Know Your Foe: Utah

Examining the Sun Devils' upcoming opponent

 • Hod Rabino
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Sun Devils’ resolve will be put to the test versus Utah

 • Jake Sloan
Established team culture yields dividends in win over Kansas

Another close win puts ASU's resolve at the forefront

 • Jake Sloan
Powers ready for home series after season opener split

 • Jake Sloan

Examining the Sun Devils' upcoming opponent

 • Hod Rabino
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Sun Devils’ resolve will be put to the test versus Utah

 • Jake Sloan
Published Oct 11, 2024
Utah at ASU Game Thread
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest

Follow us here and on Twitter for in-game updates from the Sun Devils' matchup versus the Utes


