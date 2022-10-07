The gauntlet section of ASU’s schedule comes to end, as the Sun Devils, in their last game before the bye week, will face their fourth-ranked opponent in the last five weeks in no. 21 University of Washington. Sun Devil Stadium has hardly been a friendly road venue for the Huskies, but is this the only element that can aid the Sun Devils to potentially pull out an upset win at home? Let’s take a closer look at this week’s matchup.





Washington Offense





With the myriad transfers in the Pac-12 (and, of course, across the college football world), one of the most impactful transfers thus far in the conference has to be Washington quarterback Michael Pennix, Jr.





Pennix started 17 games for Indiana across the 2018-21 seasons and was viewed as a solid Power Five starter – especially for his work during the shortened COVID season in 2020 – but no one would have expected him to at this point in the season be the national leader in total passing yards with 1,733.





Pennix, who also ranks fifth in the nation in touchdown passes (16), has been incredibly consistent through the first five games, as he’s thrown for at least 300 yards in every game this season. He has also had at least two touchdown throws in every game, including three four-touchdown performances.





His top game of the season came in against then-No. 11 Michigan State, when he threw for 397 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.





On the year, Pennix averages 346.6 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 65.4 percent of his passes. On the ground, Pennix hasn’t proven to be much of a threat this year, as he has 25 net yards on 15 rushes. At Indiana, he had just 165 net rushing yards in four seasons.





Virginia grad transfer Wayne Taulapapa has stepped in as the team’s top tailback after rushing for 1,192 yards in 40 career games with the Cavaliers.





Through five games, Taulapapa has 355 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 58 carries – an impressive 6.1-yard average – while he also has eight receptions for 96 yards and a score.





Taulapapa had 120 rushing yards against Stanford and 94 against FCS opponent Portland State but was held under 50 yards against both UCLA and Michigan State.





Behind him, Cameron Davis has rushed for 165 yards on 38 carries with four touchdowns in four games.





Washington boasts one of the top wide receiver pairs in the conference that you may not have heard of in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, a duo that combines to average about 188 receiving yards per game.





McMillan is in his third year in the program and has nearly exceeded his receiving yardage total from 2021 (470 yards), as he has 27 catches for 428 yards and four touchdowns in five games.





Odunze is also in his third year at Washington, and also, like McMillan, he has nearly surpassed his yardage total from last year (415 yards) as he has 409 yards on 26 receptions with four touchdowns in four games – an outstanding average of 102.3 receiving yards per game, which ranks 11th in the nation at this point.





Ja’Lynn Polk, a former Texas Tech transfer, has proven to be a dynamic complement to McMillan and Odunze, as he leads the team with an average of 19.4 yards-per-catch (14-271) while tying for the team lead with four touchdowns.





Former Michigan transfer Giles Jackson ranks third on the team in receptions (15) and has 185 yards with one touchdown.





For those keeping track of former Sun Devils, former ASU receiver Lonyatta Alexander has appeared in four games and has one reception for nine yards to his credit.





Devin Culp is listed as the team’s top tight end and has nine receptions for 72 yards with a touchdown thus far in 2022.





The Husky offensive line figures to start Troy Fautanu at left tackle, Jaxson Kirkland and left guard, Corey Luciano at center, Henry Bainivalu at right guard, and Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.





Kirkland is one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in the Pac-12 Conference as he is in pursuit of his third consecutive listing on the All-Pac-12 first-team.





Washington Offense Summary





It seems like a complete shock to state the fact that Washington has the top pass offense in the Pac-12 and ranks third nationally behind UTSA and Tennessee by averaging 364.0 yards per game, but the shift caused by Kalen DeBoer and Michael Pennix, Jr. is undeniable.





Altogether, Washington ranks third in the conference – and is only 0.7 points per game from first place – averaging 41.6 points per game, an average that also places the Huskies 12th in the nation.





Pennix represents yet another high-caliber quarterback that ASU will have to attempt to limit, with results against the likes of Caleb Williams, Cam Rising, and Spencer Sanders having been unfavorable for the Sun Devils so far in 2022.





Washington Defense





On defense, the Husky line features Faatui Tuitele and Tuli Letuligasenoa on the interior, with Jeremiah Martin and either Phoenix native Bralen Trice or Zion Tupuola-Fetui on the edges.





Letuligasenoa has been a disruptive force with a team-high four pass breakups along with nine tackles. He was also a beast last year against ASU with three total tackles-for-loss. Tuitele has two tackles and two fumble recoveries on the year.





Trice, a former four-star recruit from Phoenix’s Sandra Day O’Connor High School, ranks second in the conference with a team-high 4.5 sacks as part of his 17 total tackles, including 7.0 for loss. Trice had a standout effort last year versus ASU, posting two sacks against the Sun Devils.





Martin has posted 14 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, while Tupuola-Fetui, a dominant defender during the COVID-shortened 2020 season prior to a major injury last year, has ten tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks.





Cam Bright and Alphonzo Tuputala occupy the linebacker positions, with Tuputala ranking second on the team with 32 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, while Bright has 25 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and an interception.





Though listed as a backup on the two-deep, Carson Bruener makes a steady impact at linebacker, as he has 18 tackles in five games this year. Last season he had 15 tackles in Washington’s loss to ASU.





Dominique Hampton, a product of Peoria’s Centennial High School, starts at the “Husky” position. He has 19 tackles and three pass breakups on the year.





In the secondary, cornerbacks Jordan Perryman and Julius Irvin are joined by strong safety Alex Cook and free safety Kamren Fabiculanan in the starting lineup.





Cook leads the team in tackles (33), while Fabiculanan is third on the team with 27 tackles. Irvin has seven tackles with an interception, while Perryman has six tackles in two games.





Washington Defense Summary





Though not quite at the dominant nature we’ve seen from Washington defenses in the past several years, the 2022 edition is still standing on its own as the Huskies rank third in the league in total defense (341.4), third in sacks (16.0), fourth in rush defense (108.0) and sixth in scoring defense (23.2).





With an offense as potent as Washington’s thus far, to have a defense that can keep opponents in check and make plays on its own is a major asset for the Huskies.





Washington Special Teams





Kicker Peyton Henry is perfect in 2022, connecting on 8-of-8 field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. Punter Jack McCallister averages 41.1 yards on his ten punts.





In the return game, Giles Jackson is the top option in both areas, as he averages 9.0 yards on five punt returns and 22.5 yards on eight kickoff returns.





Another familiar name in the Washington special teams units is long snapper Jaden Green, the son of former ASU running back Gerald Green.





Overall Summary





An astounding piece of trivia is in potential jeopardy this weekend as Washington has not won in Tempe since October 27, 2001. For reference, that was the same day as game one of the World Series, in which the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the New York Yankees.





That game was followed by Husky losses in Tempe in 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2015, and 2017. In all, ASU has won 12 of the last 14 overall meetings between the two teams, with the only losses occurring in Seattle in 2016 and 2018.





Holding a 1-4 record for the first time since 1976, ASU faces a nationally ranked program for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in five weeks as Washington enters with a No. 21 AP Poll ranking despite suffering its first loss of the season last week to UCLA.





If the Sun Devils lose Saturday’s game, it will mark the first time since 1942 that an Arizona State team started a season 1-6. On only four occasions in program history has an ASU team begun a season with one or fewer wins among the first six games: 1942 (1-5), 1937 (0-5-1), 1930 (1-4-1), and 1929 (0-6).





Also, though blame can’t truly be placed in full on interim head coach Shaun Aguano, technically, he is the first ASU head coach (full-time head coach or interim) to lose his first two games since Hilman Walker in 1942, who ultimately started 0-4. A loss Saturday would make Walker and Aguano the only head coaches in program history to have lost each of their first three games.





It would be a major boost for Aguano and the Sun Devils to claim an upset win entering the bye week, and hopes are that the warm daytime weather in Tempe can help cool off the hot hand of Michael Pennix, Jr. and the Husky offense.