NIT Tournament. With nearly its entire rotation intact, the Huskies are poised to make a significant jump next year. Washington has not qualified for the NCAA tourney since 2011, but with their talent and experience the drought should end next season.







3. UCLA



Key Losses: Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, G.G. Goloman

Key Returners: Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands, Cody Riley (redshirt), Prince Ali, Chris Smith, Jalen Hill (redshirt), Alex Olesinski



Key Newcomers: Moses Brown, Shareef O’Neal, Jules Bernard, David Singleton, Tyger Campbell, Kenny Nwuba





The Skinny: There was a collective sigh of relief in Westwood when Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands announced they would come back to UCLA, after testing the NBA Draft waters. Their presence, along with a top-5 recruiting class should position the Bruins firmly in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.







4. ARIZONA STATE





Key Losses: Tra Holder, Shannon Evans, Kodi Justice

Key Returners: Remy Martin, Romello White, Mickey Mitchell, Kimani Lawrence, De’Quon Lake, Vitaliy Shibel



Key Newcomers: Rob Edwards (transfer), Zylan Cheatham (transfer), Luguentz Dort, Taeshon Cherry, Elias Valtonen, Uroš Plavšić

The Skinny: The rebuilding job in Tempe happened a year ahead of schedule. In his third season at the helm, Bobby Hurley guided ASU into the field of 68 -- and now the Sun Devils have their sights on history. They are looking to reach the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years—a feat the program has not accomplished since the 1980 and 1981 seasons. Armed with a solid returning core and the program’s highest-rated class in the recruiting service era, history appears to be within reach.







5. USC

Key Losses: Chimezie Metu, Jordan McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart, DeAnthony Melton (*sat out last season)

Key Returners: Bennie Boatwright, Jonah Matthews, Nick Rakocevic, Jordan Usher, Derryck Thornton, Shaqquan Aaron, Charles O’Bannon Jr., Victor Uyaelunmo



Key Newcomers: Kevin Porter, Elijah Weaver, J’Raan Brooks

The Skinny: The Trojans lost a ton of talent to graduation and the NBA; however, Andy Enfield still has plenty to work with. Bennie Boatwright announced he would return to USC for his senior season, and he will likely be the focal point of the Trojan attack next year. USC also has a nice collection of role players returning from last year’s squad, in addition to a solid incoming class led by five-star prospect Kevin Porter.











6. ARIZONA

Key Losses: DeAndre Ayton, Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Dustan Ristic, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Keanu Pinder

Key Returners: Brandon Randolph, Emmanuel Akot, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello

Key Newcomers: Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter (transfer), Justin Coleman (grad transfer), Ryan Luther (grad transfer), Devonaire Doutrive, Omar Thielemans

The Skinny: In early April, it looked like Arizona was in serious trouble. They had only six scholarship players returning and zero commitments signed for the 2018 class. Pundits were ready to put a fork in the Wildcats, but Sean Miller responded with a stellar recruiting effort, adding five players in a two-month span, including a pair of grad transfers and four-star prospect Brandon Williams. That should be enough to keep Arizona competitive next season.







7. COLORADO

Key Losses: George King, Dom Collier, Tory Miller-Stewart

Key Returners: McKinley Wright IV, Namon Wright, Tyler Bey, D’Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton, Deleon Brown, Lucas Siewert, Lazar Nikolic, Evan Battey (redshirt)

Key Newcomers: Shane Gatling, Jakub Dombek, Elijah Parquet, Daylen Kountz

The Skinny: Colorado finished with a 17-15 mark last season and failed to qualify for a postseason tournament for the first time in the Tad Boyle era. And yet, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic in Boulder. Aside from George King and Dom Collier, who both graduated this spring, Colorado returns its entire rotation from last season, including All-Pac-12 freshman McKinley Wright IV.







8. UTAH

Key Losses: Justin Bibbins, David Collette, Tyler Rawson, Gabe Bealer

Key Returners: Sedrick Barefield, Donnie Tillman, Jayce Johnson, Parker Van Dyke, Vante Hendrix (redshirt), Christian PoPoola

Key Newcomers: Timmy Allen, Charles Jones, Novak Topalovic (grad transfer), Both Bach, Riley Battin, Naseem Gaskin, Lahat Thioune

The Skinny: The Utes lost four starters from last season’s team, which is usually cause for concern, but Larry Krystowiak is no stranger to roster turnover. And although Utah’s roster does not jump off the page, “Coach K” has made a habit out of continually getting the most out of his personnel.







9. STANFORD

Key Losses: Reid Travis, Dorian Pickens, Michael Humphrey, Robert Cartwright

Key Returners: Kezie Okpala, Daejon Davis, Oscar da Silva, Josh Sharma, Marcus Sheffield, Isaac White, Kodye Pugh, Trevor Stanback



Key Newcomers: Carmac Ryan, Bryce Wills, Lukas Kisunas, Keenan Fitzmorris

The Skinny: Stanford suffered the ultimate gut punch when forward Reid Travis, a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection, transferred to Kentucky for his senior season, leaving a gaping hole in the middle. With Reid in the lineup, Stanford would have been a lock to finish in the upper half of the conference, but now that seems like a long shot.







10. OREGON STATE

Key Losses: Drew Eubanks, Seth Berger, JaQuori McLaughlin, Kendal Manuel

Key Returners: Tres Tinkle, Steve Thompson Jr., Ethan Thompson, Alfred Hollins, Zach Reichle, Gligorije Rakocevic

Key Newcomers: Jack Wilson, Warren Washington, Jordan Campbell, Kylor Kelley, Antoine Vernon

The Skinny: Oregon State was dealt a significant blow when forward Drew Eubanks decided to stay in the NBA Draft. Now Wayne Tinkle must figure out how to replace the production of Eubanks, a terrific two-way player. Luckily Tinkle can lean on his son, Tres, an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection last season, as well as the Thompson brothers -- Steve and Ethan. Unfortunately for the Beavers, there’s not a lot of talent surrounding the trio.







11. CALIFORNIA

Key Losses: Marcus Lee, Don Coleman, Kingsley Okoroh, Nick Hamilton

Key Returners: Justice Sueing, Darius McNeil, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, Roman Davis, Grant Anticevich

Key Newcomers: Paris Austin (transfer), Matt Bradley, Jacobi Gordon, Andre Kelly, Matz Stockman (grad transfer), Connor Vanover

The Skinny: It’s never easy being a rookie head coach, and Wyking Jones experienced the perils of the job firsthand last season. The Bears struggled for most of the year and managed only two wins in conference play. Although some improvement is expected in 2018-19, it will likely be marginal. With one of the youngest rosters in the Pac-12, Cal is a year (or two) away from being competitive.







12. WASHINGTON STATE

Key Losses: Malachi Flynn, Drick Bernstine, Milan Acquaah

Key Returners: Robert Franks, Viont’e Daniels, Carter Skaggs, Arinze Chidom, Kwinton Hinson, Jeff Pollard, Davante Cooper



Key Newcomers: Jervae Robinson, Isaiah Wade, Ahmed Ali, Marvin Cannon, Jaz Kunc, C.J. Elleby

The Skinny: It could be another long season for Ernie Kent, who has never finished higher than eighth in the conference standings since arriving in Pullman four years ago. That streak will likely continue next year, especially considering the Cougars’ starting point guard, Malachi Flynn, transferred at the end of last season.