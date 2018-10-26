Much like the last three years when USC has met ASU, the Trojans find themselves in a familiar place, trying to rebound from a loss in their previous contest. In the last three contests between the programs, the Sun Devils signaled the proverbial bounce back game for USC. There may be some other factors though in play ahead of Saturday’s road game in Los Angeles. Let’s examine how these two Pac-12 South foes match up with each other.



USC Offense

Undoubtedly the biggest storyline for either side heading into the weekend is the availability of Trojan quarterback J.T. Daniels, who has undergone concussion protocol throughout the week.

The true freshman who graduated a year early to enroll at USC and claim the starting quarterback position in place of departed first-round draft pick Sam Darnold has shown a mixture of impressive skills and growing pains as through seven games he has thrown for an average of 232.7 passing yards per game (1,629 total) by way of completing 56.9 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Daniels’ seven interceptions tie for the most in the Pac-12, while his eight touchdown passes rank 10th in the league. Only 12 FBS quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions thus far than Daniels, though I think the dubious first place spot is safe thanks to the FIFTEEN INTERCEPTIONS thrown by Artur Sitkowski of Rutgers in eight games. Side note – for a good laugh/cry, look at Sitkowski’s game stats from Rutgers’ loss to Maryland on Oct. 13.

However, Daniels still is just a true freshman and a human being born in the year 2000, so despite the borderline unrealistic expectations levied upon every single Trojan quarterback, he still has shown great potential. He has three games with at least 280 passing yards including a top effort of 322 against Texas and two games with three touchdown throws.

If Daniels is unable to go, USC slides down to its third quarterback, Jack Sears, as backup Matt Fink suffered multiple broken ribs against Utah.

Sears, a redshirt freshman, has yet to make a game appearance at the collegiate level, so not only would Saturday be his first college start but his very first snaps at this level.

As a recruit, the San Clemente (Calif.) native was a four-star prospect ranked the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback and the No. 117 overall recruit of the 2017 class. He chose USC over offers from most of the Pac-12 – including ASU – as well as from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Mississippi, Northwestern, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The scouting report on Sears is that he brings a more athletic presence than Daniels, so the sneak attack of a mobile quarterback could be something to watch if the reserve ends up starting for the Trojans.

On the ground, USC features a bit of a three-headed attack in the run game with each member of the trio bringing a little something different to the table.

Stephen Carr is the team leader in carries (71) for 352 yards with one touchdown, while Aca’Cedric Ware leads the way with 377 yards on 60 carries with three scores. Vavae Malepeai tops the team with his seven touchdown runs on 41 total carries for 208 yards. Malepeai currently ties Utah’s Zack Moss and ASU’s Eno Benjamin for second in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns, a remarkable feat considering Moss (135 carries) and Benjamin (137) have nearly 100 more carries than the Trojan runner.

As a team, however, the USC rushing attack is one of the poorer units in the nation as it ranks 114th by rushing for an average of just 116.9 yards per game. Also, even if healthy, Daniels adds nothing to the run game as he has a whopping total of -72 net rushing yards with zero touchdowns.

Injuries have stifled Ware’s season as he had 10 carries for 100 yards against and a touchdown UNLV and 21 rushes for 173 yards and two scores but six or fewer carries in four of the other five games.

Carr has been hit-or-miss as well, as in four games he’s averaged between 5.2 and 9.6 yards per carry, while in the other three he averaged between 1.7 and 2.2. Malepeai has four games with two or three carries but has scored at least one touchdown in five of seven games this year.

Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman, Jr. for a solid one-two punch at wide receiver for the Trojans as Vaughns leads the team with 30 receptions, totaling 331 yards and two touchdowns while Pittman has team-highs of 471 yards and four touchdowns on his 21 total catches.

A major big-play threat, Pittman’s per-catch average of 22.4 yards ranks second overall in the Pac-12 behind ASU’s Frank Darby but the best in the league among players with at least 20 receptions. Pittman also ranks fourth nationally in yards per reception.

Though listed as a backup receiver, true freshman Amon-Ra St. Brown has excelled during the early stages of his collegiate career. A high school teammate of Daniels, the chemistry has quickly transitioned to the college level as St. Brown ranks second on the team with 427 receiving yards and 29 catches. His two touchdown receptions tie for second-best on USC so far.

St. Brown also could be on his way to Freshman All-America recognition as he ranks fifth among FBS freshmen – second among Power Five players – with his 61.0 receiving yards per game.

It comes as little surprise that St. Brown currently leads all Pac-12 freshmen in receptions and receiving yards, as he was ranked the top receiver of the 2018 class by Rivals and the third-best overall prospect in the country.

Pittman enters Saturday’s game on a tremendous roll as in his last two outings he’s posted six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns against Colorado and four receptions for 107 yards with a score against Utah. St. Brown has two games near the 100-yard mark – 98 in the opener against UNLV and a 167-yard explosion against Texas – while Vaughns has two contests with at least 80 receiving yards.

Pittman, St. Brown, and Vaughns account for eight of the nine touchdowns caught by Trojans so far this season.

Velus Jones, Jr. is listed as a starter along with Pittman and Vaughns and ranks fourth on the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (167) but has yet to catch a touchdown pass in seven games.

Tight end Tyler Petite has five receptions for 30 yards with a touchdown in seven games this year.

From left to right, the Trojan offensive line figures to start Phoenix native Austin Jackson at tackle, Chris Brown at guard, Toa Lobendahn at center, Andrew Vorhees at guard and Chuma Edoga at tackle. This group of five has started all seven games this year together with the exception of Lobendahn missing the season opener against UNLV.

The Trojans tie for 75th nationally by allowing 2.29 sacks per game and 86th in tackles for loss allowed (6.5) and in addition to ranking 114th in team rushing, USC’s collective yards per carry average of 3.62 ranks 108th nationally. To the team’s credit, however, USC has found the end zone on the ground in a fashion better than one would expect by its rushing totals as the team’s 11 rushing touchdowns tie for 80th nationally.

Offense Summary

Though the Trojans have very gifted athletes in the passing game, the team as a whole is generally mediocre as USC ranks 59th nationally with an average of 239.3 passing yards per game.

However, the passing attack is leaps-and-bounds better than its other offensive units as USC, as mentioned earlier, ranks 114th nationally on the ground which drops the team’s total offense ranking to 104th (356.1). Where it counts the most the Trojans are subpar as the team ranks 86th in the country in scoring offense (26.0).

Situationally, the Trojans tend not to fare much better as the team ranks 105th nationally in both third-down offense (35.1%) and red zone offense (78.3%).

USC Defense

Operating primarily out of a 3-4 defensive alignment, USC figures to feature defensive tackle Malik Dorton, nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Jay Tufele on its line. Dorton, however, is listed as having medical concerns entering this week.

Dorton leads the defensive line with 17 tackles including 1.5 sacks, while Tuipulotu isn’t far behind with 14 tackles with one sack. Tufele has 12 tackles including a sack as well.

At linebacker, Christian Rector takes over for the injured Midseason All-American Porter Gustin at one outside linebacker spot with Jordan Iosefa at the other. Cameron Smith and John Houston are listed as the top inside linebackers, but reports indicate that Smith may miss Saturday’s game. If Smith is out, true freshman Palaie Gaoteote is his backup.

On the season, Smith is the team leader in tackles (47), while Houston ranks second with 42. Smith’s average of 7.8 tackles per game ranks 12th in the Pac-12 Conference.

Rector, a ferocious defender last year, has been quieter this season as he has 22 tackles including 4.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks in seven games. Gaoteote has 24 tackles including 3.0 for loss with a sack in five games this year and Iosefa has 13 tackles including a sack in seven games.

Before his injury, Gustin accumulated 28 tackles including 10.0 for loss and 7.0 sacks in just six games, making him at the time a viable candidate for the Pac-12 Conference Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award.

In the secondary, the senior pair of Iman Marshall and Isaiah Langley likely will start at cornerback with senior Marvell Tell III at free safety and true freshman Talanoa Hufanga at strong safety. Senior Ajene Harris is listed as the team’s nickel defensive back.

Hufanga and Tell rank third and fourth on the team, respectively, in total tackles as the freshman has 40 and the senior has totaled 33. Tell also has one of the team’s two interceptions on the year.

Marshall has 24 tackles including 3.0 for loss, Langley has 19 tackles and Harris has 26 tackles and the team’s other interception.

Defense Summary

Injuries have been a major issue on what statistically is a substandard Trojan defense, as only three defenders (John Houston, Iman Marshall, and Marvell Tell) have started all seven games this year.

Statistically, the Trojans have done an above average job of attacking opposing backfields as USC ranks 32nd nationally in team tackles for loss (51.0) and 39th in team sacks (18.0), but the loss of Gustin undoubtedly takes away from that prominence as he alone accounted for nearly 20 percent of the team’s tackles for loss and seven of the team’s 18.0 sacks. No other Trojan at this point has more than two sacks on the season.

Elsewhere on defense, USC has statistically proven to be the very definition a middle-of-the-road unit as among the 130 FBS teams the Trojans rank 66th in total defense (387.4), 67th in rush defense (158.7), 71st in pass defense (228.7) and 73rd in scoring defense (27.4).

The growing list of injuries for the Trojans – which this week could include defensive leader Cameron Smith at linebacker – creates advantages for the Sun Devils, if ASU’s personnel and play calling can improve.

USC Special Teams

USC has a pair of placekickers that have seen action as Chase McGrath has connected on 6-of-8 attempts with a long of 47 yards while Michael Brown is 3-of-4 with a long of 42.

The Trojans also have used two punters as Reid Budrovich has been USC’s primary punter, averaging 38.7 yards on 33 punts, while Chris Tilbey has seven punts and averages 34.6 yards. Between the two, USC has had its share of struggles as the Trojans rank 105th nationally in net punting (35.0).

On returns, Velus Jones averages 24.8 yards on nine kickoff runbacks and Stephen Carr averages 33.3 yards on four. The duo helps USC rank 17th nationally in team kickoff returns (25.27).

Tyler Vaughns has 14 punt returns for an average of 7.1 yards.

Overall Summary

Even the most casual Sun Devil fan knows how difficult it has been for ASU to beat USC this century – especially in the Coliseum.

As unforgettable as the comeback win in 2014 as a result of the legendary Jael Mary heave from Mike Bercovici to Jaelen Strong, that victory remains the only that Arizona State has claimed in the Coliseum since 1999. Altogether, ASU is 1-8 in the Coliseum this century and 3-15 overall against USC since the year 2000.

Injuries, inexperience, and inefficiencies give ASU a handful of potential advantages on paper – on paper – but the Devils need to get their own proverbial house in order, most notably on offense and in terms of how it plays on the road, to have a great deal of confidence Saturday.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

With the Turnover Battle: Saturday’s game includes two of the nation’s poorest teams at forcing turnovers as ASU ranks 111th with seven takeaways and USC places 119th with six. In all, only two FBS teams – UNLV and UTEP – have fewer interceptions than the two totaled by USC thus far, though ASU isn’t much better at just three picks on the year. However, the Sun Devils balance turnovers much better than USC as the Sun Devils are tied for 43rd nationally in turnover margin at plus-2, while USC ranks 114th at minus-6. As much as ASU’s offense has struggled scoring points of late, it will be integral no not only force turnovers at a higher rate than usual but also avoid committing any self-inflicted harm.

Team Discipline: In addition to ball control, ASU will have to take advantage of the presumed lack of overall discipline shown by the Trojans as USC ranks 123rd nationally in both penalties per game (8.71) and penalty yardage per game (81.29). No team in the Pac-12 Conference is penalized as heavily as USC has been through seven games.

Swagger for Manny: With his senior season in its final steps, any way that Manny Wilkins can exit Arizona State on a high note is a smart idea. Through seven games, he seems to have taken steps backward from his junior season and he appears to be much less comfortable than he was in 2017. If there is any way Wilkins can find it within himself just to relax, play to his potential, enjoy the game and regain a sense of swagger, it could pay remarkable dividends in the Coliseum.

This concept also holds true for ASU taking more chances in downfield passing as this game will feature two of the four best deep threats in college football in ASU’s Frank Darby, the national leader in yards per catch, and USC’s Michael Pittman, Jr., who ranks fourth. USC likely will take some chances, so ASU will need to be prepared to retaliate.

Familiar Faces

· USC OT Austin Jackson (Phoenix North Canyon HS), OT A.J. Mageo (Mesa Red Mountain HS), DL Connor Murphy (Phoenix Brophy Prep), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (Phoenix Mountain Pointe HS) and WR Zach Wilson (Scottsdale Saguaro HS) are Arizona natives.

· USC CB Iman Marshall attended Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School, as did ASU DB Aashari Crosswell, DL Jermayne Lole, and DB Kobe Williams. Marshall was coached his senior year by current ASU assistant Antonio Pierce.

· USC LB Oluwole Beitku, Jr., LB John Houston and S C.J. Pollard attended Gardena (Calif.) Serra High School, as did ASU LB Merlin Robertson.

· USC P Reid Bodrovich, DL Malik Dorton and ILB Spencer Gilbert attended Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School, as did ASU OL Zach Robertson

· USC QB J.T. Daniels, CB Jonathan Lockett, OG Frank Martin, K Chase McGrath, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and LB Solomon Tuliaupupu attended Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, as did ASU OL Alex Losoya

· USC’s Dominic Davis attended Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany High School, as did ASU’s Ely Doyle

· USC C Justin Dedich attended Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral High School, as did ASU LB Malik Lawal

· USC LB Jordan Iosefa attended Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis High School, as did ASU DB Joey Bryant

· USC LB Grant Jones attended Concord (Calif.) De La Salle High School, as did ASU S Dasmond Tautalatasi

· USC CB Isaiah Langley attended Pleasanton (Calif.) Foothill High School, as did ASU RB Isaiah Floyd

· USC ILB Raymond Scott attended Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School, as did ASU LB Darien Butler

· USC P Chris Tilbey attended San Francisco (Calif.) City College, as did ASU DB Terin Adams and RB Isaiah Floyd

