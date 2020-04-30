Throughout its recruiting efforts in recent years Arizona State hasn’t been shy about coveting a certain level of stature from the linemen they pursue. Yet, at the same time, they were impressed with what Vernon Henderson , a 6-2 295-pound Dallas South Cliff Oak High School defensive lineman, displayed on tape, who is a recruit that has been overlooked because he seemingly didn’t have the requisite size.

Henderson who was a starter for the 11-3 Tigers reported weight room marks of 320 lbs. benching and 500 lbs. squatting feats he has he not only achieved at the school’s weight room but also an additional weight room that is actually located at his home.

“I got a lot stronger and I got a better feel for the game since my sophomore year, but I need to get better at both his year. Texas football is very competitive and going against the top players brings the best out of me.”

“Coach Pierce from Arizona State has been recruiting me for a while,” Henderson said. “He said I’m a physical player with a quick twitch. I’m the type of player that can make the (line) call, read the formation, and see the tendencies. I know that I need to get a lot stronger and a lot smarter on the field before I get to college.

“Vernon is great as a player,” said his South Cliff Oak position coach Dominic Spencer. “But first of all, he’s a great kid who has good grades. He’s the hardest worker on our team. He’s also the strongest player on our team, and probably works out two to three times a day. I know that for sure. He’s a son of a coach and his father pushes him to the max.





“Vernon played the 1-tech, 3-tech, 4i…he played every defensive line position for us this year. Vernon is a technician. He does everything right like coming off with the right foot, shooting his hands right, hand placement, leverage…because he's a coach's son he's been knowing the game of football his whole life. He can get better at being a little bit faster. But everything else, his strength is there.”





Henderson doesn’t pay much attention to the lack of offers even though he plays for one of the best programs in a city renowned for football talent. And he doesn’t fret over the fact that COVID-19 has prevented him from visiting schools in-person or having college coaches seeing his spring practice, and in the process perhaps putting his physical measurements in the proper perspective.

“You have the whole height thing,” Spencer commented, “but I always look at it as if you’re a football player, you’re a football player. Show them what you should do on the field, that should prove it. Vernon is 6-2. This year in the NFL Draft you saw some draft picks that were 5-11. It's a football thing because I'm 5-9 and I played Division I football at the University of Central Florida. I'm a living testimony that being short doesn’t mean anything.





“But like I said, Vernon is not even short. He’s 6’2. He’s just not the big defensive tackle that everybody wants which is 6-3. 6-4.”





Not being able to personally visit other schools and having limited exposure have naturally tested Henderson’s patience with his recruitment process but he is content with just rolling with punches now as his situation is hardly different than other prospects in his 2021 class.





“What comes to me comes,” he said of potential attention from other schools. “I’m just working out here to get better. I’m looking for a school that has a good technical engineering major and an overall environment where I know I can fit in.”





