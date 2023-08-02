The presence of mentors and seasoned veterans is crucial to the overall development of any team. This can come via teaching technique, preaching emotional control, or leading by example with overall maturity. In the case of Arizona State’s defensive backs, the cornerstones of Ro Torrence, Jordan Clark, and Ed Woods are performing those duties on a roster that has seen a dramatic roster turnover numbering approximately 60 newcomers from the transfer portal, as well as the high school and junior college ranks.





Woods, a redshirt junior, finished second on the team last year with six pass breakups and 28 tackles. In eight games he was featured in, Woods started in seven of those.





“It’s been good. I think everybody’s excited for the season”, Woods said in describing the start of Fall Camp. “I think we’re going to basically surprise a lot of people because, you know, there’s a lot of people that are doubting us, but I think that we are prepared for the challenge.”





A challenge it will be as since the departure of now NFL Defensive backs Jack Jones and Chase Lucas at the end of the 2021 campaign, the 2022 figures jumped in the wrong direction. Opponents averaged about 195 yards through the air in 2021, where the then-mentees took over in 2022, letting opponents pass for an average of 233 yards. The number of passing touchdowns was virtually the same (13 in 2021, 14 in 2022), but it is safe to say a lot of the increase in aerial yards yielded resulted in the rushing touchdowns numbers increasing from 18 in 2021 to a staggering 31 last season.





Nonetheless, this cornerstone group has a season under their belt together and learned a lot from a tumultuous 2022 season. Along with some accompaniment from now senior Chris Edmonds, the group looks ahead to bear the burden that Lucas and Jones did during their ASU career.





“I think we honestly know some plays we’re going to get beat,” Woods commented. “It’s part of the position we play, but it’s all about coming back the next play and making the next play that comes to you. We’re also going up against scholarship guys and you know we got to be able to basically turn the page and go to the next play”.





Truth be told, the Arizona State defensive backs know that the overall talent they are facing every day in practice is at a higher caliber than last year. The battles in each of those sessions might end in frustration or joy, but as Woods said, regardless of the result, you always have to look toward the next play. It’s an attitude that is paramount to Woods’ approach, who also believes that eye discipline is an essential trait for a successful defensive back.





“Something he (cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington) harps on, and what I’ve learned a lot is eye discipline,” Woods remarked. “Having my eyes in the right spot and pressing with the right hand having a better off man stance.”





The Carrington way seems to have his veterans and newcomers alike going in the right direction. As much as some of the receivers will always get their shine in practice, the defensive backs have made their presence known. This was evident in Tuesday’s session as head coach Kenny Dillingham felt the defense won the second half of practice, recording two interceptions by USC transfer Xavion Alford off a tipped ball, as well as Austin Peay transfer Demetries Ford.





Woods believes that the Sun Devil secondary the group has the speed, agility, and ball skills to be successful, particularly to the high number of veterans on this unit. Tuesday was, for the most part, a formidable performance for the defensive backfield, and the goal is now to string together more of those days in succession. As for Woods himself, he will use the confidence gained on Tuesday to make sure that Wednesday’s practice and beyond trend in the right direction and correct the areas he needs to improve himself.





“I’m still working on my weight; I’m working on my mentality,” Woods admitted. “Just being more confident in myself like I said before, if I get beat on one play, don’t get mad at myself, just come back the next play and compete again and make the next play that comes to me.”