Wade discusses Sun Devils’ receiving corps, ‘excited’ about potential

Under the helm of new offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, there are several shakeups on the offensive side of the ball in Tempe. Redshirt sophomore Trenton Bourguet and redshirt junior Alabama transfer Paul Tyson are vying for the quarterback position. Graduate transfer running back Xazavian Valladay from Wyoming is looking for snaps, battling with already established redshirt freshman back Daniyel Ngata. The offensive line lost three starters and is looking to reload with young talent.





One group which did not experience much roster turnover from last season, though, is the wide receiver room, led by now full-time wide receiver coach Bobby Wade. Wade’s group was one of the youngest on the roster in 2021 but now returns a plethora of players with added experience who are eager to prove themselves.





“I think they’ve all been waiting for their opportunity to come around,” Wade told reporters on Monday. “The spring has really demonstrated their abilities and how well they can make big plays and be productive down the field in a short area with the skill sets they have.”





Among the receivers in Wade’s room, there are several who are eager and hungry to prove themselves due to a lack of in-game snaps over the previous seasons. Two, in particular, are the likes of redshirt freshmen Elijhah Badger and Chad Johnson Jr.





Badger logged seven receptions for 61 yards, as well as three rushes on end-around plays, two of which resulted in touchdowns against Colorado and Stanford, respectively. With the run-first offense of the Sun Devils in 2021, Badger saw little time with the ball in his hands but has been working hard to change the narrative ahead of the 2022 season.





“Elijhah is probably one of the superior athletic kids on the team,” Wade said of the young receiver. “He’s going to really help us this year in a lot of different situations in the two-receiver and three-receiver sets. I have some high expectations for him, and I’m definitely going to push him to try and reach those. He has a lot of talent within himself, but we have to find a way to get him to do it consistently.”





A part of Badger’s rise lies in the evolution of his mentality. Wade explained on Monday that it’s difficult for young receivers that don’t have a regular footing in the rotation to stay focused when their name is called. For Badger, it’s been about buckling down and possessing the mentality of a starter in order to maximize his talent.





“He does a little bit of everything. He does a great job of finding ways to separate,” Wade said of Badger. “I think his ball skills are superior to the fact that he can catch any football – he has a big catch radius. He’s figuring out the professional part of things, spending time studying and extra time on the important things.”





“It’s starting to translate on the field for him.”





Johnson’s story is similar but has its own twist. The redshirt freshman didn’t log any receptions last year as he dealt with a turf toe injury that labored him throughout the entire back half of 2021. Wade likened his situation to that on Badger’s on Monday when discussing consistent talent usage.





“Chad is the same way (as Badger),” Wade said about the two receivers and needing to utilize their tools. Chad is young, but he’s ripe and ready.”





“I expect them both to be very good for us this year.”





Another receiver with a similar story of overcoming injury is that of graduate student Bryan Thompson, who battled injury at the beginning of the year, as well as the loss of former Utah teammate and friend Aaron Lowe. These factors influenced Thompson’s struggle, hindering him from finding solid footing in maroon and gold. He logged just 13 catches for 130 yards in 2021. Nevertheless, Wade expects Thompson to turn it around this year, at the same time providing valuable leadership as the experienced elder of the bunch.





“He’s one year older, and there’s something to that as far as confidence and being able to be patient and let the game come to you,” Wade mentioned. “I lean on him to be consistent in the room. He’s very studious, very good at bringing the things we learned in the classroom and applying them on the field. We just have to make sure that we keep him going and that he’s healthy and available to us.”





The new offense under Glenn Thomas is expected to be much more pro-style, huddling each play and working to get the ball downfield vertically. Thompson is a streaky go-route with extreme speed type of player, so Wade sees the experienced receiver fitting into the new scheme well.





“Bryan is explosive,” Wade said. “I’m excited to get opportunities with some of our routes this year which have a lot of conversions within it if we get press coverage. Coach Glenn has done a great job of allowing us to win vertically down the field, so I’m excited to see that from Bryan.”





“I think he’s very twitchy at the line of scrimmage, I think he’s really learning some of our techniques on the press stuff that we’ve been working on which he didn’t have in his tool belt before.”





Headlining the group is a receiver who brings a plethora of experience back to Wade’s room, junior Ricky Pearsall, undoubtedly the best wideout for the Sun Devils in 2021. Pearsall had 48 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns, including his monster night at the Rose Bowl against UCLA, in which he had four receptions for 132 yards and a pair of scores. Pearsall was also utilized in a series of trick plays throughout the season – so much so that the junior accomplished the rare feat of notching a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown. He’s Wade’s go-to guy in 2022.





“Ricky can handle an (increased) volume,” Wade said of the increased dependence on Pearsall. “He’s still climbing, I think he’s far from reaching his peak. I think a lot of it has to do with his mentality each week and how he prepares; he does a great job at that. We are going to do a great job of moving him around, we think he’s a guy that can handle multiple snaps in multiple positions.”





“He’s a physical player, he’s mentally tough. We will rely on him to make a lot of plays.”





Perhaps the most pertinent wrench thrown into Wade’s plans is the ongoing battle for the starting quarterback job between Bourguet and Tyson. The quarterback is your biggest ally as a receiver and having some uncertainty on who will be throwing you the ball can be difficult to deal with. However, the wide receivers coach is zeroed in on the things he can control, and that’s the efforts of his group.





“We focus on our room, we never really let the receivers get into thinking about who’s taking snaps and which guys are working at quarterback,” Wade chimed in. “For us it’s about being diligent and taking care of our bodies, details and our responsibilities. Whether you’re playing with someone who just walked in, or someone who’s been starting forever, we need to make ourselves available to the quarterback. In order to do that we have to be diligent about being disciplined, about alignment, assignment and technique.”





“Whether its No. 9 or No. 16 back there, or whoever else, we have to be able to figure it out, gain maximum separation, put it on film and be consistent, so when (the QBs) are watching film, they know what to expect from us.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!