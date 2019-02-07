Washington State dared ASU to beat them at the free-throw line.





With what seemed like a hack-a-Shaq mentality aimed at the entire Sun Devil team, Washington State (9-14, 2-8) swiped and swatted at every Arizona State player that had daylight between them and the hoop. The goal: Get the Sun Devils to the line as often as possible.





“Our goal was just to not let them get easy buckets, just foul hard,” Washington State forward Marvin Cannon said. “Just not let them make easy layups on us, not making it so easy to score on us. We just made an emphasis on once they catch it down low, if they have a clean look, just don’t let them have a clean look.





“Rather have them on the free-throw line because all of them are great scorers.”





As Sun Devil players constantly failed to get a shot off in the post and went to the line again and again … and again, the fouling that led to the Cougars’ 91-70 upset of ASU (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12) became pretty evident.





By the end of the half, Washington State had racked up 15 fouls and was up by 17.





Sometimes, these things are tough to judge. Was a team really trying to foul or was it all incidental? The doubt this was Wazzu’s grand ploy to grab its biggest win of the season is valid. But the numbers show that maybe it wasn’t.





Nine players came into the game for Washington State in the first half. All of them recorded a foul -- and that includes a quartet that didn’t even play 10 minutes. After one period, four Cougars had one foul, four had two and just one had three fouls. That’s impressive dispersity.





“They are a team that you really have to pay attention to detail because they rebound the ball so well and I thought we were excellent of keeping them off the glass,” WSU head coach Ernie Kent said of ASU. “That was our best defensive performance of the conference season.”





And for those questioning the motives for a Washington State team that had one win in its last 16 conference road games, isn’t making the NCAA Tournament and has really nothing to lose, just take a quick snapshot of ASU’s history from the line this season.





Prior to Thursday’s game, the Sun Devils had shot 67.8 percent (373-for-550) from the charity stripe, good for 259th in the country. The problem had been lingering for the Sun Devils all season.





Against USC two weeks ago, ASU forward Zylan Cheatham missed the front-end of a one-and-one that could have put ASU up three. Instead, it ricocheted off the rim and the Devils went on to lose in the final seconds. The ASU players have been asked numerous times about their struggles from the line, often just saying that they need to get better and they’re working on it every day in practice.





Now, it’s really costing them games … and a chance at the tournament. (Washington State is Quadrant 4 loss on their tournament resume.)





The Cougars first foul came nearly three minutes into the game, swatting ASU forward Zylan Cheatham as the redshirt senior drove to the rim for a short floater. Cheatham, a 60 percent free-throw shooter, clanked the first one off the back rim and missed the second one wide.





From there, the fouls kept coming.





“I just think they were playing aggressively. They played hard,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “They played harder than we did. We didn’t have the right approach. And we didn’t finish. I think we could’ve finished some of those layups, too. We were just content getting fouled and rolling the dice at the free-throw line, and that wasn’t good.”





A few minutes later, ASU point guard Remy Martin threw a crisp bounce pass to freshman guard Luguentz Dort, who had cut hard from the baseline. Dort skied up, ready to throw down an emphatic two-handed slam.





Instead, Washington State’s 6-foot-5 forward Cannon pulled Dort’s arm, causing the guard to crash down to the floor. Dort made one of two free throws following the hard foul -- he was a respectable 8-for-12 on the night.





“I was just trying to go for the blocked shot,” Cannon said. “He made a great move to the basket and I just tried to block the shot and they called a foul.”





At the end of the night, Arizona State had shot 33 free throws. It made just 19, good for 57.6 percent. One could look at ASU’s 14 missed free throws and its 21-point margin of defeat and be skeptical that they were the main culprits.





No doubt. The Sun Devils shot just under 33 percent from the field and 15.2 percent (5-of-33) from downtown as Washington State rained down 12 3-pointers on 30 attempts, adding 22 assists to ASU’s 11.





“We knew they were athletes. They love to drive so we were trying to pack the paint and let them be a jump-shooting team,” said Washington State forward Robert Franks, who scored a game-high 34 points behind five 3-pointers.





Kent and the Washington State players didn’t want to say that they were trying to put ASU at the free-throw line intentionally, simply saying that it was a product of tough, aggressive defense. But in the end, whether they purposely did it or not, it worked -- and that says a lot.





In a game that had no flow or rhythm, the constant trips to the line and repeated missed free throws seemed to break it up even more. And with each failed offensive possession, ASU allowed Washington State to do the one thing it needed to in order to win: get out in transition.





Kent noted that the difference in the game was that the Cougars were able to run. It led to easy layups, ASU fouls and a barrage of 3-pointers. And, hey, it all comes back to free throws.





“You never want to give teams easy buckets, but at the same time, it worked in our favor.”