



If ASU wants to elevate itself from hovering around a .500 record, they will need a strong push in November. To kick off a challenging home stretch, the Sun Devils will host the Utes who are arguably the Pac-12’s top team this season and a squad that doesn’t display many deficiencies at all. Let’s take an in-depth look at this matchup.

Utah Offense

At quarterback, starter Tyler Huntley got off to quite a slow start to the 2018 season as he failed to throw a touchdown pass against Utah’s first three FBS opponents and in those games, the Utes lost twice.

However, in the month of October, he threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions and collectively completed 73.3 percent of his passes across the four victories for the Utes. An impressive athlete, Huntley has three games with at least 40 net rush yards including 88 and two touchdowns in Utah’s loss to Washington State. He also has three games with at least 300 passing yards including a 341-yard, four-touchdown explosion against USC.

Altogether, Huntley averages 212.5 passing yards per game (1,700 total), completes 65.3 percent of his passes and has 11 touchdown throws compared to four interceptions. He also has totaled 262 net rush yards with four touchdowns.

The heart-and-soul of the Utah offense is running back Zack Moss, an NFL caliber runner and one of the nation’s elite backs.

Likely to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season against ASU, Moss has totaled 964 net rush yards on 161 carries (6.0 avg.) with 10 rushing touchdowns and eight receptions for 50 yards with a score. Moss has surpassed 100 rushing yards in five of eight games this season and comes to Tempe with momentum after rushing for career highs of 211 yards and three touchdowns last week at UCLA.

In all, Moss ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson in rushing yards per game (120.5), rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. Far from just a bruising runner, the 215-pounder has the longest run from scrimmage in the Pac-12 this season with his 86-yarder in the opener against Weber State.

A standout as a true freshman on Utah’s 2015 team, Britain Covey returned this season after a two-year mission and hasn’t missed a beat as he is head-and-shoulders above his teammates in terms of receiving statistics. Thus far, Covey has caught 48 passes for 531 yards and one touchdown – more than double the productivity of the team’s second-leading receivers in terms of both receptions and yards.

Small in stature (5-8, 170) but quick and elusive, Covey has four games this year with at least 70 receiving yards including a high of 129 against Northern Illinois. He also has at least four receptions in each game and has six or more catches in five of eight games played.

Demari Simpkins has started all eight games at receiver and ranks third on the team in receptions (15) and fourth in receiving yards (214). His two touchdown catches put him in a three-way tie for the team lead.

Siaosi Mariner is also listed as a starter this week at receiver for the Utes and has totaled seven receptions for 82 yards with a touchdown in six games this year.

The team’s best deep threat, Jaylen Dixon has only caught 10 passes but has totaled 250 receiving yards to rank second on the team. He is listed behind Covey at one receiver spot.

A team that typically uses tight ends on a frequent basis, multiple players at the position have seen at least some time as receiving targets including Brant Kuithe (11-139-1), Cole Fotheringham (7-43-2) and Jake Jackson (5-37-1).

Also worth keeping an eye on is true freshman Solomon Enis, a Phoenix native who has caught six passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and earned a start three weeks ago against Arizona.

This week’s depth chart lists a starting offensive line of left tackle Jackson Barton, left guard Nick Ford, center Lo Falemaka, right guard Jordan Agasiva, and right tackle Darrin Paulo.

Barton and Agasiva have started all eight games at their positions, while Paulo has started seven of eight at right tackle. Ford has started six games in time split at both left guard and right tackle, while Falemaka looks to return to the starting lineup this week at center after missing the past four starts.

A sixth-year senior in 2018, Falemaka earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 accolades in 2017.

Offense Summary

The 2018 season has been a tale of two months the Utah offense, as September resulted in a 2-2 record and no more than 28 points scored by the Utes against an FBS opponent, while Utah tore through October with four wins by an average of more than 23 points with at least 40 points scored in each game.

With an explosive October balancing a lukewarm September, Utah ranks 34th nationally in rush offense (205.0), 43rd in total offense (431.4), 48th in scoring offense (31.6) and 74th in pass offense (226.4).

Saturday’s game will feature two of the nation’s most prominent running backs as Moss ranks sixth nationally in total rushing yards and ASU’s Eno Benjamin ranks seventh.

On paper, Huntley and ASU’s Manny Wilkins have similar numbers and general styles, and Saturday could come down to which quarterback outperforms the other – especially in the case of ASU’s bid for a victory.

Utah Defense

Up front, the Utah defensive line figures to start left end Bradlee Anae, left tackle Hauati Pututau, right tackle Leki Fotu and right end Mika Tafua.

Anae has proven to be one of the best pass rushers in the Pac-12 Conference as he has 6.0 sacks as part of 7.5 total tackles for loss among his 27 tackles. He currently ranks third in the Pac-12 in sacks behind USC’s Porter Gustin (7.0) and Colorado’s Mustafa Johnson (6.5), but since Gustin suffered a season-ending injury weeks ago Anae is in strong contention to end as the conference sacks leader.

Pututau and Tafua have both chipped in 14 tackles and one sack each on the year, while Fotu has 12 tackles with a sack. Fotu (6-5, 323) is one of the most monstrous defenders in the entire Pac-12 Conference.

The Utes have a strong defensive line rotation as well, as reserves John Pensini (23 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks) tackle and Maxs Tupai (16 tackles, 1.0 sack) at end have also been regular contributors. Tupai has started the past four games at left end and Pensini has started the past two at right tackle but both are this week listed as reserves.

Utah only lists two starting linebackers but its pair is just about as good of a combination as there is in the Pac-12 in rover linebacker Chase Hansen and mac linebacker Cody Barton.

A strong candidate to claim the Pac-12 Conference Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award, Hansen has totaled 68 tackles including 14.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery through eight games. An Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick as a sophomore in 2016, Hansen initially came to Utah as a quarterback, then moved to safety before relocating to linebacker. He currently ranks eighth nationally and second in the conference in tackles for loss.

Barton ranks second on the team with 60 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks and one interception. Hansen and Barton rank ninth and 12th, respectively, in the Pac-12 in total tackles and the duo is one of only three pairs of linebacker teammates in the Pac-12 to currently have at least 60 tackles each.

Also, though listed as Barton’s backup, Donovan Thompson ranks fifth on the team in total tackles with 28. He has started three of eight games in times that Utah opts to open with a three-man linebacker formation.

In the secondary, Jaylon Johnson is listed at left cornerback with Julian Blackmon at right cornerback with Javelin Guidry as the team’s nickel defensive back. Corrion Ballard starts at free safety and Marquise Blair is the top strong safety, however, due to a targeting penalty, last week against UCLA Blair will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game. Terrell Burgess is listed as the backup to Blair at strong safety.

Guidry ranks third on the team with 33 tackles and has a team-high eight pass breakups, while Blair will be no small loss in the first half as he ranks fourth on the team with 29 tackles and adds a pair of pass breakups.

Johnson has 27 total tackles and ties for the team high with two interceptions. Ballard has 25 tackles with five pass breakups and one interception and Blackmon has added 24 tackles and six pass breakups. Johnson and Blackmon, a Second-Team All-Pac-12 pick a year ago, have served as Utah’s starting cornerback pair in all eight games this season.

If Burgess happens to start in place of Blair, he has 13 tackles and three pass breakups this year. Ballard and Blair have formed Utah’s starting safeties duo in all eight games so far in 2018.

Defense Summary

Through eight games, Utah has proven to be an elite defense on both conference and national scales as the Utes rank third nationally in rush defense (81.1), seventh in total defense (287.0), 12th in third-down defense (30.3%) and 14th in scoring defense (16.8). Additionally, Utah currently is the national leader in red zone defense (54.5%).

ASU has some measure of practice facing defenses of this caliber – in a brutal twist of fate, ASU has already faced the first and second-ranked rush defenses in Michigan State and San Diego State, while Washington is ranked No. 12 in total defense – but the Devils will likely need their most dialed-in and efficient offensive performance of the year to succeed against Utah.

The million dollar question is if Eno Benjamin and the Sun Devil run game can have some semblance of success against the Utes or if his output will resemble those of ASU’s games against Michigan State and San Diego State in which Benjamin combined for 48 net rush yards on 26 total carries with no runs over eight yards. ASU’s offense – and the team as a whole – presumably will go as Eno goes in Saturday’s game.

Utah Special Teams

No team in the Pac-12 Conference – and perhaps across the nation as a whole – has the tradition of special teams excellence as does Utah.

In the kicking game, Utah produced three consecutive Ray Guy award winners from 2014-16, followed by a placekicker claiming the Lou Groza Award in 2017.

Kicker Matt Gay is the reigning Lou Groza winner after also netting Consensus All-America honors last season when he was the national leader with 27 made field goals. This season, Gay has connected on 12-of-15 field goals.

Following the back-to-back Ray Guy winner Tom Hackett, Mitch Wishnowsky gave Utah the hat trick in 2016 by winning the award. Though Wishnowsky did not win last year, he was a finalist for the award in 2017. So far this season, Wishnowsky ranks 11th nationally and second in the Pac-12 averaging 45.1 yards on 30 punts.

Last season, Gay and Wishnowsky were the First-Team All-Pac-12 specialists.

On returns, Britain Covey averages 8.8 yards on 18 punt returns with a long of 36. Covey was named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 as a punt returner as a freshman in 2015 prior to serving his LDS mission.

Utah has only returned three kickoffs on the year, averaging 20.7 yards as a team.

Overall Summary

ASU has had a distinct overall advantage over Utah since the Utes joined the conference in 2011 with the Sun Devils having lost only twice in the annual matchup, but Utah comes to Tempe as the hottest team in the Pac-12 south division and ranked 15th in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2018 season.

The only team in the south division not to have played in a conference championship game since the league expanded in 2011, Utah looks to end that streak this year and also put an end to nightmarish Novembers as not since 2011 have the Utes notched a winning record within the month of November.

The winner of the run game in this contest likely will be the one to earn the victory and ASU will need to have its best performance of the season on the offensive line and defensive front to gain victories in the trenches.

Overall, this meeting has incredible significance for both teams as Utah looks to hold its edge atop the division while the Sun Devils, following an intense win at USC, look to add further momentum after an up-and-down first seven games.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

Find a Way to Run: This season, Utah has only twice allowed individual runners to surpass 63 net rush yards in any single game, as last week Joshua Kelley of UCLA rushed for 90 yards and earlier this year Washington’s Myles Gaskin rushed for 143. In all, Utah has allowed only four instances this year of runners totaling 50 or more net rush yards in an entire game. As mentioned, Utah ranks third nationally in rush defense and against the current number one and two run defenses in the country, Eno Benjamin totaled fewer than 50 net rush yards across both games. Though it seems drastically far-fetched to expect that Benjamin will match his output from last week or even top triple digits, ASU is likely to have very little success if he is a non-factor.

Break the Break Evens: Entering Saturday’s game, Utah allows as many sacks as its defense creates (2.63 per game) and has coughed up as many turnovers as it has forced (13). In these areas in which the Utes break even, the Sun Devils will need to claim advantages. ASU currently ties for 34th nationally – with Utah and one other school – in team sacks and ties for 52nd nationally in turnover margin (+2). Utah ranks 70th nationally in turnover margin.

Harass Huntley: Last season amid injury issues and general inefficiencies, Tyler Huntley had what likely is his poorest game as a collegiate starter as he tossed four interceptions in a loss to Arizona State. This season – and especially over the month of October – Huntley has been much sharper as he has just four interceptions all season and brings a dynamic presence to Tempe. Assuming Moss will get his yards on the ground and the Utah defense and special teams will be outstanding, ASU will have to claim advantages by attacking Huntley, throwing off his timing and forcing turnovers and short possessions.

Familiar Faces

· Utah’s OL London Bartholomew (Mesa Red Mountain HS), WR Solomon Enis (Phoenix North Canyon HS), OL Jake Grant (Scottsdale Horizon HS), RB T.J. Green (Chandler High School) and DB Tre O’Guinn (Phoenix North Canyon High School) are Arizona natives

· Utah OL Jordan Agasiva and LB Bryant Pirtle played in the state of Arizona at Tucson’s Pima Community College

· Utah’s DB Corrion Ballard, DB Vonte Davis, and DB Josh Nurse attended Brenham (Texas) Blinn College, as did ASU DB Dom Harrison

· Utah WR Jameson Field attended Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, as did ASU OL Alex Losoya

· Utah DE Caleb Repp attended Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Los Osos High School, as did ASU OL Cohl Cabral

