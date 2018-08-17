Casey Tucker came to a drastic realization. He stopped talking and thought for a second: The Arizona native has never played in Sun Devil Stadium.



HIs high school state championships with Chandler Hamilton were at University of Phoenix Stadium. And in college, the one time he traveled to Tempe -- during his freshman season in 2014 -- the offensive lineman was on the sideline recovering from a concussion.

“I was able to travel, they let me travel because it was my home but I was kind of upset I didn’t get to play,” Tucker said. “It was like “Dang, I was looking forward to this.”

In two weeks, Tucker will be able to cross that off his bucket list, lining up at left tackle when ASU first takes the field against UTSA. It will be a dream realized, but the building blocks for it were laid over a year ago.

Heading into his senior season at Stanford, Tucker made the decision to redshirt. According to Cardinal Sports Report, Tucker was slated to be the backup left guard in Palo Alto before taking that course of action. After starting every game for Stanford's Rose Bowl season in 2015, injuries hindered him the next year.

“I had a lot on my mind and I wanted to play football as long as I can,” Tucker said about his decision to redshirt. “In the end, it was really good for my longevity.”

It was the first time since his freshman year of high school that he was healthy and wasn’t on the field -- but even then, he was ready to hear his name if a specific package was called. Instead, Tucker had to continue to train and study without the possibility of playing.

“I think you try not to let (your mindset) switch," Tucker commented, "because you don’t want to relax at all because I know I have another year and I want to make the most of it. I think it’s important to not relax and stick to the process. That’s why I did that.”

His decision paid off.

Tucker was recruited by Herm Edwards and his staff as a graduate transfer, able to come back to the desert and continue his football career some 20 miles away from when it all started. He’s been able to come off the Kajikawa practice fields following ASU’s fall camp and be greeted by his family each time.

Growing up, he watched the Sun Devils play, attended their games in Tempe. He admitted that the idea to come home was always in the back of his mind.

“It was always an attractive thing but I just didn't know it would happen for the longest time,” Tucker said. “Things come up in the air, I don't know what to call it it's just a middle ground.”

With Edwards at the helm, Tucker had a place to further his career in Tempe. Without watching him in the spring, Edwards continued to confidently stroll to the podium and declare the starting left tackle job belonged to Tucker.

Some would take a sense of entitlement from such a bold statement, yet Tucker saw it as ASU’s new coach thrusting higher expectations onto him.

“Nothing was explicit right off the bat but he did tell me right before the first practice,” Tucker said. “Coming in with a new team and the starting left tackle the first day to me it's definitely a jump. I feel like I’m poised to handle it and I'm in a good spot.”

So far, Tucker has fulfilled the mile-high expectations placed upon him. Offensive line coach Dave Christensen mentioned that he has had to iron out a few technique things but he has something that can’t be taught: Experience.

In his three years at Stanford, Tucker appeared in 27 games for a program that often found itself in the Pac-12 championship game.

“He’s got a battle-tested guy who’s been through it all,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. “He’s played in big-time football games. He’s already played in the Pac-12 so he already knows what to expect in this first game and on game day. So we’re not worried about him, how he’s going to react and everything, but it’s a big-time addition to our team.”

Indeed, but Tucker wants to be prepared. He showed up to ASU’s spring practices and stood on the sidelines of ASU’s spring camp in street clothes and observed the line, notebook in hand, working to decipher the Devils’ scheme and installs.

In the summer, he spent significant time with the Sun Devil offensive line, hanging out with his soon-to-be teammates. It gave the group a chance to bond and assure they were on the same page when it came to the offensive game plan.

“Getting here in the summer was huge, just being able to kind of go over things,” Tucker said. “I think the first day I was here, we kind of just worked on cadence, just step 1 stuff. So we were just able to start in the summer, build on these little steps that ended up making the process work. It was a huge deal.”

Tucker brings a different perspective into the Sun Devil program. He viewed ASU as simply another opponent. Now he's teammates with a majority of the guys he watched on film before ASU took on Stanford during his redshirt season.

Though he couldn’t remember a specific strategy the Cardinal employed to aid Stanford running back Bryce Love’s 301-yard thrashing of the Sun Devils last season, Tucker has helped employ some of the things that made Stanford successful to Tempe.

“He’s brought over some stuff,” ASU center Cohl Cabral said. “A lot of stuff with how they run their short-yardage package, with him coming from that and being able to give different tips that they’ve used from that. (He’s) a guy out there looking to finish blocks and just be mean.”

