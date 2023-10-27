The Washington State at Arizona State matchup in Tempe this Saturday will feature two teams trying to halt their respective multi-game losing streaks. Does that present the Sun Devils a golden opportunity for their first Pac-12 win in 2023? Here’s our examination of ASU’s upcoming opponent.





Washington State Offense





One of the elite FCS quarterbacks during his time at Incarnate Word, prior to last season, Cameron Ward made the jump to the FBS level to join the Washington State program and, since that point, has progressed to become one of the nation’s most productive passers.





In his first season with WSU and at the FBS level in 2022, Ward had 3,094 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns as part of his 62 net rushing yards. He had four 300-yard outings on the year, including a season-high 375 passing yards against Oregon.





This season, Ward is trending toward even greater heights as through seven games, he has four games with 300 or more passing yards, three of which have exceeded 400 yards, including a 438-yard performance last week in a loss to Oregon.





For the year, Ward has 2,217 passing yards with 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions, along with three rushing touchdowns on 131 net rushing yards.





On a national scale, he ranks fifth with his average of 316.7 passing yards per game while ranking 15th nationally by completing 69.9% of his passes.





Running back Nakia Watson, who spent the 2018-20 seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to WSU, had a solid season in 2022 with over 1,000 yards of offensive production as he had 769 rushing yards with nine touchdowns and 30 catches for 295 yards with four scores. One of his best outings of last season came against ASU, as he had 116 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards, and three touchdown runs.





This season, however, he is trending toward a much smaller production level, as he has 173 net rushing yards on 59 carries – just a 2.9 yards per carry average – with four touchdowns in addition to 15 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Though he’s trending toward what could be another double-digit all-purpose touchdown season, he only averages 51.7 combined rushing and receiving yards per game this season compared to his combined per-game average of 96.7 yards last season.





Per usual, Washington State has a solid group of generally no-name receivers who have had outstanding performances this year despite not being among the top household names in the Pac-12 Conference.





Lincoln Victor, who came to WSU from Hawaii and spent some time there during the Todd Graham regime, has 44 receptions for 522 yards with three touchdowns in six games. Victor has quietly been one of the conference’s – and even the nation’s – more consistently productive receivers as he ranks ninth in the nation, averaging 7.3 receptions per game, and 26th nationally by averaging 87.0 receiving yards per game.





Victor has three 100-yard games this season, two of which included double-digit receptions and more than 160 receiving yards as he had 11 catches for 168 yards against Colorado State and last week had a school-record 16 catches for 161 yards against Oregon.





UNLV transfer Kyle Williams – no, not that Kyle Williams who played receiver for ASU…or the other Kyle Williams who played receiver for ASU – has 38 receptions for 549 yards with four touchdowns, ranking him 40th nationally, averaging 78.4 receiving yards per game. He also ranks within the nation’s top 50 performers in receptions per game at 5.4.





Williams has two 100-yard games this season, including a seven-catch, 174-yard effort against Oregon State, and last week against Oregon, he had five receptions for 102 yards.





Fresno State transfer Josh Kelly adds 32 receptions for 433 yards with five touchdowns. Kelly has had at least five catches in five of seven games played, with a season-best effort of eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdown catches in WSU’s upset win over Oregon State.





True freshman Carlos Hernandez has had a solid start to his collegiate career with 20 receptions in seven games, but he has not registered a catch in either of Washington State’s past two games.





At the “Y” position, the WSU offense’s version of a tight end, Cooper Mathers, is listed atop the depth chart and has eight catches for 129 yards in five games this season.





On the offensive line, right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe and center Konner Gomness have started all seven games at their positions, while Christian Hilborn has five starts at left guard and two at left tackle. Esa Pole has five starts at left tackle, while Ma’ake Fifita has six starts at right guard. Queen Creek Casteel High School product Brock Dieu has two starts at left guard and last week started at right guard.





Statistically, the offensive line has shown struggles as WSU has allowed 19 sacks – tying the Cougs for 100th nationally in sacks per game allowed – while the team rushes for just 87.9 yards per game, 125th nationally, and 3.1 yards per carry.





Washington State Offense Summary





A one-dimensional offense – albeit an offense that is nationally elite at that one dimension, as WSU ranks second nationally behind rival Washington with a team average of 352.1 passing yards per game – the keys to limiting or stopping the Coug offense are to dare WSU to run the ball while also attacking the Washington State offensive line that has shown a series of deficiencies this season.





The Sun Devils will be well served to take whatever pages they can from the books of the Arizona and UCLA defenses, each of which limited Ward to under 200 passing yards in games that both resulted in defeats for Washington State.





However, if Ward is given time in the pocket to pick and choose his receivers, Arizona State will be in for a long day of the Cougars darting their way across, up and down Frank Kush Field.





Washington State Defense





On the defensive line, accomplished veterans Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone, Jr., a pair that has started all seven games this season, lead the way as the edge rushers. David Gusta has started all seven games at defensive tackle, while Virginia transfer Nusi Malani (four starts) and Colorado transfer Na’im Rodman (three starts) have split time as the second starting tackle.





Stone has 35 tackles on the year and shares the team-high with 5.5 tackles for loss and also has 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Jackson leads the team with 3.5 sacks, is tied with Stone with 5.5 TFLs among his 31 total tackles, and also adds two fumble recoveries. Sun Devil fans likely remember Jackson’s two-sack performance last season against ASU, including a forced fumble.





Both Jackson and Stone were Second-Team All-Pac-12 picks playing for defensive coordinator Brian Ward last season. Stone was a First-Team All-Pac-12 performer in 2021, while Jackson was an Honorable Mention all-conference selection following both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.





Gusta has 16 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss; Malani has 13 tackles, including a sack; and Rodman has 15 tackles, including 2.0 for loss.





Linebackers Kyle Thornton and Texas transfer Devin Richardson have started all seven games this year. Thornton has a team-high of 54 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with five quarterback hurries, while Richardson ranks third on the team with 45 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with one sack.





In the secondary, Chau Smith-Wade and Utah State transfer Cam Lampkin have started all seven games at cornerback, as have Jaden Hicks at strong safety and Sam Lockett III at free safety. At nickel defensive back, Jackson Lataimua has started five games, and Kapena Gushiken has two starts.





Lockett leads the secondary with 49 tackles and has a team-high two interceptions, while Hicks has been all over the field for the Cougs with 43 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick.





Smith-Wade, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection last year, has 36 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with six pass breakups, while Lampkin has a team-high seven pass breakups and 21 total tackles on the year.





Gushiken has 23 tackles with an interception, and Lataimua has 23 tackles and a pick as well.





Washington State Defense Summary





The departure of Brian Ward to ASU has been significant for the Cougs this season, as WSU has fielded one of the statistically poorer Power Five defenses in the nation this season as the Cougars rank 116th in the country in total defense (437.0), while the team is tied for 94th nationally allowing 161.6 rushing yards per game and tied for 120th nationally allowing 275.4 passing yards per game. Washington State also is tied for 98th nationally, allowing 29.86 points per game.





All-in-all, there is no valid excuse for ASU, playing at home, not to have an offensive performance that can keep the Sun Devils in a position to win the game – especially if the Arizona State defense performs anywhere close to the level it did last week on the road against then-fifth-ranked Washington.





Washington State Special Teams





Kicker Dean Janikowski – no relation to former NFL kicker Sebastian Janikowski – has been steady through the season, connecting on 7 of 8 field goal attempts and has shown a powerful leg with a long of 55 yards. Punter Nick Haberer, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick in 2022, averages a more-than-solid 44.5 yards on 26 punts, an average that does not yet qualify for national rankings but would rank inside the nation’s top 25.





In the return game, Isaiah Hamilton averages 19.0 yards on four kickoff returns and 12.0 yards on two punt returns, while DT Sheffield averages 10.3 yards on three punt returns, and Lincoln Victor averages 19.0 yards on kickoff returns.





Overall Summary





Amid unprecedented chaos for the Washington State athletic department as the Cougars, along with Oregon State, face major uncertainty regarding their conference future, on the field this year, Wazzu has had a textbook up-and-down season as WSU opened the year with four straight wins, reaching as high as 13th in the AP Poll, but has dropped its last three contests with only 47 combined points scored in those three games.





That said, after this week, WSU hosts Stanford, travels to California, and plays Colorado at home before the major Apple Cup rivalry showdown with Washington to end the regular season, so though Wazzu is 4-3 at this point, seven to eight wins is a very achievable mark by the time the 2023 season is all said and done.





Arizona State has been on an excruciating close-but-no-cigar run through this tumultuous 2023 season as the Sun Devils have lost their last three games by a combined 14 points.





On an objective scale, there are reasons for optimism for the Sun Devils in this game as the Cougars have struggled of late; the presence of former WSU defensive coordinator Brian Ward on ASU’s staff can only help against this specific team, while Wazzu has one of the poorest Power Five defenses in the country, which could create opportunities for the sluggish Sun Devil offense not to be a liability.





So then, ASU due for its first win over an FBS team in what would be one day short of a full year? Or will the frustrations of so many consecutive close losses cause further cracks in the Sun Devils’ foundation?





Familiar Faces

· ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward coached at Washington State in 2022

· ASU assistant coach A.J. Cooper coached at Washington State from 2020-22

· ASU LB Tre Brown played at Washington State from 2019-22

· WSU assistant coach Ray Brown was a graduate assistant on ASU’s staff in 2014-15

· WSU OL Brock Dieu (Queen Creek Casteel HS) played high school football in the state of Arizona