Tristan Dunn impressed by the Sun Devils

After an unofficial visit to Tempe in June 2022 defensive back Tristan Dunn is highly intrigued with Arizona State, with plans to possibly visit again this month and with a decision that still could take place over the next week or two.

Dunn said that there hasn’t been any talk yet on whether he would be a free or strong safety should e decided to commit to Arizona State. Yet, what has been clearer in the recruiting process was the feedback he received from Hawkins and the traits that the Sun Devil defensive back coach values.

“I grew up watching them,” Dunn stated, “and they've always just been a school that every time they have the big home game they always come out with that big win, like two years ago when they played Oregon. That was an amazing game. “I don’t know any players on the team, but I've gotten in a group chat with all the (ASU) 2022 recruits and everything, and I'm getting familiar with them. They all tell me how real the team is, how real coach Hawk and coach Herm (Edwards) are. That’s something they really harp on. I’ve talked a lot to Alfonzo (Allen); he's a safety commit from Florida. I talk to Carter Brown, too; he's a kicker commit in the group chat. At the end of the day, all the guys are leveled on one thing, and that’s the culture at Arizona State.”

Like many other Western region high school players, Dunn has been admiring the Sun Devils from afar years and years before he was on the radar as a recruiting prospect. This undoubtedly planted a seed that has made the interest a two-way street from day one.

“I’ve been to Arizona like three times, but (in June) was really my first time seeing the facilities up close…I didn't think it would be as nice as it was. So that was a really good thing to see. I was really impressed with all the coaching staff and their mentality…that’s one thing that really stood out was their mentality for the season and how they're attacking you on defense. I was just in love with everything about the school.”

“Things are going great with Arizona State,” Dunn said. “I love my guy coach Chris Hawkins up there, and he's an amazing coach. He’s an amazing young coach who I can relate to. I'm just loving everything Arizona State has to offer, especially with their 2022 recruiting class. One thing that I wasn't expecting was the culture and the people there. Talking to the coaching staff and the players, you felt like that they all wanted to be there. So it was a good atmosphere to be around. It didn't feel like no one was just working a job. There's definitely a good vibe.

“He told me that I’m a long, versatile athlete,” Dunn described. “He said that this fits the mold of the safeties that he recruits, and he thinks I could come in and really compete for a job and contribute to the defense. I think I play with the same style as (Seattle Seahawks safety) Kam Chancellor. I can really cover, and I'm not just hitting people. I can really cover somebody in the slot. I'm a physical safety who is an all-around player. Something I'm definitely trying to work on before I get to college is definitely the mental side of the game, slowing things down, reading the formations right, reading the quarterback and receivers…all those other things.”





The Sumner High School standout was naturally disappointed with a shorten and delayed junior campaign played in the state of Washington, a season where he felt didn’t do much to advance anyone’s skill set.





“We ended up doing a little six-game season in the springtime,” Dunn described, “and it was just super wacky. There was no playoff, no fans, my family can’t watch the games…it was definitely the weirdest year of football. It wasn't fun, but I'm glad it's over with, and I'm glad everything's getting back to normal this season.





“I was still able to keep up with my (personal) workouts and everything because my trainer sometimes would come to me. But one thing that was definitely hard to get used to is just the motivation to play. It was really hard to find yourself every Friday really getting that motivation. That was one of the hardest things, that motivation factor. This year is going to be a completely normal season, full (capacity) fans; my parents will be able to watch…so I'm just excited to get back out to it.”





ASU may have been the last team to extend a scholarship offer, but did so in February of this year, thus keeping in close contact for over five months. Dunn mentioned Utah and Boise State as schools that have been in close contact as of late, a well as Washington, a program who didn’t extend an offer to date, but Dunn stated that “Arizona State is definitely the school showing the most love.”





And much of that string sentiment towards the schools is unsurprisingly due to the strong relationship he has formed with Chris Hawkins.





“The one thing that definitely comes out to me with coach Hawkins,” Dunn remarked, “that it's not just gonna be a use-use game at the end of the day. He likes to build coach and player relationships. He's a player’s coach, and he's right there with you, having that player attitude, but he's being your coach.





“And one thing I really, really like. His style as a young coach, how much he can relate to you…he was he was a first-team All-Pac 12 just a few years ago. So he's got all the keys; you need to really make it in the Pac-12. Those are the main things that really did appeal to me about him. What he did with that defensive back group last year, that's another thing that appealed to me.”





With the dead period being lifted next week for several days, Dunn indicated that he plans to take an official visit this time to the Sun Devils, although his announcement on the team of choice may come earlier than that scheduled trip.





“I’m gonna try and get back there soon so I can get a full feel for Arizona State,” Dunn remarked. “I might still officially visit Washington, Utah, and Boise State too. I’m keeping my circle small because I think I'm planning on making a decision here soon, maybe this week. Whenever the time is right, I will make that decision. I’m taking some online classes to see if I graduate early.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!