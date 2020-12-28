The Sun Devil staff's approach in this 2021 recruiting class was to keep as many slots open as possible for what has and will continue to be a robust transfer market. After signing LSU defensive lineman transfer Travez Moore, North Carolina offensive lineman transfer, Triston Miller, announced his pledge to ASU.

"I had my first contact with (graduate assistant) coach Adam Brenneman," Miller recalled. "He called me after he saw my name in the (transfer) portal, and we just built our relationship from there because we didn't know each other from before. He talked to me about how great an opportunity I would have if I came to Arizona State and that if I came in there and worked hard that it would pay off.

"I just feel that with the coaching staff that they have, I can really grow into a good player. When I talked to coach Edwards, he told me that if I came in and worked hard to compete, it would all pay off in the long run. I really like that he and so many other coaches have an NFL background, and if you want to go pro, ASU is a good place to do it ."

Miller stated that the ASU staff sees him at either the tackle or guard roles, and the lineman is comfortable lining up at either position since he did practice both at left tackle and right guard with the Tar Heels. C

"Coach Adam talked about how athletic I am and how my playing style does fit the Pac-12," Miller described. "I'm an aggressive offensive lineman that does compete on every play. I feel like my skills overall have really improved in the two years I was at UNC because I was going up against great players in practice every day. That will always make you a better player.

Miller did not play in the 2019 season, and unfortunately, a tragedy in his family losing his brother to Covid-19 did prompt him to opt-out of the 2020 season.

"It was hard because I have some great relationships at Chapel Hill, and leaving my friends because of my family situation was still difficult," Miller commented. "My decision to go far away to Arizona State was to get away from the memories of my brother over here, and I will dedicate the rest of my college career to his memory. I'm looking for a fresh chapter and laying my foundation somewhere else."

Mississippi State, Michigan State, Auburn, Florida State, and South Carolina are some of the other schools that contacted Miller immediately after putting his name in the transfer portal just five days ago. A quick decision doesn't imply a hasty resolution by any means, as Miller realized that the Sun Devils did have the structure most conducive for success, and he's excited to arrive in Tempe in a couple of weeks.

"I just expect to go in there work hard because I know playing time is not going to be promised," Miller explained. "I know that ASU is the best situation for me, but I do have to work hard, and once I do this, everything else will fall into place."

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!