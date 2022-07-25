Travez Moore resolute to bounce back this season

It’s that time of the year when everyone within the Arizona State football program is more than ready to fast forward to opening night and kick off the 2022 campaign. After a disappointing 2021 8-5 season and a nightmarish offseason, the noise surrounding the program has been almost exclusively negative.





And for some, like Graduate Student defensive lineman like Travez Moore, the offseason was even longer. Moore transferred from LSU in 2021 with just one year of eligibility remaining but suffered a season-ending knee injury in his third game with the Sun Devils. He was granted an extra year of eligibility through an NCAA waiver and, after walking around like a caged lion in spring practice, unable to partake in any sessions, is finally healthy enough to take to the field in the team’s preseason camp next week.





To say that he’s fired up to begin the do-over of his final collegiate season would be an understatement.





“Ever since my injury that's literally the only thing I’ve been thinking about,” Moore admitted. “I was down on myself when the injury happened, but I kept telling myself, ‘Next year, next year,’ and now it’s finally here, and I just can’t wait for that first game. I learned a lot, a lot about myself. Before I came to ASU, I had goals for myself. To try to beat Terrel Suggs’ sack record (44), to get drafted, and when I got injured, I just saw it as God telling me, ‘Not yet, Travez.’





“I had to take that word of advice and realize I still have some work to do mentally and physically. I had to wait my turn.”





Moore took that motivation to heart and applied it to every aspect of his life. While many players would have taken time to pout and feel sorry for themselves faced with the adversity in the form of a serious injury, Moore decided to attack his rehab with the same vigor he uses to pass rush quarterbacks. He supplemented his physical therapy and recovery with an intense strength routine, adding muscle while maintaining his athleticism.





“Last year I was at like 238 (lbs.), and now I’m up to like 260 this year. I was eating and just sitting down because I couldn’t really move around, so that weight stuck with me,” Moore said. “It helped me put on a lot of muscle. I gained so much muscle, coach was showing me the improvements. I definitely gained a lot of weight, but I feel good. I'm still the same I didn’t lose any mobility.”





The mental toll of a major injury is an often overlooked hurdle for athletes to overcome because of the natural significant physical obstacles to concur. For players like Moore, their craft on the field is a vast part of their personality. The defensive lineman discussed how he used the dejection and exasperation stemming from his absence to fuel him when it could have easily buried him.





“It was real frustrating, man; I was jealous of my teammates, not in a bad way, just jealous that I couldn’t be out there with them,” Moore commented. “I just couldn’t wait to touch the field and have that smell of the grass and really show what I can do. I knew I couldn’t be out there, but mentally I was all there.”





His position coach in Tempe, Robert Rodriguez, stressed the importance of constantly refining one’s craft, and Moore acknowledged how much that approach had benefited his overall development since arriving at ASU.





“When I first got here last year, a big difference was that coach Rob saw my athleticism and my ability and understood what I can do,” Moore recalled. “He pointed me in the right direction with my technique. He said the better my technique is, the better you’re gonna look on film. I struggled with using my hands. I was just going to use my speed and strength, but he told me he would teach me how to do it, how to use my hands and be a perfectionist.”





Rodriguez isn’t only is he one of the loudest coaches on the practice field, but he’s also one of the most caring ones. The obvious investment in his players’ well-being on and off the field unsurprisingly leads to improved performances from his pupils, who are completely bought in and soak in the teachings of the former Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff member.





“I’ve been blessed to have the coaches that I have in my life and my career, and coach Rob is definitely one of those,” Moore remarked. “He talks to me about how I control certain situations with my attitude and preparation. Not even football-wise, but also as a man. Each day is about preparing myself mentally and physically. He brings a lot from the NFL, how to get ready and prepare ourselves. Get off my legs, eat right, and prepare for a game. Use this pro model, and apply it to my everyday life.”





The ASU fan base is one who is starved for good news as the program since June of last year, and the launch of an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations will surely be remembered as a dark time in the program’s history. Nonetheless, allegiance and pride are very much present within the walls of the Sun Devils’ football facility. Despite the mass exodus featuring both players and coaches, a number of players chose to stay. Each had their own reason, and for Moore, it was merely about repaying the loyalty shown to him by the coaching staff during a time when the future of his playing career was uncertain.





“ASU took a chance on me, so why not take a chance on them? It’s a team thing,” Moore explained. “Players, coaches, and people upstairs...it’s a team. They took a chance on me, so I’m going to take a chance on them.”





Moore is fully cognizant of the perception regarding his team’s projected win totals this year. His motivation to not only prove himself every Saturday but also demonstrate that low expectations regarding this team will ultimately prove wrong is undeniable.





“Ya I’ve seen it, and I was like f**k it, excuse my language, but they don’t know us,” Moore said. “We’re putting in work every day. We’re out here in this Arizona heat. So I can’t wait. One thing I really can’t wait for is to show them. The way you shut someone up is you gotta show them. I can’t wait to get out there and show them.”





