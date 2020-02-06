While this isn’t exactly the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object, Thursday’s late-night Pac-12 matchup will feature two teams with some momentum on a crash course. The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) have won three of their last four, while the UCLA Bruins (12-10, 5-4) have won two straight, including a four-point victory over now No. 24 Colorado, and also four of their last five.



As the dogfight for a top-four finish in the conference to get a bye in the Pac-12 tournament continues, both teams sit within a game of that spot—based on their conference record, of course—and are each within two games of the first-place Oregon Ducks.

This is one program the Sun Devils have found success against in recent seasons, as the Bruins have not beaten ASU since 2017 when they swept the regular-season series thanks to players like Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf and Aaron Holiday.

The two sides have not faced each other in a true home-and-home since then, which will change this year, but ASU has beaten UCLA three times in three different locations since then. The Sun Devils won by nine in Los Angeles in 2018, then beat them by 11 on two occasions last season, once in Tempe and once in Las Vegas in the second round of the conference tournament.

Each of those four previous matchups between these teams have seen at least 150 total points scored, but it’s hard to think that will be the case again this time.

Even though ASU is in the top half of scoring in the conference, averaging 73 points per game, UCLA is second from the bottom at 69.7. Additionally, they each rank in the bottom-third in field goal percentage (ASU- 42.5 percent, 11th, UCLA- 43.7 percent, 9th) and both are the worst two three-point shooting squads (UCLA- 31.2 percent, 11th, ASU- 30.5 percent, last).

Nonetheless, the past few contests suggest that maybe we could be in for a high-scoring affair that mirrors ASU’s formidable results against UCLA in the recent past. The Bruins have scored between 72-75 points in each of their past three games.

As for the Sun Devils, they’ve been everywhere since conference play began, either scoring over 80 or less than 70 in every contest. But not only did they top 80 in Saturday’s victory at Washington, they set a new season-high for conference play with 87, which was just enough to win by four.

Following this week’s action, every Pac-12 team will have played 24 or 23 total games, evening out the games-in-hand gap resulting in further clarity to the standings. As junior point guard Remy Martin discussed on Tuesday, the turn of the calendar to February just means it’s time to take your game to another level or you’ll succumb to the teams that do.

Why Arizona State Can Win: In the simplest terms, the Sun Devils have higher-level scorers than the Bruins, with four guys averaging double-digit points while UCLA only has one (junior guard Chris Smith, 12.7). In other words, the Bruins second-highest scorer, 6’10’’, 245-lb. sophomore forward Jalen Hill would be the fifth-highest scorer on ASU with 9.9 points per game.

It seems as though “Guard U” has revived itself in Tempe, as Martin (19.3 points per game, 2nd Pac-12) has gotten consistent support from senior guard Rob Edwards (10.7 ppg) and junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (12.5 ppg) over this four-game winning stretch. They’ve both averaged double-digit points for three straight contests, and Edwards has averaged 17 points per game over the past four, while Verge Jr. has averaged 12.75. For reference, Martin is averaging 18.75 over the last four, and this is the best explanation as to why ASU has won three of those contests.

Granted, the burgeoning frontcourt is playing its part too, as that fourth double-digit scorer, junior forward Romello White (11.1 points per game), joined the two supporting guards dropping 18 in Saturday’s victory, following a 15-point showing in the loss Wednesday. With junior forward Khalid Thomas coming off his second double-digit scoring game, and the likes of freshman forward Jalen Graham and sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry each chipping in with several rebounds per game, ASU has gotten contributions up and down the roster to turn things around as of late.

Lastly, the Sun Devils own an 8-2 record at home this season, with those two losses coming at the hands of teams currently ranked in the top 25 (Colorado and Creighton). UCLA is 2-3 on the road, which in theory bodes well for ASU in this matchup.





Why UCLA Can Win: As mentioned, the Bruins are entering this game on an even hotter note than the Sun Devils. Truth be told, a couple of those wins mirrored ASU results from earlier in conference season; a four-point win at Oregon State, a double-digit victory over Utah at home. Yet, their recent upset win over Colorado just proves that this team, seemingly much like any other teams in the Pac-12 this season, can beat anyone on any night. Particularly, in looking at their past two games, the Bruins had different players to lead the scoring in victories, which as ASU knows is a much-welcomed sign your team is taking a step up.

Against the Buffaloes, it was Smith’s 30 points that paced the Buffaloes, aided by 11 from senior guard Prince Ali (8.1 points per game). In Sunday’s win over Utah, freshman guard Tyger Campbell’s (7.3 points per game) season-high 22 points loomed largest, while Hill added 14 after a four-point showing against the Buffs. The only consistent force in comparison was freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. (9.1 points per game), who scored 13 against the Buffs and 18 against the Utes. When guys are starting to blow their own season per-game scoring averages out of the water from game-to-game, the opponent will be in for a tough matchup.

Furthermore, the Bruins are the top offensive rebounding team in the conference, averaging 12.5 per game, which is 1.4 higher than the next closest team. Ironically, it doesn’t seem to correlate to the other end of the floor, as they average 24.7 defensive boards per contest (tied for second-lowest in Pac-12), which places them fourth in the conference with 37.2 per game, only 0.1 higher than ASU. This will be a key to victory for the Bruins, as the more offensive rebounds they can get the more they can slow down ASU’s transition offense.

There’s no doubt ASU will look to light up the scoreboard on UCLA just like they did in their victory Saturday, and just like they’ve done to the Bruins in their victories over them for the past two years. So, it will be as important in this game as any other for the visitors from Westwood to keep creating second and third opportunities on offense if they want to contain the hosts and out themselves in a position to secure a precious conference road win.





Key Figure: 12- From early on in conference play, it became evident how important Edwards would be to the success or failure of the Sun Devils season over its final months. As the team’s best hope at a three-point and free-throw sharpshooter, he’s key in helping the generally undersized Sun Devils balance out their chances against other teams in the conference who look to beat ASU by winning the battle down low.

As a matter of fact, it appears the magic point total for Edwards is 12, as the Sun Devils are 4-0 in conference play when he scores at least that much, and 8-1 on the season as a whole, with the only loss being that season opener to Colorado in China. When he hasn’t reached this point total in Pac-12 play, ASU is 0-4, with perhaps the most painful example being the two-point defeat at Washington State last Wednesday, in which he scored 11 points. He actually shot well, going 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from three, but that just goes to show how thin the line is between victory and defeat in so many Pac-12 contests. Edwards will certainly have to continue his newfound consistency this game, otherwise ASU will need some points from guys who have done little in that department over the past several contests.





X-Factor: Jalen Hill- I feel that I’ve made my case for Edwards as the Sun Devils X-factor, so I’ll take a UCLA angle for this one and go with Hill. Since the Bruins’ ability to corral offensive rebounds is in a league of its own compared to other teams in the conference, wouldn’t it make sense that their leading rebounder is their top difference maker? At 7.1 rebounds per game, Hill is far ahead of the next closest threat on the boards for UCLA, which is sophomore forward Cody Riley at 4.5 per game, followed by Jaquez at 4.4.

If White can neutralize Hill, ASU’s other big men in Graham and some combination of Cherry, Thomas, junior forward Kimani Lawrence, and senior forward Mickey Mitchell can certainly take care of business in support. However, the more White struggles in his matchup with Hill, the more likely the Bruins are to pull off their third straight win.





Final Score Prediction: Arizona State- 78, UCLA- 73





Game Info:

When: 9:00 P.M. MST, Thursday

Where: Desert Financial Arena (Tempe)

TV/Radio: ESPN2 / KMVP 98.7 (Tim Healey/Kyle Dodd)