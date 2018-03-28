Trevor Russell has been flying under the radar for a while.



Despite three 1,000 yard-receiving seasons in high school, the Casa Grande product was only a tiny blip on the recruiting trail. After walking on at Arizona State last fall, he was redshirted and relegated to scout team duty. Entering spring practice this year, the redshirt freshman was an afterthought in a deep and talented group of Sun Devil receivers.

It’s taken just seven practices for him to become a pleasant spring-time surprise for ASU.

“I’m having a good time,” Russell said on Tuesday afternoon, following his third consecutive practice as a second-team slot receiver.

Russell was bumped up to the two-deep last week after an injury to redshirt junior Ryan Newsome. Though the move was out of necessity, it was backed by merit too. Russell had been impressive early this spring, highlighted by a long touchdown catch during an opening-week scrimmage drill.

“From the first week to this, he has made tremendous improvements,” receivers coach Charlie Fisher said. “Still a lot of work ahead of him because when you play the slot, it takes a lot of work. You’re in the noise all the time.”

That’s fine with Russell. By his own admission, his spring performance has been “decent” but could be “way better” if not for some rusty route running and with some greater production. He's not kidding himself about his future role either. It's far too early to know what his permanent job this season will be.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know,” he said when asked what he is expecting in 2018. “I’m just fighting for my position. I can’t tell you what the coaches think and I don’t know how any of that is going in their heads.”

Even if temporary, however, the second-team stint has been a small payoff of the decision he made this time a year ago.

By the end of his senior year at Casa Grande, Russell had set his high school career receiving record and won All-State honors. His best scholarship offers were from Division II schools though, leading him to instead to walk on at the University of Arizona.

But then ASU came calling, reconnecting with the in-state product and inviting him last spring to visit campus.

“Growing up, I was an ASU kid but I kind of lost contact with them in high school,” Russell said. “When I came up here, it just felt right… I just felt something pulling me here. This is where I belong.”

His freshman year, however, was no breeze. He got a quick introduction to college football.

During his first-ever skills development drill in practice last fall, Russell ran a simple slant route, something he had done hundreds of times during his decorated high school career. It was his first time catching a ball from hard-throwing quarterback Blake Barnett, though. The pass went whizzing past his head.

“I didn’t even have my hands up,” he laughed. “First day, I knew: 'This is ball. This is different.'”

After being assigned to scout team weeks later, Russell was running across the middle again during practice to make a catch on a screen pass. The slight 5-foot-10 receiver, unfortunately, didn’t see 273-pound JoJo Wicker bearing down on him.

“BOOM!” was the way Russell described his collision with the senior defensive lineman, smashing a fist into the palm of his hand for emphasis while retelling the story. “He smacked me and I was like, ‘Whoa. In high school, I was never hit like *that*. I understand now.’”

It was a comically stereotypical walk-on moment.

“I didn’t know what I was expecting. I was an eager freshman just coming in, just trying to get my feel,” he said. “As it went on, it got easier.”

His scout team experience ultimately proved invaluable. Facing ASU’s starters every day helped Russell adjust to the pace of the collegiate game. His awareness sharpened. His techniques improved. He got physically stronger and faster.

“I got used to the speed of the game, how it should be played,” he said. “It’s definitely helping me this year on the field.”

But as a redshirt, Russell had to make a big adjustment. In high school, he played in all three phases. Watching from the sideline at ASU was tough, as expected.

“He and I talk weekly,” said Jake Barro, Russell’s high school coach at Casa Grande. “There were times last year he would go, ‘I wish I could be getting on the field. I know I’m good enough. But whatever I’ve got to do to help the team, that’s what I got to do.’”

Barro had seen Russell’s commitment up close at Casa Grande when the receiver played through a high ankle sprain his senior year and still finished the season with 1,032 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“By looking at him you might not be able to tell," Barro said, "but once he gets on the football field, he’s a competitor.”

Russell saw this off-season’s coaching change as a chance to move up the depth chart. Jalen Harvey’s switch to safety and a season-ending injury to John Humphrey last week have thinned out ASU’s receiving depth too, forcing Russell onto the field more this spring.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to keep my head down and work,” he said. “Just do my job and see where it takes me.”

Though his situation is different than a scholarship first-teamer, Russell insists his mental approach is the same as ASU’s starters out wide.

“Everybody is out there fighting for their position. Whether they are a one, a two, a three, we’re all just grinding it out trying to get better for the season, not necessarily just to win a spot,” he said. “I’m not going to get all butt-hurt because I’m not the starter. That’s how it is.”

Before returning to his locker room on Tuesday, Russell explained his position within Rob Likens’ offense, how he adjusts his alignment depending on formation, how he sees the field when he plays the game. For now, he’ll keep getting to do all of that as a member of the second team.

By the fall, of course, he could easily be a depth player once again, stealthily hidden on the sidelines during game day.

Most of his football career has happened away from the spotlight anyway though. It hasn't derailed his goals. He still wound up at his dream school, where he was wearing a black 2018 Sun Bowl Game sweatshirt, a gold pitchfork sewn onto the bicep, on Tuesday while explaining what's next.

“Of course, I’m fighting to get to that (starting) spot,” he said, his thick blonde hair still a mess, another spring practice in the books. “But as a team, the 1’s and 2’s, we are circling, we are going round and round fighting [for reps] every day and just trying to be the best team we can be.”

His future role might still be unknown – and in many ways out of Russell’s control. His future attitude isn’t.

“I’m just going to keep fighting,” he said, self-assuredness wrapped around every word. “Keep seeing how I can get on the field.”