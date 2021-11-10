Wade preaches preparedness and precision ahead of Washington road game

On defense, Arizona State has adopted the mantra “next man up” as injuries have opened doors and provided opportunities for younger players to step up into roles and fill spots for playing time, specifically amongst the defensive line.





In recent weeks, this has carried over to a group on offense, the wide receivers, with numerous players sidelined due to injury or those who have moved away from the program overall. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has had to work with a revolving door of receivers as of late, and as Bobby Wade told reporters on Tuesday, it hasn’t been the easiest of processes for ASU’s star on offense.





“We just have to find a way to continue to get together,” Wade said. “We must be cohesive and get on the same page… Now, we just need to find a way to lock in on the big plays, you know, the ones that really change the game. So hopefully, we’ll get opportunity this week for that.”





The absences include redshirt freshman Johnny Wilson and redshirt sophomore Andre Johnson, who have missed time over the previous weeks due to injury. Redshirt junior receiver Geordon Porter opted to enter the transfer portal, leaving the program altogether.





“(The absences) fit what we are preaching in our room, next man up,” Wade announced. “It can be any guy’s opportunity, and we have to prepare them like starters.”





With Wilson, Johnson, and Porter out of the mix for the upcoming matchup on the road in Seattle, all eyes shift to the current starting crop of receivers, including graduate transfer Bryan Thompson, junior Ricky Pearsall, and redshirt freshman LV Bunkley-Shelton. Out of the trio, the latter two have been the most consistent and productive.





“Ricky has been extremely consistent, he prepares that way, and he’s always available to make plays,” Wade said of his junior wideout, who had a massive breakout performance against UCLA. “LV has figured out where he fits into the group and (he’s constantly available too).”





The outlier in the trio is the Utah transfer, Thompson, who struggled from the onset of the season through the matchup with Washington State. Leading up to Homecoming against the Cougars, Thompson had logged just four catches in five games with 21 yards total. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill was desperate to get Thompson involved against Washington State, but things did not go according to plan.





On ASU’s third play from scrimmage, its second drive after sophomore running back DeaMonte Trayanum fumbled on the first drive, Thompson caught a pass from Daniels before scampering for 12 yards. Thompson then fumbled the football, ASU’s second turnover in three plays from scrimmage. Later Thompson would drop an easy touchdown catch on a slant in the endzone.





However, the receiver was determined not to let his performance define him.

“It was tough for him,” Wade mentioned. “That was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through as a coach here because you want to challenge a player like that to step up to the call. I decided to sit him down at halftime and give other players opportunities. That moment with me as a coach and him as a player, I think we grew a lot.”





“It let him know that I was going to hold him accountable to be a performer which is ultimately what it’s about, and for him as a leader to see how he will respond to it.”





Ahead of the USC matchup, the coaching staff challenged Thompson, and according to reports, the receiver had a good week. His work paid off against USC, as Hill and Wade gave Thompson another chance, and the graduate transfer took it, catching four balls for 68 yards with a season-long reception of 32 yards.





“He was outstanding in his response,” Wade added. “He played and special teams against Washington State and did a good job there, came to practice all week with an attitude to get better and had his best week of practice, and it showed. I was very excited about that.”





“I never lost faith in his abilities and what he can do; it was just more about the mental part of it…. You just look for hope and somebody to believe in you, which is exactly what I told him.”





Elsewhere, Wade has also challenged redshirt freshman Eljhah Badger and true freshman Lonyatta Alexander Jr. as the next men up. Badger has seen some action, but more so as a rusher on tricky end-around plays, on which he’s rushed for two touchdowns.





“(Elijhah) needs to continue to do the right things which he has been doing, needs to study because the more he knows, the better and the more opportunities he will get,” Wade shared. “It’s tough for him right now because we are pushing him to learn two different positions, get him prepared mentally to play in opportunities at the X and Z.”





Alexander logged one game on the participation report but has no targets and no receptions. With the room leaning for a new standout, the four-star prospect from Pacifica, California, may just be the young gun to do the job.





“He would be the next guy,” Wade said of Alexander. “As a freshman coming in, I think he’s starting to get a feel for the game, does a lot of work with the scout team. It’s really good for him to be able to work against our defensive backs that are seniors and starters. It’s good to see the speed he has and understanding the operation. He hasn’t been getting an awful lot of reps with the offensive group, but that ability to transition from high school to college and him playing on scout really helps.”





On Saturday, the ASU wide receivers face the daunting task of the Washington secondary, the best pass-prevent defense in the Pac-12. The Huskies’ defensive backs only have nine interceptions on the season but have limited opposing offenses to an eye-popping conference-best 1273 yards, nearly 400 yards less than the nearest suitor, Arizona. The biggest statistical standout is UW’s ability to limit air strikes into the endzone, as the group has permitted just five touchdowns across the season, nearly half as many as the other elite secondaries such as ASU or Stanford who have each allowed nine.





“They have a really good secondary,” Wade admitted. “I think they have a lot of speed back there; they have guys with experience, and they play with a lot of confidence. Their scheme is really good, more of a zone team. They play well together. They’re excellent with route recognition and understanding the splits of certain guys and their alignments.”





“It’s the details that they really home in on that gives them an edge.”





Washington cannot say the same about their run defense, which is the second-worst in the Pac-12, so Wade isn’t afraid to let the ASU running game do most of the offensive talking and allow the pass to establish itself as a sidekick to the run, but at the same time, he wants his men focused in so if they are called upon, they can pick up the phone and answer the call.





“For us, it’s the exact same game regarding locking into details,” Wade said. “We have to give no indicators, try to be very precise when running routes and get after them in the run game. If we can continue to do that, it will help us in our pass game. It will be a good challenge, they’re a good defense collectively, and their secondary is very strong.”





“We are going to have to participate in the run scheme and be a big part of the perimeter blocking, but at the same time, we have to make plays in the passing game. Any opportunities that we get, we are just preaching the guys are prepared and get the chance to capitalize on them.”





