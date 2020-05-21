Alika Williams shouldn’t be hurting too much. Gage Workman will be fine. And Spencer Torkelson will likely be the no. 1 overall pick regardless.







ASU baseball head coach Tracy Smith isn’t worried about those guys. The trio will undoubtedly be selected in the shortened five-round MLB Draft on June 10-11. They’ll all sign with a big-league team and cash a large check. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t change their future too much.





But what about the Sun Devils who were slated to go between rounds six through 10? Or the recruits who have already put pen to paper on a National Letter of Intent, those who were guaranteed a scholarship? What about college baseball as a whole, a sport which has had recent disconnect when it comes to nationwide rules?





That’s where Smith seeks answers.





“Here’s where we get to the meat and potatoes of this,” he said. “If you do the simple analysis of that, you’re gonna have more bodies, more guys committed to financial agreements than you technically have spots for right now.





“The coaches group (the ABCA), which represents all of the coaches, not just power-five, sent a recommendation to the NCAA to expand the roster beyond 35 to unlimited for a year, move the counter -- so, in other words, (right now) you can only have 27 guys on scholarship -- they recommend moving that to 32. But they made no consideration of how do you account for all these extra guys on scholarships The financial relief was not touched.”





There’s a lot to digest there. But, in essence, Smith agrees with the ABCA’s recommendation to bump up the roster size and number of players on scholarship. Where he needs clarity on is how programs can use their 11.7 scholarships. Increasing the number of scholarships requires more money, money athletic departments don’t currently have.





But, still, things need to be done. Last year, 1,200 players were drafted. This June, just 160 will receive a call. That means more juniors will stay in school rather than sign for five digits. They all expect scholarships. Oh, and so do the incoming freshman who already signed their letters of intent.





Without any intervention, college baseball coaches would likely have to start cutting players like they were American Idol judges during round one.





“I’m on calls daily and we’re trying to figure out what’s the best solution,” Smith said. “My personal opinion is I think what they should do is give us some relief on the 25 percent** so we can renegotiate existing (scholarships). For anyone to go to your current athletic department right now and say, ‘We need more scholarships for this next academic year.’ I just don’t think that’s feasible.”





** In college baseball, every player on scholarship must receive a scholarship that covers, at minimum, 25 percent of the total cost of attendance.





Problem is, no one seems to agree on anything, according to Smith. There are contrasting thoughts from conference to conference. Heck, coaches in the same conferences have varying philosophies on what to do. And while there’s no precedent for a canceled season, you only have to go back a year when disagreements within college baseball couldn’t be mended. There was a proposal for the addition of a third assistant coach, a rule Smith was vocally in favor for. To the dismay of many, it didn’t pass.





The NCAA has already ruled that current seniors -- who were granted an extra year eligibility after their senior year was cut short -- will be exempt from the 11.7 scholarship limit. Regardless, teams across the country still may be oversaturated with bodies. Smith said he wouldn’t be shocked if some programs who have been irresponsible in recruiting, may field a team with 50 or so players. Think about that. That’s absurd.





So what comes of that? For starters, Smith said, expect the transfer portal to be packed and junior colleges to be loaded with talent of players who were either cut or bogged down on the depth chart.





“Something has to be done,” Smith said. My whole battle-cry for all of this has been, ‘OK, what are we trying to address?’ We’re trying to address this problem that was created by a reduced draft for a specific demographic -- it’s the individuals who signed agreements that are binding by the NCAA (NLI).





“(We need) to get this thing back to normal as quickly as possible. I think you do some of these roster limits and roster things for a year but get it back. You have to put caps on it because if you don’t put caps on it, people will find ways around the rules to add a bunch of people to the roster.”





Luckily for ASU, it’ll be one of the more unaffected programs. Smith and his staff have always been conscious about their recruits brought in every year versus the number of players they expect to lose. And despite a reduced draft, Smith still expects “four to six” Sun Devils to leave Tempe for the majors. Of course, that number may have doubled in a normal year, but ASU won’t have to worry about a 50-man roster of two dozen cuts like some other programs.





But to those who don’t hear their name called, Smith would advise them to stay at school for another year rather than signing for $20,000, the maximum amount the MLB would allow undrafted players to sign for.





Even if you sign with a team, Smith argues, the hope for a minor league season seems slim. So, what, you want to play a shortened spring training slate then train at the team’s facility for months?





“If it’s not a good financial decision, why would you sign a professional contract to go sit and then not play a traditional minor league season until a year anyway,” Smith said. “The irony of being at a place like Arizona State is, let’s just say a guy signs bolts your program for $20,000. He’s going to go sit in a minor league complex within 15 miles from our facility and watch us play all spring when he could have been doing that and then signing again anyway.





“Now, if they get compensated at a fair value that makes you pass all that up, absolutely. We’re just trying to make sure guys aren’t in panic mode.”





Now, panic mode hasn’t set in for Smith yet. But ask him and every other college baseball coach after the NCAA D1 council makes their ruling on the future of roster sizes and scholarship limits. Things could change.





“There is going to have to be another level to this or you’re going to see a really weird dynamic over the next couple weeks,” Smith said.