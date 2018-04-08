But on ball four, Bishop mindlessly jogged toward third. Smith was walking toward home plate and didn't see Bishop running until the sophomore was tagged out well short of the bag. Inning over. ASU’s best chance to mount a comeback was gone.

Though trailing by four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, ASU had a two-out rally brewing and had already plated a pair of runs in the inning. Bishop, the lone Sun Devils baserunner, was standing on second when Trevor Hauver drew a walk to extend the inning, or so it seemed.

Lucky for him, he missed the ugliest of the Sun Devils’ slew of mistakes in an 8-4 rubber match loss to USC at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

PHOENIX – Acting as the third-base coach on Sunday afternoon, Arizona State coach Tracy Smith wasn't even looking when Hunter Bishop lost his head.

"I, literally, saw the walk, I put my head down and was walking towards [home plate] when I heard everybody yelling," Smith said. "I think he thought there was a runner on first. I couldn't tell you."

Bishop's baserunning blunder was the final miscue of another sloppy ASU performance, which fell to its fourth straight series defeat, ninth loss in 12 games and a season-worst four games below .500 with a 14-18 record (6-6 in Pac-12).

"I wish I had an answer for you on how that happens," Smith said, struggling to find the words to describe the latest maddening batch of mistakes. "Honestly, I'm at a little bit of a loss right now."

In addition to Bishop’s inning-ending out, left fielder Carter Aldrete committed a facepalm-worthy error in the top of the fifth inning after colliding with center fielder Gage Canning on a routine fly ball.

ASU’s bullpen was ineffective as well, unable to keep the Sun Devils in the game after a short 4 1/3 innings start from junior Sam Romero.

“We are losing games because of the stuff that you saw: Two guys calling the ball at the same time, a guy not knowing there is not another runner (behind) him and then, quite frankly, pitchers not coming in with an aggressive attitude late in the game when we need it,” Smith said. “Until that stuff changes, it’s going to be tough to string anything together.”

Romero was pitching on short rest in ASU’s fifth contest in six days and was removed after Aldrete’s fifth-inning collision with Canning left runners on second and third with one out. When Smith turned the game over to his relievers at that point, ASU trailed by just a single run, 2-1, thanks to Aldrete's first home run of the year a half-inning earlier.

But lefty reliever Dellan Raish (who entered the day with a 2.75 ERA) allowed one of his inherited runners to score in the fifth before allowing three hits and two more runs in the sixth.

After Gage Workman’s first career home run – a solo moon shot over program’s National Championship signage in right field – cut ASU’s defecit to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Sun Devils’ closer Chaz Montoya (who entered with a 3.26 ERA) was inserted in the top of the eighth to keep ASU within striking distance. He instead allowed another three runs to score.

“Chaz is just flat right now; I thought his ball looked flat today,” Smith said. “Not on top on good plane.”

The Sun Devils’ bullpen allowed a combined five runs in its 4 2/3 innings of work on the day.

“That to me was the difference in the game, [not] holding them close,” Smith said. “We wanted to be close with our offense late. We knew we could get to their ‘pen a little bit. That three-spot in the eighth was tough.”

“We’re not going to win consistently until we are more consistent on the bump,” Smith added later.

While USC’s late offense inflicted the most damage, it was his ASU’s comedy of errors that left Smith fuming again postgame. His press conferences in recent weeks have sounded like a broken record during the dozen-game slump.

“They’re going to have to figure it out,” Smith said. “I don’t like saying these things. They know what to do and we coach them up. Now you have to start doing it.

“I still believe in this team; we’ve still got their back. But the bottom line is, if a fly ball is hit, you have to catch it. You’ve got to catch it. You’ve got to catch it. We are putting together a rally in the eighth inning and we work a walk to bring a guy who just hit a home run his last at-bat (Workman) – with the wind blowing out, we’re chasing – you have to know you don’t have a runner behind you. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Players were unavailable for postgame comment due to a postgame team meeting, according to the program’s media relations department. Eliminating a careless pattern of play was likely at the top of the agenda.

"A big part of the game is just being mentally into the game," Smith said. "Knowing what the situation calls for, certainly knowing how many outs there are and were baserunners are."

Smith admitted that a 6-6 record to start conference play is not where he wanted his team to be. But before they can begin stringing together victories, the Sun Devils will need to stop stringing together mental lapses.

Said Smith: “It’s just been so up and down right now.”

OTHER NOTES

HEART OF ORDER KEPT QUIET AGAIN

Despite solo home runs from Aldrete and Spencer Torkelson, the latter’s 15th of the season, ASU’s first four hitters in the lineup were kept quiet on Sunday for the second straight game. In the last two losses, the one through four hitters in the order combined to go 8-for-33 with just 3 RBIs. Leadoff man Gage Canning was a combined 1-for-9 in the two games and failed to reach base safely on Sunday for the first time all season.

Smith absolved the cold bats of blame though, attributing the mini-slump to the natural ebbs and flows of hitting.

“That’s stuff is going to come and go,” he said. “I don’t lose too much sleep when you struggle offensively because what you are looking for are guys staying with the plan, working the plan, staying on the ball with two strikes, doing what we ask them to do. If they do like and you strike the ball well you still may not get a positive result.

“It’s not that stuff why we are losing games,” Smith added.

GODFREY SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN SCORELESS APPEARANCE

A rare bright spot in ASU’s bullpen on Sunday was senior Jake Godfrey, who compiled an impressive 1 2/3 innings of scoreless work. The former LSU pitcher and JUCO transfer has battled injuries during his two-year career as a Sun Devil but allowed just one hit and struck out three batters on Sunday to lower his season ERA to 1.23.

“He’s coming on,” Smith said. “He’s been banged up and whatever but he came in today in a crucial situation and did a fantastic job.”

It was Godfrey’s second appearance of the weekend series after recording the final two outs of Friday’s game to earn a save.

“If we can extract anything out of this weekend, it’s that we’ve got a reliable guy coming out of (the bullpen) with some stuff,” Smith added of Godfrey.