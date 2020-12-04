ASUDevils - UCLA Preview

At last (fingers crossed) ASU will continue its 2020 season nearly a month after their season opener. Its foe Saturday night in Tempe is a UCLA team that shortened season, and all could finish at or above .500 for the first time in the Chip Kelly era in Westwood. Let’s examine the challenges and opportunities the Bruins present.









UCLA Offense

So far through the four games of its 2020 season, UCLA under Chip Kelly – when at full strength – has resembled the type of offense that was expected of Kelly from his days at Oregon in the form of a potent, deep rushing attack with a dynamic and athletic quarterback.

Junior Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR), who out of high school was the No. 48 overall prospect of the 2018 class and the nation’s second-best dual-threat quarterback prospect behind only Justin Fields enters his third season of play and second season as a full-time starter under Kelly at UCLA.

Despite a loss in the season opener against Colorado, Thompson-Robinson began his junior season in promising fashion with the third 300-yard passing effort of his career (303 yards) while notching the first 100-yard rushing performance of his collegiate career (109 yards). He totaled four passing touchdowns with an interception and one rushing touchdown against the Buffaloes.

Thompson-Robinson followed that with 196 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one interception in UCLA’s win versus California.

However, from there, Thompson-Robinson has been held out of action due to COVID-19 related concerns. As of Wednesday, no official word was provided from UCLA as to whether or not DTR is expected to miss a third consecutive game.

Last season, though the Bruins downed the Devils in Pasadena, DTR had a generally quiet day as he had his second-lowest passing output (176 yards) of the year and a mild total of 15 net rushing yards for the game. Thompson-Robinson missed UCLA’s game at ASU during his true freshman season in 2018.

In his place, Chase Griffin has started the past two games, and as a starter, he’s completed 31-of-51 passes (60.1%) for 324 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has failed to surpass 200 passing yards in either start.

Different from Thompson-Robinson, Griffin has not proven to be a substantial rushing threat as he has 33 net rushing yards on 13 carries (2.5 avg.) with no touchdowns so far in 2020.

One of the most improved offensive players in the Pac-12 Conference this season, UCLA running back Demetric Felton deserves mention on the short list of current candidates for the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

Through four games, Felton has 537 rushing yards on 101 carries (5.3 avg.) with four touchdowns, a spectacular per-game average of 134.3 rushing yards.

Understandably, in the two games missed by Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has heavily increased Felton’s role, as he has exceeded 30 carries each of the past two weeks and has responded with 373 rushing yards on 68 carries with three rushing scores across the past two outings.

Last week against Arizona, for the second consecutive game, Felton established a career single-game high in career rushing yardage as he ran for 206 yards on 32 carries, which bested his 167-yard rushing effort the previous week at Oregon that at the time was a career-best for Felton.

Felton, one of the premier all-purpose players in the Pac-12, also ranks second on the team with 16 receptions, totaling 104 yards with a touchdown and is the team’s primary kickoff returner.

As outstanding as Felton has been, UCLA is far from a one-hit-wonder in the run game as Brittain Brown has totaled 196 yards on 39 carries (5.0 avg.) with three touchdowns. The Duke graduate transfer brings solid size to the position (6-1, 210) and thus far has not lost a single yard on any of his 39 carries.

After a quiet season opener (two carries for zero yards), Brown has totaled 196 yards on 37 carries in the past three games and has rushed for one touchdown in each of the three. Also, though Felton had a career day last week against Arizona, Brown chipped in with a season-best 72 rushing yards on 16 carries. The 72 yards for Brown are his most since Sept. 22, 2018, when he had 118 rushing yards playing for Duke against FCS opponent North Carolina Central.

After posting just nine total catches across 14 games of the 2018-19 seasons, tight end Greg Dulcich has emerged as a potential honors candidate in his redshirt sophomore season as he leads the team with 284 receiving yards and two touchdowns while ranking third on the team with 12 catches.

Dulcich’s productivity, however, has dipped in the absence of Thompson-Robinson, as the tight end totaled 206 yards on seven receptions in the season’s first two games and has five for 78 since.

Kyle Phillips returns after setting a UCLA freshman record with 60 catches last season and remains a top target for Bruin passers as he has notched a team-best 17 receptions for 193 yards with a touchdown catch.

Beyond the trio of Felton, Dulcich, and Phillips, no Bruin has totaled more than four receptions thus far in 2020 – though five additional UCLA players outside this group of three have notched one touchdown reception among their four or fewer total catches.

On the offensive line, UCLA has featured the same starting five in three of four games thus far in 2020.

Tackles Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson, guard Paul Grattan, a Villanova grad transfer, and center Sam Marrazzo have started all four games, while Duke Clemens started the first three at guard before Jon Gaines started last week against Arizona.

Of the group, the most experienced linemen are Rhyan, who started all 12 games as a true freshman last year and earned multiple Freshman All-America honors, and Grattan, a starter in 33 career games from 2017-19 at Villanova and a first-team all-conference pick in 2019.

UCLA Offense Summary

Whether Thompson-Robinson plays or not, expect UCLA to heavily emphasize the run game against Arizona State.

The Bruins have increased their game-by-game rushing total each week of the 2020 season, starting with 175 yards against Colorado, then 244 against California, then 267 against Oregon and most recently 281 against Arizona.

If Thompson-Robinson is back in the lineup; his presence potentially boosts both the run and pass game for UCLA, as he has proven to be much more qualified in both areas than his replacement Chase Griffin.

In the two games started by DTR, UCLA averages 459.0 yards of total offense per game and 38.0 points per game, and with Griffin, the Bruins average 436.0 yards of total offense and 31.0 points per game.

All things considered, Felton will be featured early, often, and in a variety of ways, but Brown is no slouch when Felton is on the sidelines.

Though the Bruins haven’t proven to have tremendous depth among pass catchers – evidenced by only three players on the roster to average more than one reception per game – the trio of Felton, Phillips, and Dulcich creates enough of a compliment to the rushing prowess the Bruins have shown to create a formidable overall offensive attack for the Bruins.

UCLA Defense

Under coordinator Jerry Azzinario, who was the defensive line coach for Chip Kelly at Oregon, with Philadelphia and San Francisco in the NFL before becoming UCLA’s defensive coordinator in 2018, the Bruins have taken noticeable steps forward in 2020 as the program ranks third in the Pac-12 in total defense (355.8), third in rush defense (138.3) and tops the conference in total sacks (13).

The defense is front-loaded with a trio of players at linebacker and defensive line with at least 2.0 sacks through four games, a group of three that also has combined for 15.0 tackles-for-loss.

Datona Jackson and Osa Odighizuwa have started all four games on the defensive line, while Otito Ogbonnia has started one.

Odighizuwa has been one of the top performing linemen in the conference thus far as he is tied for second in the Pac-12 in sacks (3.0) and is tied for fourth in the league in tackles-for-loss (5.0). He also is tied for second on the team with 20 total tackles,

Jackson has 13 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, while Ogbonnia has five tackles on the year.

Bo Calvert and Caleb Johnson have started all four games at inside linebacker, while Mitchell Agude has started three at outside linebacker, as has Scottsdale Saguaro product Damian Sellers.

Agude has been highly active behind the line of scrimmage, as he is tied for second in the Pac-12 with 6.5 TFLs, including 2.0 sacks among his 13 total tackles. Johnson Has 19 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss with 2.5 sacks.

Calvert is tied for fifth on the team with 17 tackles, while Sellers has 10 tackles so far in 2020.

Choe Bryant-Strother has one start this season at linebacker as well and has six tackles including one for loss in four games.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Obi Eboh – a Stanford grad transfer – and Jay Shaw have started all four games together, while strong safety Stephan Blaylock has started all four contests as well. Kent State grad transfer Qwuantrezz Knight has also started all four games in the secondary.

Blaylock is UCLA’s leading tackler through four games (27) and has an interception, while Knight is tied for second on the team with 20 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.0 sack.

Ebob has 17 tackles and 2.0 sacks from the secondary, while Shaw has 11 tackles and two pass breakups.

Quentin Lake started the first two games at free safety, and Elisha Guidry has started the last two at the position. Lake has 11 tackles in two games, and Guidry has five tackles in four games.

UCLA Defense Summary

On the ground, Colorado gashed the Bruins for 264 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the opener, but since that point, UCLA has allowed three total rushing scores and has yielded just 96.3 rushing yards per game and an average of 2.9 yards per carry in the past three contests.

A telling statistic appears to be UCLA’s pass defense, as in the Bruins’ two losses, the team allows an average of 297.5 passing yards per game but only 137.5 per game in their two wins.

UCLA Special Teams

Kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira has been seldom used thus far but is perfect on both of his field-goal attempts. Both kicks came from under 40 yards.

Punter Luke Akers averages 44.4 yards on 16 punts and on returns, Demetric Felton averages 21.0 yards on eight kickoff returns while Kyle Phillips has totaled five yards on his two punt returns.

Overall Summary

A series with some memorable and important games in the past decade, Arizona State versus UCLA has been a matchup of trends as the home team has won the past four games (2016-19), the road team won four before that (2012-15), and the home team won the four prior to that (2008-11). For the sake of Sun Devil fans, hopefully 2020 does not continue this trend and start another four-year block of road team victories.

Despite a relatively modest 2-2 record through four games, UCLA has shown distinct improvements after having won just seven games during Chip Kelly’s first two seasons with the program. UCLA, one of only three teams in the Pac-12 along with the Oregon schools to have played all four games so far has lost two games by a combined nine points in games played against predicted conference champion Oregon and surprise upstart Colorado.

It is tough to pinpoint just how valuable and meaningful the 2020 season is to any Pac-12 program, but it is a safe statement that with crosstown rival USC on deck next week, a victory over ASU is integral to maintain the general sense of momentum built by the Bruins so far.

On the field, though it may come across as a lazy take, it seems to stand to reason that the same successes ASU had against USC will be valuable in this game, while the same plagues that afflicted the Sun Devils against the Trojans will be relevant as well.

Offensively, if ASU can utilize its running backs – both as runners and pass-catchers – and if Jayden Daniels can be effective as a rusher both by design and as plays break down; the Sun Devils can create advantages over an aggressive Bruin defensive front. On defense, the Devils will be well served to be physical at the point of attack, show flashes from its defensive line and force tide-shifting turnovers.

That said, Arizona State must consistently protect Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devil wide receivers must be more reliable than the small sample shown in game one. Likewise, backbreaking conversions on third and fourth downs simply cannot be allowed when ASU is on defense, and discipline in tackling must be sound.

A great deal of UCLA’s potential rests on which quarterback sees the field and on a larger scale, ASU will have to avoid any “rust” of three weeks away from game action against a team that has played every week of its four-game slate.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

Buy Time for JD: In the past three games, UCLA has accounted for 12 sacks as a team and undoubtedly will be gunning for Jayden Daniels. It may have to be an ‘all hands on deck’ scenario to keep the Bruins at bay – especially early – as ASU will have to keep the attacking Bruin front at bay.

Catch the Ball: Simple, right? But true. Against USC, timing and very likely, debut jitters caused Daniels' connections to his receivers to be inconsistent at best, often resulting in missed third-down conversions. UCLA has had tremendous success behind opposing lines of scrimmage, so the Daniels likely should expect not to have ample time in the pocket on pass plays. In those instances, his receivers, even true freshmen such as Johnny Wilson and LV Bunkley-Shelton, might have to bail him out from time to time.

Tackle and Get Off the Field: The third (and fourth down) woes on defense for the Devils against USC were catastrophic and singlehandedly ultimately allowed the borderline miraculous comeback by the Trojans. ASU can ill-afford to allow Felton, Thompson-Robinson (if he plays) and others to slip through Sun Devil defenders’ hands, nor can the home team permit the back-breaking conversions for first downs on plays that should be drive-enders.

Balance the Run: In the past three games, UCLA has out-rushed opponents by a margin of 264.0 yards per game to 96.3. Clearly, the Bruins have run the ball incredibly well and distinctly prohibited opponents from doing the same. If this trend continues and such a vast disparity exists between the Bruins and the Sun Devils, ASU will be at a significant disadvantage.

Familiar Faces

UCLA DB Kenny Churchwell III (Phoenix Mountain Pointe HS), OL Bruno Fina (Tucson Salpointe HS), DL Odua Isibor (Phoenix St. Mary’s), LB Joquarri Price (Mesa Desert Ridge HS), LB Damian Sellers (Scottsdale Saguaro HS), and LB Jeremiah Trojan (Chandler Hamilton HS) are all Arizona natives.





