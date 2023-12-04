Transfer Portal Central
With the first day of the official opening of the transfer portal coming to a close in a few hours, here's a look at the ASU players who have either entered the portal or are not expected to be on the team in 2024:
Junior DE BJ Green
Junior OT Isaia Glass
Junior OL Ben Bray
Junior LB Will Shaffer
Junior DB Jordan Clark
Junior WR Andre Johnson (no longer on the roster)
Junior TE Jalin Conyers
Junior LB James Djonkam
Sophomore TE Ryan Morgan (no longer on the roster)
Sophomore DB RJ Regan (no longer on the roster)
Sophomore QB Drew Pyne
Sophomore RB Javen Jacobs
Sophomore CB Isaiah Johnson
***
Freshman DB Shawn Russ did leave the team but currently is not in the portal
Here is our analysis of the Sun Devil roster in light of those players departures:
Revised roster snapshot offense
