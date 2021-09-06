Top-75 Forward Colin Smith has Sun Devils in Top-4 Following Official Visit

Last weekend ASU hosted not one but two top-75 2022 prospects. Point guard Austin Nunez ultimately pledged to Arizona State during the visit and the first visit ever for forward Colin Smith was an impactful experience when we caught up with the forward to discuss his time in Tempe.

“It was a good visit,” Smith said. “This was my first time on campus. I liked the campus, the coaching staff, and the players, and they were really down to earth. What stood to me talking to the coaches was the way the team plays, just get it out and go. You really have the freedom to just play basketball, do whatever you got to do to get into the flow of the game, and I like that.





“We talked about the academics because I want to be a business major, and they also talked about the connections you will have outside of basketball and stuff like that. It was pretty cool to hear that. I liked the and how everything was pretty close to each other and not too far spread out. You walk somewhere, and you get there pretty quickly. So I liked that a lot. Tempe is a nice place.”





On film, the forward who originally hails from Dallas showcases himself as a classic stretch-four type of player who is a skillful shooter with formidable form, all traits that have made him a very attractive prospect to the Sun Devil staff.





"The coaches like how I play like a big guard," Smith described, "how I can handle the ball, get mismatches and shoot from anywhere. They said that the way I shoot the ball is such a big threat. before I get to college I work on affecting the game in a lot of different ways. I feel like I'm a three-level-threat, shoot threes, I have a mid-range game and I can finish at the rim. I want to be a better playmaker, get my teammates open. I feel that I already bog down on the defensive end well. I want to keep on working on ball handling being a big guard.”