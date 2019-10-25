The Bruins have been somewhat a tough team to figure out. After losing all three non-conference games, they have started Pac-12 play on a much better note. As they set to host the Sun Devils, what are the key aspects of this team that can determine Saturday’s outcome? We take a deep dive into this UCLA squad.







UCLA Offense

The No. 48 overall recruit and second-ranked dual-threat quarterback prospect for the 2018 class – national and positional rankings strikingly similar to those held by Jayden Daniels for the 2019 class – Dorian Thompson-Robinson saw extended playing time as a starting quarterback last season splitting duty with Michigan grad transfer Wilton Speight. As a true freshman last year, Thompson-Robinson appeared in 10 games with seven starts.

With Speight out of eligibility, Thompson-Robinson was the unquestioned QB1 for the Bruins in 2019. To begin the year, his numbers – and UCLA’s outcomes – were less than spectacular, as in his first three starts, DTR averaged just 185.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and four interceptions along with a net total of minus-45 yards on the ground in what amounted to three consecutive Bruin losses.

Against Washington State, however, Thompson-Robinson engineered one of the most inconceivable comebacks in conference history as he threw for 507 yards with five touchdowns along with 57 net rush yards and two scores in UCLA’s 67-63 victory in which the Bruins overcame what was a 49-17 Cougar lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Since that game, Thompson-Robinson threw for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception along with 63 rush yards in a loss to Arizona before missing the Oregon State game with a leg injury. After a bye week to recover, DTR threw for 192 yards with two touchdowns and an interception with 66 rush yards and a score in last week’s victory over Stanford.

Saturday will be ASU’s first taste of DTR and vice versa, as he did not appear in last year’s matchup in Tempe.

One of the few bright spots on the Bruin team last year, running back Joshua Kelley, a former FCS transfer from UC Davis, tallied a top-10 all-time rushing season in UCLA history by finishing with 1,243 yards on the ground in just 11 games. Kelley so far has followed last year’s breakout season with another that trends toward surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark as he has 571 yards on 119 carries (4.8 average) with four touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 47 yards and a score. He ranks 30th nationally and second in the Pac-12 by averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game.

Kelley, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection last year, has a pair of 100-yard games so far in 2019, including a season-high 176 yards on just 18 carries with a score last week at Stanford. His rushing total last week stands as the second-best single-game performance of his collegiate career behind his 40-carry, 289-yard explosion against USC last season.

Demetric Felton has been one of the nation’s top multi-tool athletes thus far in 2019 and ranks second on the team in rushing with 66 carries for 298 yards with a touchdown while leading the Bruins with 34 receptions for 420 yards, adding four scores.

In all, Felton averages 129.0 all-purpose yards per game, 22nd best nationally and second in the Pac-12 only behind Brandon Aiyuk’s 129.43 per game. A big play threat, he has a long run of 75 yards and a long reception of 94 yards.

Redshirt freshman Kyle Philips, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week leads the team with four touchdown catches and places second on the squad with 31 total receptions for 342 yards.

Jaylen Erwin adds 22 catches for 257 yards with a touchdown and tight end Devin Asiasi has 20 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown. Former four-star recruit Chase Cota has been a dynamic threat, averaging a team-best 17.2 yards per catch with 207 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

UCLA has had to compensate in the passing game not only for the departure of First-Team All-Pac-12 Caleb Wilson but also the absence of Theo Howard, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2018 and the team’s leading wide receiver from a year ago, who two weeks ago announced his intention to transfer after appearing in just one game this season due to injuries.

The Bruin offensive line, like that of the Sun Devils, features a pair of true freshmen starters – left tackle Sean Rhyan and left guard Duke Clemens. They are joined by senior center Boss Tagaloa, sophomore right guard Christaphany Murray and junior right tackle Jake Burton.

Rhyan, Tagaloa, Murray and Burton have each started all seven games thus far, while Clemens enters what should be his fourth start of the year.

UCLA Offense Summary

Statistically, UCLA ranks 77th nationally in scoring offense (27.3), tied for 71st nationally in total offense (405.6), 74th nationally in rush offense (160.0) and 56th in the nation in pass offense (245.6). The Bruins also rank 100th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (7.00) and are tied for 93rd nationally in sacks allowed (2.57).

The Bruins have surged of late offensively, especially on the ground, as the team averages 245.3 rushing yards per game on 5.5 yards per carry across their past three outings.

In terms of passing numbers, Thompson-Robinson’s stat sheet for 2019 is generally consistent with one gargantuan outlier in the form of his performance against Washington State. In four of his six-game appearances, DTR has between 180 and 201 passing yards, with a low of 156 against Cincinnati and an extreme high of 507 with five touchdowns and another two touchdowns on the ground against Washington State. Thompson-Robinson has at least one interception in five of six games played this year with two games with two picks.

The running ability shown by Thompson-Robinson has improved dramatically over the past three games, as he averages 62.0 net rush yards per game with three touchdowns over the past three contests as opposed to the negative-45 total net rush yards he had across his first three combined starts with zero rushing scores. Thompson-Robinson’s 66 net rushing yards last week against Stanford mark a collegiate career-high for him.

Ultimately, the Bruins are likely going to look to assert themselves in the run game and have Thompson-Robinson supplement that with his passing, so ASU could gain a distinct advantage if its top-20 national rush defense can stop the UCLA rushers in their tracks.

UCLA Defense

Operating out of a base 3-4 defense, massive 363-pound nose tackle Atonio Mafi will be joined by Osa Odighizuwa at defensive end and either Tyler Manoa or Elijah Wade at defensive tackle.

Odighizuwa has started all seven games, while Mafi has five starts and Manoa has started the past three after Wade started the three before that.

Odighizuwa has 24 tackles including 5.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, Mafi has 22 tackles including 2.5 for loss, while Manoa has 14 tackles and Wade has 12.

UCLA features a quartet of talented senior linebackers with Josh Woods and Keisean Lucier-South outside and Krys Barnes and Lokeni Toailoa inside.

Woods and Barnes have started all seven games while Toailoa has started six. Lucier-South, one of the most talented rush linebackers in the conference, has started the past four games after not playing in the first three games of the season.

Barnes has a team-high 49 tackles, also leading the Bruins with 7.5 for loss with a team-best five pass breakups. He also has 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Toaiola ranks third on the team with 33 tackles including 3.0 for loss, while Woods has 31 tackles including 4.0 for loss and a share of the team lead with 2.5 sacks. In four games played, Lucier-South has 11 tackles including 5.5 for loss, a share of the team lead with 2.5 sacks as well as three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Darnay Holmes and Rayshad Williams are joined by safeties Stephan Blaylock and Elisha Guidry.

Blaylock has started all seven games, while Holmes has started the last five after missing the first two games. Guidry and Williams have started the past four games. Altogether, the Bruin secondary features three different starters now than it did during the first two games of the season.

Blaylock leads the Bruin defensive backs and ranks second on the team overall with 43 tackles, adding two pass breakups. Guidry has 19 tackles with a pass breakup, Williams has 16 tackles and two pass breakups and Holmes has 12 tackles with three pass breakups with an interception in five games played.

Holmes, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection last season, is the only defensive player on the Bruin roster to have earned any measure of all-conference accolades in 2018.

UCLA Defense Summary

The Bruin defense has alternated quite a bit for a variety of reasons, as only four players have started all seven games thus far and a total of 18 players have earned at least one start on defense through just seven games.

Statistically on the year, UCLA has shown a series of defensive deficiencies by ranking 128th nationally in pass defense (312.4), 115th in scoring defense (34.6) and 114th in total defense (459.7). The Bruins also are tied with Cal and USC for the second-fewest turnovers forced in the Pac-12 Conference (nine; three interceptions, six fumble recoveries) behind Oregon State’s six.

As a whole, the Bruins have been quite erratic on defense as three games have resulted in 48 or more points surrendered but four have seen UCLA limit opponents to 24 or fewer points – though in those four, UCLA has just a 1-3 record.

Most recently, UCLA has put the clamps on opponents’ efforts on the ground, as the Bruins allow just 105.7 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry across the past three games. The Bruin defense also enters this game riding high after sacking Stanford’s redshirt freshman quarterback Jack West seven times last week – though that total represents nearly half of the 16 total sacks generated by the Bruins through seven games.

Predicting Saturday’s game in many ways – including but not limited to the evaluation of the Bruin defense – depends on whether you focus on the macro scale of the UCLA season to date as a whole or the micro-level of the trends shown by the team in recent games (even ones that resulted in defeat).

UCLA Special Teams

As part of his 129.0 all-purpose yards per game average, Demetric Felton averages 37.0 yards on five kickoff returns with a 100-yard touchdown return to his credit. Kyle Phillips has excelled tremendously on punt returns as well, averaging 20.3 yards on seven returns with a touchdown. Neither player, however, has enough total returns to qualify for national rankings.

Kicker J.J. Molson, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick in 2018, has connected on 5-of-8 field goals and all 24 extra-point attempts. Punter Wade lees averages 42.7 yards on 29 punts with a long of 72 yards and seven placed inside the 20-yard line.

Overall Summary

As much momentum as a 2-5 team can have at this point in the season, many are giving it and then some to UCLA heading into Saturday’s game against ASU.

For the second consecutive season, UCLA whiffed on each of its non-conference games to start the year in a three-game hole. Though some believed in the preseason that UCLA could be a dark horse contender for the Pac-12 South title in year two under Chip Kelly, the early returns of the 2019 season looked reminiscent of Kelly’s 3-9 debut season in which the Bruins dubiously matched only the program’s 1940 team for most losses in a single season.

Incremental improvements surfaced over the past month, including an inexplicable comeback against Washington State and an opportunistic victory over a battered Stanford club to place the Bruins in a three-way tie for second in the south division despite being 2-5 on the year.

UCLA’s win last week coupled with ASU’s loss at Utah make more than a few fans and critics think that the Bruins can cash in for the second consecutive week against a rattled opponent.

The series of late has included a handful of white-knuckle outcomes as the past three and five of the last seven matchups between the Bruins and the Devils have been determined by no more than a touchdown. The past decade of the series between ASU and UCLA has featured some of the most heartbreaking losses and memorable wins in the recent history of Sun Devil football.

In addition to the back-and-forth nature of the recent history of the series, this game proves as a bit of a homecoming for several key Sun Devils as 11 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters from last week’s game went to high school no more than 80 miles from the Rose Bowl stadium.

ASU has no shortage of advantages on paper – some of which are very lopsided advantages – but the timing of this game and the ones that came before it for both teams makes this a more intriguing matchup than many would have predicted even as recently as a week or so ago.

If ASU executes to its potential without distractions looming from last week’s loss to Utah, the results should very well favor the Sun Devils. However, UCLA could again prove to be an opportunistic squad if the Devils falter in their focus.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

No Utah Hangover: What feels like the absolute most significant key this Saturday, ASU cannot allow last week’s loss to resonate physically or emotionally – at least not to a level that it impacts the game played in the Rose Bowl. The Devils likely have some dings and dents from a highly physical affair in Salt Lake City, but from the players through the entire coaching staff, that game must be put in the deep freeze and the Devils have to focus completely on the opponent at hand on Saturday.

Attack the Rush: UCLA will very likely look to establish the run with its hard-running back Joshua Kelley as well as big play threat Demetric Felton and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. To counter that, ASU brings the No. 18 rush defense in the nation, which allows barely over 100 rushing yards per game. The Sun Devils just need to stick to the proverbial script and not allow out of character performances by an opposing runner.

Pass to Run: On the season, UCLA has one of the nation’s poorest pass defenses and of late, the Bruins run defense has been quite solid. ASU would be wise to take to the air and let Jayden Daniels play catch with his receivers to open spots for Eno Benjamin to run. The Devils must be aware of UCLA’s pass rush potential shown by sacking Stanford seven times last week, though the Bruins have just nine sacks in six games outside that total.

Familiar Faces

· UCLA DB Kenny Churchwell II (Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School) and DL Odua Isibor (Phoenix St. Mary’s High School) are Arizona natives

· ASU assistant coach Tony White played at UCLA (1997-2000) and was a football operations graduate assistant at UCLA in 2007

· UCLA OL Alec Anderson attended Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda High School, as did ASU LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and WR Geordon Porter

· UCLA DB Stephan Blaylock attended Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School, as did ASU RB Demetrious Flowers, LB Jacob Jornadal and OL Zach Robertson

· UCLA DB Zack Huffstutter attended West Linn (Ore.) High School, as did ASU’s Ethan Long

· UCLA DB Quentin Lake, TE Mike Martinez, OL Christaphany Murray, and DB William Nimmo, Jr. attended Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, as did ASU OL Alex Losoya

· UCLA DL Ethan Matus attended San Jose (Calif.) Archbishop Mitty High School, as did ASU TE Tommy Hudson

· UCLA LB Tyree Thompson attended Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany High School, as did ASU WR Brandon Pierce and OL Dohnovan West

· UCLA WR Deayvn Woullard attended Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, as did ASU QB Joey Yellen

