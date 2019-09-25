A Week in Review



Even in a loss, it’s easy to see that this is a program on the rise. Not to be the “silver lining guy,” or to put lipstick on the proverbial pig, because so many of us have heard this so many times before, but this is a young team with loads of potential for the future and it feels different than it has in the past. A collection of freshmen and sophomores are holding their own and competing with veteran juniors and seniors with more experience and strength, they’re keeping every game close or winning, and they aren’t even close to as good as they’re going to become. The outlook for the future is looking good, as were the uniforms that the Sun Devils wore against Colorado.

The gold helmet/black jersey/gold pant combination was a late decision as the Sun Devils originally hoped to wear the white “Selfless” sustainability uniforms against Colorado. However, when Colorado declined ASU’s request, they were forced to come up with something different and creative quickly. Following deliberation, The Arizona State Football Equipment Staff chose the gold/black/gold combination in lieu of the all-white uniforms that will now be worn on the road against UCLA at the end of October, as was announced in Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night.

Critics I’m sure all said the expected things: “Just wear maroon and gold!” “Why are we wearing Colorado’s colors?” “Don’t worry about how we look, just play football!”

To those critics and statements, I say, “No!” “We weren’t. We wore ASU’s colors.” And “The team did focus on and play football. The equipment staff made sure they looked incredible while doing so.”

Last Saturday’s uniform combination just looked mean. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t turn in a win, but they certainly looked the part of a bunch that was not to be messed with. The black pitchforks on the helmet, matching the jersey color, truly tied the whole uniform together. Although the final score said otherwise, this uniform was a winning combination, continuing a very strong streak of uniform combinations to start the 2019 season.

Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Gold Pants: A



The Week to Come

Uniform

The Devils have quite the test ahead of them. They must travel to Berkeley to take on a Cal team that is off to a hot 4-0 start which has earned them the 15th spot in the AP Top 25. Traditionally, ASU has struggled at Cal’s Memorial Stadium losing 5 of their last 6 contests there dating back to 2004. A short week of practice and traveling for a Friday night game doesn’t make matters any easier for a bounce back effort to earn their first conference win after losing to Colorado. It will be interesting to see how the Sun Devils attack the Golden Bears and it will also be interesting to see what they’ll be wearing.

The last time the Sun Devils faced Cal was in 2016 when they wore a Maroon Monsoon uniform combination in a win at home. When they travel to Cal, the Sun Devils will be wearing a white helmet/white jersey/maroon pant uniform combination. This will be the third overall time that the Sun Devils wear this combination with the first two times coming in 2012 at Missouri and in the 2014 Sun Bowl. The white jersey features a sublimated Arizona state flag in representing the sunset and the star across the chest in place of identifying text which is on the back of the jersey. The maroon player numbers on the uniforms are outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey, as are the TV numbers on the sleeves.

The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes the black Sun Devil Bold font and above the nameplate is a small, maroon “ASU” outlined in gold. On the front of the jersey, near the left shoulder, is a black adidas logo. Near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac 12 shield, and a white and gray “150” patch signifying the 150th season of college football as well. Last, but not least, at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman.



The maroon pants have a small gold pitchfork with black trim near the right hip and a gold adidas logo near the left hip. The text “Sun Devils” runs vertically along the side of the left thigh in gold Sun Devil Bold font. There is paneling on the pants that features the darker tonal maroon, not only providing further dimension to the uniform as a whole but also serving a purpose in providing a greater range of motion.



Helmet



As previously mentioned, this uniform combination has been worn twice before, though each time it was worn, the helmet decals were different from the time before. That trend will continue this Friday as well. This week, the Devils will wear a large maroon pitchfork decal with gold trim on the right side of the helmet and maroon player numbers with a gold outline on the left side of the helmet to match the numbers on the jerseys. It will feature a white facemask, and the front bumpers will be both 2D and 3D with a white base and maroon font that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

The maroon decals on the back of the helmet include the Pac 12 shield, the outline of the state of Arizona with a small pitchfork over Tempe, and even the text in the Warning label. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by small Sparky decals on either side of the helmet’s rear bumper.

Cleats & Socks



ASU will wear white cleats this week. The two sets of cleats pictured below feature the adidas Adi-Zero cleats on the top row and adidas Freaks on the bottom. The Adi-Zeroes are typically worn by speed position players (wide receivers and defensive backs), while the Freaks are typically worn by heavier players (linebackers and linemen).

Beginning with the top row, the Adi-Zero on the left features a white base and white sole, a white tongue with maroon accents, white laces, three maroon adidas stripes near the toe on the outside of the shoe, and a prominent maroon adidas logo on the instep near the arch. The Adi-Zero in the middle is a standard low-top Adi-Zero Primeknit with all the same features. The pair on the far right is a mid-top Adi-Zero Primeknit and has the same features as well, but the white opening rises higher up on the ankle.

The pairs of adidas Freaks on the left and in the middle also feature a white base and sole, with three maroon adidas stripes near the ankle on the outside of the shoes and three maroon adidas stripes near the arch on the instep. They both also have a white tongue and white laces. The Freak low-top is on the far left and Freak mid-top is in the middle, rising higher up the ankle. The Freak Torsion on the far right has a white base and sole. It also has three white adidas stripes on the outside of the shoe. There is a very large maroon adidas logo on the inside of the shoe. The tongue and large shoelaces are both white, and a small, maroon adidas “Freak” logo can be found on the white heel loop.

Along with the white cleats, the Sun Devils will also be wearing white socks.

Gloves



The Sun Devils will wear white gloves this week, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. The gloves on the top are Adi-Zeros which are typically worn by speed position players like wide receivers and defensive backs. Each glove features a gold pitchfork with maroon trim overlaying a tonal white and gray state flag pattern on the palm of each glove. They also have a maroon adidas logo on the back of the hand and maroon accents on the knuckles and the wrist-wrap.

The gloves in the middle are adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The adidas Freak gloves have a pattern of small, repeating adidas logos that are gold in color on the white palm, along with a large maroon adidas logo that is completed when the palms are placed together. The adidas Freaks also have a maroon adidas logo on the back of the hand and a black wrist-wrap. Finally, for linemen, the gloves on the bottom are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm meant to withstand all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game. They are plain white with black padding on the palm and along with a maroon adidas logo on the back of the hand, they also a have gold accent on the wrist-wrap and knuckles.