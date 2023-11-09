ASU’s opponent this week will stylistically feature a mere carbon copy of Utah, as UCLA is a team that has heavily relied on a stout defense and explosive ground attack to find success during the 2023 season. Let’s examine the strengths and the shortcomings of the Bruins.





UCLA Offense





In place of multi-year starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, both Ethan Garbers and high-profile true freshman Dante Moore – a player who was previously committed to Oregon largely due to his relationship with Kenny Dillingham before Dillingham was hired at ASU – have seen action at quarterback for the Bruins, but due to major injury issues that have surfaced in the past week, just like Arizona State, UCLA now has some major question marks at the position.





On the year, Moore has 1,344 passing yards with ten touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, while Garbers has 786 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in seven outings.





Behind Moore and Garbers, Collin Schlee has appeared in five games but has completed just 3-of-13 passes with 22 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns, while Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin have each appeared in two games.





If UCLA is without both Moore and Garbers, Schlee has the most game experience as he was Kent State’s primary starting quarterback last season before transferring to UCLA. In 2022, he threw for 2,109 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed 98 times for 492 yards with four scores. He had a pair of 300-yard passing games in back-to-back contests last October for Kent State.





Though Schlee has off-putting passing numbers this season for the Bruins, he is the team’s third-leading rusher with 247 net yards on 21 carries – an incredible 11.8 yards per carry average – with three rushing scores.





Schlee is not the only MAC addition to the UCLA roster from the Transfer Portal, as running back Carson Steele came to the Bruins from Ball State after the 2022 season.





Last year at Ball State, Steele rushed 289 times for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns, with nine 100-yard games last season alone, including four that resulted in more than 175 rushing yards.





This year for the Bruins, Steele may be able to etch out a 1,000-yard effort yet again, as he has 712 rushing yards on 132 carries in nine games with six scores, along with 13 receptions for 103 yards with two touchdown catches. He has registered a pair of triple-digit games this season, a 141-yard effort against Washington State followed by a 110-yard outing the next week against Oregon State. He also had a three-touchdown day against Stanford a few weeks back.





Behind Steele, T.J. Harden has also seen quite a bit of duty as he has 97 carries for 496 yards with five touchdowns, along with ten receptions for 72 yards. Harden has three games this year with at least 70 net rushing yards, including a season-best 91 yards on nine carries with a touchdown against San Diego State.





Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant have by far been the two most targeted Bruins this season as the pair combines for about 38% of the total receptions made by UCLA this season.





Loya is in his fourth season in the Bruin program and has team-highs of 37 receptions for 463 yards with three touchdowns. Loya has at least five catches in four games this season, including a season-best effort of 111 yards on seven catches recently against Colorado.





Sturdivant, who transferred in from Cal last offseason, has 424 yards on 27 catches with three scores. He opened the season with a bang with 136 receiving yards on five catches with a touchdown against Coastal Carolina, but he has not surpassed 60 receiving yards in any games since that point.





Former Texas A&M transfer Kam Brown has 13 receptions for 163 yards with a touchdown, while former USC transfer Kyle Ford has 13 catches for 152 yards. Josiah Norward, a sixth-year senior who has spent his entire career at UCLA, has ten receptions for 161 yards and two scores.





Tight end Moliki Matavao, who played in 26 games with Oregon across the 2021-22 seasons before transferring to UCLA, has 203 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.





On the offensive line, the Bruins have seen perfect continuity as the same five have started all nine games with Bruno Fina and Garrett DiGiorgio at the tackle positions, Spencer Holstege and Josh Carlin at the guard spots with Duke Clemens at center.





UCLA Offense Summary





Similar to last week – at least when previewing last week’s game – ASU faces an opponent that has an elite defense with what can be categorized as a generally lackluster offense, especially if the quarterback injury issues persist for UCLA.





That said, Utah’s otherwise anemic offense dropped 55 points on the Sun Devils in Salt Lake City last weekend, so the Arizona State defense has a considerable make-up job to do in order to return to the high level of respectability that they’ve played with virtually all season long.





It stands to reason that UCLA might keep it fairly simple and attack ASU on the ground and pepper in passes to its pass-caches like Loya, Sturdivant, and Matavao.





UCLA Defense





On the defensive line, linemen Jay Toia and Keanu Williams have been the primary starters, with superstar Laiatu Latu and Gabriel Murphy as a pair of phenomenal edge rushers.





Latu, a First-Team All-Pac-12 pick last year and a very strong candidate for the Pac-12’s Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award ranks third nationally and a half-sack behind Utah’s Jonah Elliss for the Pac-12 lead with 11.0 sacks on the year, while he leads the conference and is tied for third nationally with 16.0 total tackles for loss on the season.





Murphy has 25 total tackles, including an excellent 11.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, while his twin brother, Grayson, is also a defender for the Bruins with 18 tackles, including 6.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries.





Toia has 18 tackles, including 3.0 for loss with a sack, while Williams has 11 tackles on the year.





At linebacker, Kain Medrano and Darius Muasau have started every game this year, while Oluwafemi Oladejo has also seen starting action.





This trio makes up UCLA’s top three tacklers on the year, as Muasau has a team-high 51 tackles, including 6.5 for loss with 4.0 sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception, Medrano ranks second on the team with 43 tackles, including 6.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one blocked kick, while Oladejo places third on the Bruins with 39 tackles including 2.5 for loss with three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.





In the secondary, Jaylin Davies and John Humphrey have been the primary starting cornerbacks, with Kenny Churchwell III and Kamari Ramsey as the main starting safeties.





Ramsey leads the secondary with 31 tackles and has tour pass breakups, while Churchwell, a product of Phoenix’s Mountain Pointe High School, has 27 tackles on the year. Davies has registered 25 tackles with five pass breakups and an interception, while Humphrey has 23 tackles with three pass breakups and two interceptions.





Alex Johnson, a sixth-year senior, is the team’s primary nickel defensive back and has been a standout playmaker this season as he leads the Pac-12 and is tied for eighth nationally with four interceptions.





UCLA Defense Summary





In what feels very atypical for a team guided by Chip Kelly, the Bruins this season have largely relied on their outstanding defense as opposed to the typical fast-paced, high-yardage offenses that Kelly has traditionally engineered.





On the year, the Bruin defense has been spectacular, as UCLA is tied for second nationally, averaging 3.78 sacks per game, while also placing second in the FBS in run defense (70.4) with just one rushing touchdown allowed. The Bruins also rank third nationally in team tackles for loss per game (8.6) and currently place 13th nationally in total defense (294.3).





Teams have had some success through the air against UCLA, as the Bruins are tied for 56th nationally, allowing 223.9 passing yards per game, but all-in-all, this will be the second week in a row that ASU faces a monstrous defense that has the potential to completely shut down the Sun Devil offense.





UCLA Special Teams





The Bruins have been hit-or-miss in the kicking game, as the team has connected on just half of its field goal attempts, with R.J. Lopez having made 6-of-11 and Blake Glessner having connected on 1-of-3. Protection has been an issue as well, as UCLA has had three field goals blocked this year.





In the punt game, Will Powers averages 43.24 yards on 34 punts.





On returns, Colson Yankoff averages 21.22 yards on nine kickoff returns, while Logan Loya averages just 4.36 yards on 14 punt returns.





Overall Summary





Another week, another opponent with a winning record in a game played on the road against a squad with a stellar defense and a generally questionable offense.





After last week’s 55-3 drubbing at the hands of Utah, though the potential quarterback issues for UCLA create some intrigue, Sun Devil fans have to be borderline consumed by fear of how the ASU offense will be able to complete with the brutish Bruin defense.





Following last Saturday’s vastly embarrassing outcome, it feels like a logical concern that things will get worse before they get better for Arizona State, as it is nearly impossible to predict another victory through the remainder of the 2023 season.





Even if ASU’s defense rebounds from a miserable outing last week against Utah, the responsibility still likes on the shoulders of the sluggish Arizona State offense to be able to go toe-to-toe with one of the best overall defenses in America. We saw last week how that scenario plays out.





Familiar Faces

UCLA DB Kenny Churchwell III (Phoenix Mountain Pointe HS), DB Isaiah Newcombe (Queen Creek Casteel HS), LB Joquarri Price (Mesa Desert Ridge HS), OL Bruno Fina (Tucson Salpointe Catholic HS), OL Jaylan Jeffers (Scottsdale Saguaro HS) and DL Quintin Somerville (Scottsdale Saguaro HS) all played their high school football in the state of Arizona