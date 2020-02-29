As much as I like to say Thursday was an odd, crazy day of Pac-12 basketball. The truth is, it was just another day of games in the conference of cannibalism.



The middling California Golden Bears throttled No. 21 Colorado 76-62, the USC Trojans pulled just about even with Arizona by beating them 57-48, and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks are tied for first in the conference with the UCLA Bruins by virtue of their victories over the Oregon State Beavers (69-54) and Arizona State Sun Devils (75-72), respectively.

With each team only having two or three games remaining in the regular season, now becomes time to put up or shut up in the dogfight for the Pac-12 regular-season title—which could very well come down to a tiebreaker at this point—and in the battle for a top-four finish to earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

This makes ASU’s (19-9, 10-5 Pac-12) matchup at USC (20-9, 9-7) Saturday night a pivotal one in determining what each respective team will have to play for in their final regular-season games next weekend. In fact, the Trojans only have one game left against UCLA next weekend, which means a loss to ASU would likely eliminate them from a chance at a bye, since they sit in sixth.

For the Sun Devils, a loss could drop them out of the top four if Arizona and Colorado win their games against UCLA and Stanford, respectively, this weekend. On the flip side, a win could get ASU a share for first with the Ducks, again if UA were to beat UCLA, as a result of UO being idle for the remainder of this weekend.

As you may remember from the preview before the previous ASU-USC matchup, these two teams play each other as close as any other two in the conference. Now, as a result of ASU’s 66-64 victory in Tempe on February 8, each of the last five games between these two programs have been decided by three points or less.

Granted, that also follows the theme of the last two Sun Devil games overall, but it would seem as safe a bet as any that this one will once again come down to the wire. Now that ASU’s seven-game win streak, which was tied for the second-longest active run in division one, has been broken, they will certainly bring that fire in bouncing back from a loss that they’ve shown in the past several years under coach Bobby Hurley.

On the other hand, it’s a matter of survival for the Trojans, who are currently projected to get a Last Four In berth according to bracket expert Joe Lunardi. As Sun Devil fans know all too well, every single game from now until selection Sunday looms large when your team is in that position.

The Trojans have been a streaky team since conference play began, and at this point each game is a fight for their season. ASU is trying to avoid its first road sweep in Pac-12 play in almost exactly two years. Any shot or possession throughout the entire 40 minutes of Saturday’s game could very well swing this pendulum one way or the other.





Why Arizona State Can Win: This may be an overused stat for the Sun Devils over recent seasons but hey, you’ve had to go almost a full month without seeing it, so here it goes. Over the last two seasons, ASU is 15-3 in games following a loss, including 6-2 this season. In a game where all recent history points to it being decided in the final possessions, that’s as good of a case as any that the Sun Devils will find a way to come out on top. Another good one is the team’s 5-3 record in contests decided by three or fewer points this season, which includes 4-2 in Pac-12 play. They had actually won three such contests in a row before Thursday night’s literal last-second defeat at the hands of the Bruins. As Hurley said following the game, there’s no reason in the world to be angry at the team after the run they were on, as he said how proud he was of how they competed. I had made the case to several people that out of the four games remaining, that would’ve been the best one for ASU to lose. USC presents the chance at one more Quad 1 victory, while they will have to finish the season with a sweep over the Washington schools to avoid adding a bad loss to their tournament résumé.

While the scoring help for ASU’s trio of guards was a concerning seven combined points in Thursday night’s loss, the Sun Devils top scorers proved as good as ever. Junior guard Remy Martin (19.5 points per game, 2nd in Pac-12) put up his second-best performance of the season, dropping a conference-high 30 points.

Senior guard Rob Edwards (11.3 points per game) scored 23, his second time in three games scoring at least that much, and set a new season-high with seven made threes (7-for-9 shooting from deep). Junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (14.5 points per game, 14th in Pac-12) was caught off his game a bit, fouling out for the first time this season—with just under two minutes left in the game—finishing with only 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

Surely, the trio won’t be this explosive on Saturday night, but there will likely be some conversation with the supporting scorers in junior forward Kimani Lawrence (1-for-1 field goals, 1-for-2 free throws in 24 minutes), junior forward Romello White (1-for-5 field goals, 2-for-2 free throws in 29 minutes) and junior forward Khalid Thomas (no shot attempts in 15 minutes) about being more aggressive. After all, the Sun Devils are the third-highest scoring team in the conference (73.6 points per game) and are still a defensive menace, forcing a conference-best 16.3 turnover per game, including 7.8 steals per game (tied with Oregon for Pac-12 best). Plus, the potential return to action of sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry might only add to that defensive presence, and competitive fire in general. Not only would he be returning against the team he got injured against three weeks earlier, but also against the program he decommitted from to join ASU a couple of years ago.





Why USC Can Win: While the Trojans have been streaky as of late in conference play, it’s been a consistent streaky, if that makes any sense. Prior to beating the Wildcats Thursday night, they had lost two straight, before which they had won two straight, which came after losing three-in-a-row, which came after winning two straight…you get the idea. But as mentioned already, they are fighting so desperately for their season that it’s already at a point where they’re going to treat every game as do-or-die. Not that the Sun Devils shouldn’t have the same attitude, but facing any team in this scenario, especially one you can’t seem to ever win or lose to by more than three points, just means it’s anyone’s guess as to who will win. The Trojans have been solid since that last loss to ASU though, posting a 3-2 record which is only one game worse than ASU in that span.

Moreover, they held their opponent under 57 points in each of those wins, culminating in the 48-point night they held UA to on Thursday. They’ve forced at least 11 turnovers by opponents in six straight games, which although isn’t an eye-popping number, certainly shows a certain level of defensive consistency. Plus, they’ve forced 10 steals in two of the last three games, which does prove they’ve been on their p’s and q’s on that end of the floor over the past few contests.

Playing a big part on both ends of the floor will be top Trojan scorer and rebounder in freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu (16.5 points per game on Pac-12 best 61.7 percent field goal percentage, 8.9 rebounds per game, third in Pac-12), who had one of his worst performances of the season with five points and six rebounds in that last loss at ASU. It would seem injury played a role in that showing, as he would miss the following two games. But in the last three, he has combined for 50 points and 27 rebounds, chalking up double-doubles in the last two, while adding three blocks in Thursday night’s win.

The second-leading scorer in senior guard Jonah Matthews (12.9 points per game) has certainly been up-and-down since his season-high 22 points against ASU, but is coming off a 14-point night in the win at UA. More impressively, he’s only turned the ball over three times in the last three games, helping his team minimize mistakes in a big way. Overall, USC has been winning recently with defensive prowess more than offensive flash. While ASU proved they can win these types of games against this very team, no less, this style of play combined with minimized mistakes has proven to be the kind of game that can trip the Sun Devils up, especially if it comes down to making a big shot late.





1. Key Figure: 11- This is how many offensive rebounds per game the Trojans average, which is tied with Oregon for second in the conference. ASU just played the Pac-12’s top offensive rebounding team in UCLA, and that proved to make a huge difference in a three-point game. The Bruins snagged 16 boards on the offensive glass, which is not only the most ASU’s allowed in conference play, but the most all season except for the 17 given up to St. John’s in the season’s fourth game. With Okongwu seemingly at full strength for this matchup, the Sun Devils will need all they can get out of White, Thomas, Lawrence, freshman forward Jalen Graham, and Cherry if he returns to minimize this number, otherwise it could easily be deja-vu for them from Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss to UCLA.





X-Factor: Alonzo Verge Jr. – As I mentioned earlier, he only scored 12 points in the loss to the Bruins. Although it marked his 10th straight game scoring double figures, it was his lowest scoring output since ASU’s previous loss going into that game, which came January 29 at Washington State. He had scored at least 16 points in each game of the seven-game win streak, a total he came within a basket of only once in the seven games before that when he dropped 13 on Arizona thanks to his game-winning layup in the final offensive possession of the game. Calling him just as important to the team’s success as Martin is maybe a bit of a stretch at this point because of everything else the point guard does for the team outside getting buckers. But in a pure scoring sense, it seems like it’s at a point where Verge is just as important to the team’s chances at winning any given game as Martin.





Final Score Prediction: Arizona State- 69, USC- 68





Game Info:

When: 6:00 P.M. MST, Saturday

Where: Galen Center (Los Angeles)

TV/Radio: ESNPU / KMVP 98.7 (Tim Healey/Kyle Dodd)