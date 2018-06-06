Trey Palmer's ASU recruitment started with phone calls back and forth with ASU RB coach John Simon, and they talked about their school's intense football rivalry. The Kentwood vs Southern Lab game is always a big deal in Louisiana. Led by Trey Palmer, Kentwood beat Simon's alma mater 19-18 last season . In John Simon's final high school game in 1996, Southern Lab beat Kentwood 36-33 in double overtime to win the Louisiana state championship.

The relationship with coach Simon led to Trey Palmer led to taking an official visit, where he says he found a new "home away from home."