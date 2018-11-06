Arizona State is 1-0. That’s the good part.



The Sun Devils, in Tuesday night’s season-opening, double-overtime 102-94 defeat of Cal State Fullerton, showed resolve, forcing two overtimes and taking over in the latter.

But take away those final five minutes, in which a 10-0 run sealed ASU’s first win of the brand-new season. Looking at the entire sample size of Tuesday night’s performance, several question marks — big question marks — are left currently unanswered for the Sun Devils.

“Well, I’m excited we got the win,” head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Obviously, it was a hard-fought game, a real battle out there. I think it was great for us, I think we can get a lot out of it.”

ASU missed 18 free throws, shot 33 percent from the field in the first half and turned the ball over 17 times. They didn’t lead by more than one after the first eight minutes of the second frame, at least, not until four Titans were fouled out in double overtime.

All of that is true but stop for a second. There’s reason for concern, but don’t hit the panic button yet. Breathe. It’s one game.

There were jitters, and those jitters were worked through by the time it mattered most. Freshman Luguentz Dort shined, especially in the clutch, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kimani Lawrence, who missed a large portion of last season with an injury, added 16 points and six boards.

After an ice cold start, the Sun Devils ended up shooting a respectable 38 percent from three on 26 attempts (10 makes). The 42 percent overall mark was less encouraging, but by the end of the game, in general, ASU had some solid numbers in the box score to hang its hat on.

Furthermore, as Hurley said, it’s just the first game for a team that has a bevy of new faces to piece together. This clearly-talented and clearly-deep team was always going to need time to figure itself out and grow into a unit. And all in all, generally speaking, they improved as the game progressed; shooting numbers went up, turnovers were cleaned up, and so forth.

“I thought our defense in the first half was solid, our offense didn’t help matters in the first half,” Hurley said. “I attribute some of that to the first game, and jitters, even for the transfers, sitting out, and young guys, as freshmen, other guys coming off injuries where they’ve had almost no time to practice.”

But — after nearly losing at home to a team that, while quite talented, comes from a perennial one-bid league and entered as a double-digit underdog — that’s the problem. Arizona State really doesn’t have much time to do that.

ASU made the decision to build a non-conference schedule that features three Top 25 teams and a handful of other teams either in the Power 5, the NCAA Tournament conversation, or both. And in most respects, that’s a good decision, especially having seen Power 5 programs be left out of last year’s postseason for lack of quality non-conference victories.

Cal State Fullerton won the Big West last year and returned its top four scorers from that team. Two of them put their talents on display Tuesday night in big ways; senior guard Kyle Allman Jr. dropped a game-high 33 points, while fellow senior guard Khalil Ahmad added 31.

“When you see some of the stuff that they did out there,” Hurley said. “It was, at times, unguardable for us, just the degree of difficulty on their pull-up shots and the plays that they made, both Allman and Ahmad are high-end players and they could play, really, anywhere.”

But the reality is that this is only the beginning. Looking at metrics like KenPom and BPI, Cal State Fullerton was supposed to be among the middle tier of the Sun Devils’ non-conference schedule, in terms of difficulty. An argument could be made, at least based on preseason expectations, that the Titans are ASU’s sixth- or seventh-, maybe even eighth-most difficult opponent out of 13.

There’s still No. 1 Kansas. And No. 6 Nevada. And No. 18 Mississippi State. And road trips to Georgia and Vanderbilt. And, potentially, Saint Mary’s. And a road trip to San Francisco, which ranks comparably to Fullerton in most major preseason metrics.

The point? It’s not going to get any easier over the next six weeks. And if the Sun Devils don’t want to enter the Pac-12 schedule with four, five, or even six losses, they’ll need to figure out the areas of concern that showed up in Tuesday’s close home win.

In terms of the big picture, a non-league record of, say, 8-5, wouldn’t be detrimental, but it would likely force ASU to win as many as 12 conference games for the first time since 2009-10 — in a league that features three teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 — if another NCAA Tournament is in store. The Sun Devils won eight in a notably weaker league last season.

“We already knew coming into the game what (Fullerton) was going to be like,” Lawrence said. “That’s a tournament team last year… coach Hurley told us, ‘Just because they’re in a lower division doesn’t mean anything. We tried not to underestimate them.”

The good part, though, is that the next two games are two of ASU’s easiest on the non-conference slate; at least, they’re supposed to be.

Friday’s opponent, McNeese State, ranked 330th out of 353 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings. Long Beach State, which comes to Tempe on Monday, was outside the Top 200 in both Pomeroy’s and Jeff Sagarin’s ratings at the outset of the season. The 49ers were picked to finish fifth in a Big West preseason poll that had Fullerton finishing second.

So, if nothing else, those two games in the next six days provide the Sun Devils their much-needed opportunity to build some more confidence, to get more comfortable on the floor, and to work out some of the kinks that nearly cost them a disheartening early defeat, before things ramp up.

And, above all, there is still a wealth of reason to be excited about this team despite a sluggish start, and odds are, it’s going to have quite the successful season, as many expected prior to Thursday night.

Simply put, though, the work is cut out for Arizona State, and there’s plenty of it.

“I think these guys will get a lot out of (Tuesday’s game),” Hurley said. “We’ll get to watch it and make some adjustments. Just getting a game under their belt for the guys that sat out and the freshmen. The next time we hit the floor, I think we’ll make some improvements.”