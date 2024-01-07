The decision to leave the University of Arizona was harder for Jacob Kongaika than the decision for the 6-2 300-pound defensive lineman to visit its in-state rival and commit to the Sun Devils during his official visit to Tempe.

“I knew that when I came on my visit, there was a big chance that I was gonna commit to Arizona State,” Kongaika said. “I just wanted to see how all the coaches treated me and my family and how they could develop me. I loved how the coaches were and how much love they showed me and my family even before we landed when they were calling me. When I got there, I really liked how straightforward they were with me. I loved the energy, and it was just a great place to be around. I just thought it was a great program overall.





“A lot of people told me that they didn’t want me to go visit there, but I just think I should give everybody a shot because you never know. Your enemy may be your best friend.”





Kongaika played in all 13 games in a reserve role for the Wildcats, posting 14 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two quarterback hurries in 2023. His frame is the primary aspect that appealed to the Sun Devil staff, who, this offseason, were on a quest to add more size to its front four. This defensive tackle room has returning veterans 6-2 285-pound senior Anthonie Cooper and 6-2 315-pound sophomore CJ Fite, added through the transfer portal are 6-2 290-pound Louisville senior Jeff Clark, 6-3 275-pound Cincinnati junior transfer Justin Wodtly, and 6-3 265 Purdue sophomore transfer JP Deeter.





“They said that I’ll probably be the biggest defensive lineman that they’re gonna bring in (this offseason),” Kongaika remarked. “They also thought that I was very explosive, and I’ll be able to help bring the experience to the field because I’ll be one of the most experienced linemen they’re bringing in. Their scheme will allow me to play more openly and really get off to the ball and get after everybody that I go against. I’m not just holding double teams and holding blocks, so it’s more of an attacking scheme, and the linebackers are coming with me.”





The lineman said that while he appreciated the fact that ASU had several Polynesian players on the team and, overall, some players who like him prepped at Southern California high school powerhouse Mater Dei, those were not elements that shaped his pledge. He knows the unique aspect that is tied with a player crossing lines between these two fierce rivals but also downplayed the emotions he will have the next time he faces his former teammates.





“One of the things that Arizona taught me is having my football IQ increasing a lot,” Kongaika described. “I think the rest of it I already had, like with my work ethic. It was pretty hard overall to make the decision to leave, but I think I made the right decision for me.





“I don’t think the Territorial Cup game is gonna be weird for me. All those boys there are my brothers for life. I think we’ll just have a lot of fun and have great competition like always.”