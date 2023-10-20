Whether it's a daunting offense or a defense that is plenty opportunistic, Washington is a team that presents formidable obstacles. Here's a breakdown of Arizona State's upcoming opponent

Washington Offense





When quarterback Michael Penix left Indiana to join the Washington football program prior to the 2022 season, little did anyone know that in just a season-and-a-half that, he would be at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation as the engineer of a top-five team that features one of the nation's most prominent offenses.





Though he had a decent career with the Hoosiers, especially during the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign, not a soul would have predicted he would surpass 4,600 passing yards in 2022 and trend toward even greater statistics in 2023.





Through six games, Penix leads the nation, averaging 383.5 passing yards per game, as he has accumulated 2,301 total passing yards with 20 touchdown throws to just three interceptions, which puts him in the ballpark of what could be a 5,000-yard passing season.





This season, he has at least 300 passing yards in every game and started the season with three straight games with more than 400 passing yards.





A standout pocket passer, perhaps the only possible knock on his game is that Penix is not much of a runner, with four net yards on nine carries -- but when you're the most prolific passer in college football, that isn't a very substantial stain to not offer much in the way of a dual-threat presence.





As can be expected with such a potent and powerful pass game, Washington's rushing numbers are comparatively low, with Dillon Johnson as the team leader with 340 yards on 61 carries with five touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 87 yards on the year.





Former ASU transfer Daniyel Ngata has been scarcely used in the first half-season of his Husky career, as he has just seven carries for 23 yards with a touchdown in two games.





Boasting one of the top wide receivers groups in the nation, Washington has multiple top-level performers that could compete for conference and national accolades.





Leading the way is superstar Rome Odunze, with 40 receptions for 736 yards and six touchdowns. Odunze ranks second in the nation in receiving yards per game -- trailing the national leader by just 0.2 yards per game -- as he averages an incredible 122.7 yards per game.





Ja'Lynn Polk, a one-time Texas Tech transfer, also ranks among the best receivers in the country with his 32 catches for 586 yards with five touchdowns, placing him 13th nationally with his average of 97.7 receiving yards per game.





Former Michigan State transfer Germie Bernard has added 17 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown.





Jalen McMillan has only appeared in four games but has 311 yards on 20 catches with three touchdowns. Former Michigan transfer Giles Jackson has been greatly limited as well and saw his first action of the season last week versus Oregon and had a solid effort with six catches for 58 yards and a score.





Typically a program that greatly utilizes its tight ends, Washington's featured player at that position group this year is Jack Westover, with 14 catches for 127 yards and four touchdown grabs.





On the offensive line, Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten have started all six games at left and right tackle, respectively, while Parker Brailsford, a Saguaro High School grad, has also started all six games with the first two at right guard and the last four at center. Nate Kalepo also has six starts, five at left guard at one at right guard, while true freshman Landen Hatchett has started the last three games at right guard.





Washington Offense Summary





When you have arguably the best quarterback in college football and a crop of next-level pass-catchers, it makes sense that Washington not only heavily emphasizes the pass game but excels tremendously at it.





The only school to have two top-15 receivers in terms of receiving yards per game and, of course, the national leader in passing yards per game, Pennix can use his prowess and efficiency to pick his spots.





Though the Huskies' rushing numbers may not jump off the page, they can run the ball when needed, as evidenced by their team average of 4.7 yards per carry and their 13 total rushing touchdowns on the year.





Washington Defense





Operating out of a 4-2-5 defense, the Husky line figures to feature proven defensive ends Bralen Trice, a Phoenix native, and veteran Zion Tupuola-Fetui, with Ulumoo Ale and Tuli Letuligasenoa at defensive tackle.





Trice, who accumulated 9.0 sacks last year, is trending to fall well short of repeating that effort, as he has just one sack among his 17 tackles despite having played in all six games.





ZTF, at one point one of the most fearsome pass-rushers in the Pac-12, has ten tackles and shares the team-lead with 2.0 sacks.





Ale has eight tackles, including two for loss, while Letuligasenoa has seven tackles, including one for loss.





The two primary linebacker spots likely will be occupied by Edefuan Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala.





Ulofoshio ranks second on the team with 38 tackles and also leads the squad with 3.5 TFLs and ties for the team lead with 2.0 sacks. Tuputala places third on the Huskies in tackles with 27.





In the secondary, "Husky" Mishael Powell is likely to be joined in the starting lineup by Peoria Centennial High grad Dominique Hamption at strong safety, and either Asa Turner or Kamren Fabiculanan at free safety. Jabbar Muhammad and Elijah Jackson are slated to be the starting cornerbacks.





Hamption currently leads the team with 43 tackles and has an interception, while Jackson ties for third on the team with 27 tackles from his cornerback position.





Fabiculanan has 17 tackles and a team-high two interceptions; Muhammad has 14 tackles along with one sack and one interception; Turner has 13 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, while Powell has 12 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception.





Washington Defense Summary





Defensively, Washington is an interesting team as they are among the nation's leaders in team interceptions, while entering this week, only four FBS teams had fewer team sacks than UW's seven. The Huskies rank near or below the middle of the Pac-12 in several key categories but still only allow 20.8 points per game on average.





Ultimately, with one of the best offenses in college football, even a defense that is generally average in some key areas can still allow the Huskies to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt through the remainder of the season.





Washington Special Teams





Scottsdale Horizon High School product Grady Gross has connected on 4-of-5 field goal attempts this year with a long of 41. Punter Jack McAllister averages 42.4 yards on 14 punts, with six placed inside the opposing 20-yard line.





Jalen McMillan, who has missed time due to injury, leads the team with five punt returns, but Rome Odunze has been the biggest playmaker as among his two punt returns, he has an 83-yard touchdown.





Germie Bernard is the team's top kickoff returner, averaging 23.3 yards on ten returns.





Overall Summary





For as much national credit as Colorado's head football coach has received for instantly reviving a program, that adoration truly should be paid to Washington's Kalen DeBoer, who instantly and effectively ignited the Husky program upon his arrival prior to last season, as he has accrued a spectacular 17-2 record since coming to Seattle from Fresno State.





Of course, as Sun Devil fans know, the last time Washington suffered a defeat was more than a full year ago when ASU upset the Huskies in Tempe last October.





The year -- and specifically this week -- the deck certainly is stacked against the visiting Sun Devils as Washington, the No. 5 team in the country this week according to the Associated Press, firmly cemented itself in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 Conference with its close win over rival Oregon last weekend.





The momentum of Washington, guided by quarterback Michael Pennix, is as substantial as any team in the country has at this point, so to play spoiler and in hopes of catching the Huskies in the proverbial "hangover" game, the Sun Devil defense will have to attack the quarterback relentlessly and drastically redirect the team's trend of failing to produce turnovers.





Offensively, though Washington has a defense with quite a few question marks, ASU will have to have its absolute best day of the year in order to keep pace with the high-powered Husky offense.





Familiar Faces





-Washington RB Daniyel Ngata played at ASU from 2020-22

-Washington assistant coach Scott Huff was a graduate assistant under Dirk Koetter at ASU in 2004-05

-Washington DB Tristan Dunn was verbally committed to ASU in 2021 before switching his commitment and signing with the Huskies

-Washington LS Jaden Green's father, Gerald, was a running back at ASU

-Washington OL Parker Brailsford (Scottsdale Saguaro HS), LS Jaden Green (Mesa HS), K Grady Gross (Scottsdale Horizon HS), DB Dominique Hampton (Peoria Centennial HS), DL Lance Holtzclaw (Mesa Desert Ridge HS), OL Matteo Mele (Tucson Salpointe Catholic HS), DL Bralen Trice (Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor HS) all played high school football in the state of Arizona