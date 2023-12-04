With the first day of the official opening of the transfer portal coming to a close in a few hours, here's a look at the ASU players who have either entered the portal or are not expected to be on the team in 2024:





Junior DE BJ Green





Junior OT Isaia Glass





Junior OL Ben Bray





Junior LB Will Shaffer





Junior DB Jordan Clark





Junior WR Andre Johnson (no longer on the roster)





Junior TE Jalin Conyers





Junior LB James Djonkam





Sophomore TE Ryan Morgan (no longer on the roster)





Sophomore DB RJ Regan (no longer on the roster)





Sophomore QB Drew Pyne





Sophomore RB Javen Jacobs





Sophomore CB Isaiah Johnson





***





Freshman DB Shawn Russ did leave the team but currently is not in the portal





Here is our analysis of the Sun Devil roster in light of those players departures:







Revised roster snapshot offense





Revised roster snapshot defense