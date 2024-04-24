Finishing up spring practice with two scholarship tight ends in Tempe was far from ideal. The departure of senior tight end Bryce Pierre, the unit's only returning player for the Sun Devils, in the middle of spring practice heightened the need to add at least one tight end out of the portal. Just a couple of days before Arizona State culminates its spring practice, ASU, who hosted tight end transfer Chamon Metayer in the last couple of days, received a pledge on Wednesday from the player.

Metayer, a four-star 2020 class prospect out of North Miami High School, ranked Top 60 in the state of Florida and Top 20 among all tight ends in that class, signed with Cincinnati, an upcoming Big 12 foe for ASU. As a sophomore in 2023, he tallied 23 receptions for 258 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Bearcats.





Following that campaign, he transferred to another upcoming Big 12 foe and former Pac-12 for of ASU, Colorado, where he enrolled in the spring but decided to transfer following ten spring practices with he Buffaloes.





The tight end, who was offered by ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham when he was an offensive coordinator at Florida State, will bolster a position room that has Florida State junior transfer Markeston Douglas and San Diego State junior transfer Cameron Harpole and will add the top player in the Oregon high school ranks, true freshman Jayden Fortier, in the summer. Fortier's availability for fall camp is questionable since he's still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the state high championship game last November.