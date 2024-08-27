ASU continued its preparations for their season opener on Tuesday morning, a session that did feature a balanced performance between both sides of the ball. Here is our detailed report and observations

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!