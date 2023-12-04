Advertisement
WR Andre Johnson is no longer on the roster and is expected to be in the transfer portal
With the first day of the official opening of the transfer portal coming to a close in a few hours, here's a look at the ASU players who have either entered the portal or are not expected to be on the team in 2024:


Junior DE BJ Green


Junior OT Isaia Glass


Junior OL Ben Bray


Junior LB Will Shaffer


Junior DB Jordan Clark


Junior WR Andre Johnson (no longer on the roster)


Junior TE Jalin Conyers


Junior LB James Djonkam


Sophomore TE Ryan Morgan (no longer on the roster)


Sophomore DB RJ Regan (no longer on the roster)


Sophomore QB Drew Pyne


Sophomore RB Javen Jacobs


Sophomore CB Isaiah Johnson


***


Freshman DB Shawn Russ did leave the team but currently is not in the portal


Here is our analysis of the Sun Devil roster in light of those players departures:


Revised roster snapshot offense


Revised roster snapshot defense

