ASU is a team in dire need of a bounce-back, but hosting a juggernaut like USC is anything but a sure recipe for helping you showcase improvement made following a shutout loss to Fresno State. Here’s our examination of the Sun Devils’ opening contest in Pac-12 play.









USC Offense





Few teams in the country have used their capital to capitalize on the Transfer Portal across the past few seasons, as has USC, and there likely isn’t one single more important transfer addition that has occurred across the college football nation than quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California prior to last season.





After splitting time as a true freshman with Spencer Rattler while at Oklahoma, Williams, the number one dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class according to Rivals, was the unquestioned starter heading into last season for the Trojans and across 14 games he threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions while rushing for 382 net yards and another ten scores.





Like several before him who have tried and failed, Williams aims to be the first player to claim multiple Heisman Trophies since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in the mid-1970s.





So far in 2023, Williams is firmly on the short list – if not at the very top – of the early Heisman hopefuls as he has thrown 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions with a rushing touchdown while completing nearly 79% of his passes and averaging about 293 passing yards per game.





As scary as those numbers are, what’s even more amazing is that he has sat out a good portion of USC’s first three games, as they have all been blowout victories for the Trojans.





Through three games, USC has implemented a bit of a three-man rush committee, as two runners have 14 carries on the year, and a third has 25.





Leading the way is South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd, who has team-highs of 25 carries for 195 yards with two touchdowns. Former Stanford transfer Austin Jones leads the team with three rushing touchdowns while tying for second on the squad with 14 carries and ranking third with 106 rushing yards. Freshman Quinten Joyner has 14 carries for 113 yards with a touchdown this year.





Collectively, this rushing trio averages 138.0 rushing yards per game and boasts a phenomenal combined average of 7.8 yards per carry through three contests in 2023.





Similar to the three-man attack that has been shown thus far on the ground for the Trojans, USC has spread the ball quite a bit in the pass game, as six players have between 8-10 receptions on the year.





Leading the way so far is former Memphis transfer Tahj Washington, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick last year for the Trojans, who has a team-high 233 receiving yards on nine catches with three touchdowns.





Receiver Mario Williams, a former Oklahoma transfer, leads USC with ten total catches, adding up to 111 receiving yards. Arizona transfer Dorian Singer, a 1,000-yard receiver last season, has eight catches for 119 yards and two scores. Brenden Rice, who came to USC as a transfer from Colorado, has 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns on five catches.





The only “homegrown” wide receiver for the Trojans with five or more catches on the year so far for USC is true freshman do-it-all star Zachariah Branch, rated the No. 7 overall recruit and the second-best wide receiver prospect in the nation for the 2023 class according to Rivals. So far, Branch has nine catches for 110 yards with two touchdowns while also logging a pair of carries as well as both a punt return and a kickoff return for a touchdown in just the first three games of his college career.





At tight end, freshman phenom from Phoenix, Duce Robinson, has 186 yards on eight receptions with a touchdown, while Lake McRee has eight catches for 75 yards and a score.





On the offensive line, left tackle Jonah Monheim, center Justin Dedich, and right tackle Michael Tarquin, a transfer addition from Florida, have started all three games, while left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, a Wyoming transfer, and right guard Jarrett Kingston, a Washington State transfer, have both started the past two.





Last season, both Dedich and Monheim were Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selections, as was Kingston during his final season with Washington State.





USC Offense Summary





All that USC brings to town is the returning Heisman Trophy winner and likely number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, engineering an offense that, through three games, leads the nation, averaging 59.3 points per game.





Is there much else that needs to be said? The best player in college football guiding what, as of now, can be labeled the best offense in college football – that’s a dangerous proposition for any college defense.





Though ASU’s defense has generally impressed over the past two games, it has its work cut out for it against the other-worldly elusiveness and seemingly magical skill set of Williams.





USC Defense





Up front, Bear Alexander, Kyon Barrs, and Solomon Byrd have started all three games on the line, while Jamil Muhammad has started the past two.





The Trojan defensive line is largely built on transfer portal additions, as Alexander came to USC from Georgia, Barrs from Arizona, Byrd from Wyoming, and Muhammad from Georgia State.





Byrd has team-highs of 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as part of his nine total tackles, while Alexander has seven tackles, including one for loss with 0.5 sacks. Muhammad has seven tackles, including a pair of sacks, while Barrs has two tackles on the year.





At linebacker, true freshman Tackett Curtis has started all three games, with Raesjon Davis having started the past two. Curtis has seven tackles on the year, while Davis has five.





Though he hasn’t started a game this year, former Alabama transfer linebacker Shane Lee, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 choice last season, is tied for second on the team with 12 total tackles, including one sack.





Former Sun Devil linebacker Eric Gentry has appeared in two games with no starts and has four tackles, including one for loss.





In the secondary, Domani Jackson and Ceyair Wright have started all three games at cornerback, while Calen Bullock has started all three at strong safety, as have Max Williams at free safety and Jaylin Smith at nickel back.





Smith leads USC with 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. Bullock, one of the better defensive backs in the conference and a Second-Team All-Pac-12 pick last year, ties for second on the team with 12 tackles and has a team-high four pass breakups. Jackson has 11 tackles and two pass breakups, while Williams, an Honorable Mention all-conference selection in 2022, has nine tackles and the team’s lone interception. Wright has six tackles and one pass breakup.





Defensive back Bryson Shaw ranks fifth on the team with ten tackles despite not having started a game thus far in 2023.





USC Defense Summary





The primary area of concern for USC last season as the Trojans allowed at least 35 points in six games – including four allowing 43 or more points – in 2022, including 93 combined points in its back-to-back losses against Utah and Tulane to end the year, the jury is still out on the 2023 edition of the Southern California defense, though the early returns have been positive.





The Trojan defense has been opportunistic and attacking, especially to opposing backfields. Through three games, USC has posted six forced fumbles, eight sacks, and 27.0 total tackles for loss – the final statistic stands tied, ironically, with crosstown rival UCLA for eighth in the nation.





With the reigning Heisman trophy winner on at quarterback and an offense that can drop 50-plus with relative ease, the Trojan defense simply just needs not to be a liability, and USC can have a vastly successful season.





USC Special Teams





Former ASU transfer Eddie Czaplicki averages 42.11 yards on nine punts so far, while kicker Denis Lynch has only attempted one field goal but connected on that 37-yarder.





Freshman sensation Zechariah Branch already has one kickoff return touchdown and one punt return touchdown and averages 41.7 yards on three kickoff returns with the 96-yard score and averages 22.6 yards on seven punt returns with the 75-yarder that went the distance.





Overall Summary





A series that began in 1978, when ASU, brand new to the Pac-10 Conference, shocked second-ranked USC in Tempe by a score of 20-7 in what was Arizona State’s first home conference game as a member of the Pac-10.





Fast-forward to this season and the Trojans hold a 24-14 all-time edge over ASU in a series that, while it may not be permanently over after this week, with USC heading to the Big Ten next year and Arizona State off to the Big 12, it will be years before these two teams match up again.





After Pete Carroll and company dominated the series for the first decade or so of the 21st century, the Trojans hold a comparatively slimmer 7-5 advantage over ASU since 2011. Included among those five Arizona State victories are some unforgettable moments, such as the inaugural Maroon Monsoon in Tempe in 2011 that exorcised a handful of demons when the Devils got their first victory over USC since 1999.





Two years later, ASU handed Lane Kiffin what became a notorious “tarmac” loss in Tempe, and the following season, Mike Bercovici and Jaelen Strong created the instant classic “Jael Mary” game-winning toss-and-catch in the Coliseum in 2014.





That said, these are two programs in very, very different positions at the moment, as USC has unquestionably resurrected itself into an elite national standing, largely due to its ability to strike gold in the transfer portal, as the Trojans are a bona fide playoff contender this season and seem to be on track to be a perennial top-10 team like the Carroll days 20 or so years ago.





For Arizona State, though there is long-term hope, the short-term view is one of extreme frustration and uncertainty as the process to get ASU back to a winning record has evolved into a much more tedious and arduous task than many envisioned.





After allowing its offense to be shut out at home for the first time since 1988, ASU is scrambling through a variety of issues in its attempt to redirect the program to stable ground.





As the book closes – at least for now – on this gridiron series, Saturday will prove if ASU has any Jael Mary-esque magic that can kickstart a massive upset or if the injury and offensive woes will continue to plague this team for yet another week.





Familiar Faces

· USC P Eddie Czaplicki and LB Eric Gentry previously played at ASU

· ASU DB Xavion Alford and WR Jake Smith previously played for USC

· USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua coached at ASU in 2018

· USC DB Max Williams is the brother of ASU DB Macen Williams

· USC DB Jacobe Covington (Saguaro HS), DB Daniel Jimenez-Fulton (Chandler HS), WR Ja’Kobi Lane (Red Mountain HS), DL Anthony Lucas (Chaparral HS), OL Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep), OL Elijah Page (Pinnacle HS), WR Brenden Rice (Hamilton HS) and TE Duce Robinson (Pinnacle HS) attended high school in the state of Arizona