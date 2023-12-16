Brown, who was a five-star prospect and a top 25 recruit in the 2022 class, is the highest rated addition for ASU under head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was hired just over a year ago.

The efforts to revive an ASU offense that finished last in the conference in both total offense and scoring offense guided the Sun Devils' recruiting efforts in preparing for the 2024 season. And just days before the recruiting dead period commenced, Arizona State was able to secure the services of USC wide receiver/running back transfer Raleek Brown while he was on-campus for his official visit.

“I had a feeling before the visit that I was gonna commit,” Brown said, “I just wanted to check it out and make sure everything was smooth, and everything turned out good. I had good conversations with Coach Dillingham and Coach Samples before the visit. I know Coach Dillingham has a good background and puts a lot of backs in the league. I like Coach Marcus’ (Arroyo) offense because it’s like an NFL offense and knows to give the right players the ball in space.





“The coaches told me that they needed some speed, and that’s what they got. They’re gonna move all over all over the place, put me in the slot, motion sweeps, screens…all type of stuff. So that’s what we went over today when they showed me the cut-ups. I think this offense will be a better fit for me because they will balance the run and the pass. And they’re gonna have me return kicks and punts.”





Xavion Alford, Elijaha Badger, and Jaden Rashada are just some of the current ASU players Brown knew, and they conveyed the same message to him about the program.





“They told me they like it because it’s a family-orientated team,” Brown described. “The coaching staff is real with you. Everyone on the team has great energy, and they work hard. I’ve been up before here, so I knew what to expect. It’s a smooth place, like a mix of Cali and Texas. Playing against them, I thought it was a great program, and they just need some pieces to be better.





“I feel like we got in those pieces right now with all these commits. It’s gonna be a big change, and we got a lot of potential for sure, especially with this coaching staff. I like Coach Samples and his energy and how he always kept it real with me. I like their approach because I know they will stick to their word. It’s such a different vibe.”





Brown, who prepped at Southern California powerhouse program Santa Ana Mater Dei High School, was an All-CIF Division 1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Los Angeles Times All-Star first team, and Orange County Register All-Orange County first-team selection. As a senior, he posted 143 carries for 1,123 yards (7.9 avg) with 15 TDs and caught 12 passes for 107 yards (8.9 avg) playing running back. He was an integral part of Mater Dei’s 12-0 mark during a campaign where they won the 2021 national, state Open Division, and CIF Southern Section Division I titles.





As a Trojan for the last two seasons, he rushed for 243 yards (5.4 avg) and four touchdowns, as well as tallying 193 receiving yards (10.2 avg), scoring three TDs. As a kick returner, he averaged 21.5 yards.





One of ASU’s newest additions today knows that with his accolades coming out of high school and his performance with the Trojans, the microscope will squarely be on him when the season starts. Brown does welcome that set of expectations.

“I’m always aiming for having high expectations,” Brown explained. “I’m aiming to try to turn this program around.”





Brown is scheduled to enroll at ASU for the spring semester, and since he redshirted, he will have three years of eligibility left.



