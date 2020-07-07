ASUDevils - Top-30 recruit DL Monkell Goodwine describes his intrigue with ASU

That’s the precedent. Following conventional thinking, it feels like destiny that Goodwine, a 6-foot-4, 264-pound four-star defensive lineman from Maryland and Rivals’ 26th-ranked player in the ‘21 class, will drop his Plinko chip and announce his commitment to a college football powerhouse. And, following the trends of the sport, it wouldn’t be a bad decision.

They drop their token through the top. No matter the day, the situation, no matter who’s president; it lands in one of eight spots. For so long, give or take a name here and there, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan were practically written in Sharpie.

Four-star prospects like Monkell Goodwine usually have such similar decisions, it seems predetermined years in advance. For all the 6-foot-5, 300-pounders, the athletic marvels, the guys who have Olympic speed and bodybuilder power, a college decision feels like a game of Plinko.

But what about the others, the group of schools amongst his 32 offers which don’t annually find themselves in the top five or even top 10 of every recruiting ranking under the sun? Does a school like Arizona State even have a chance?





Posed this question, Goodwine maybe paused a second, before reversing the interview.





“Marshawn Lynch. What school did Marshawn Lynch, go to?” Goodwine asked.





“Cal.”





“Yep. Is California known for putting running backs in the league?”





“Not really.”





“And even if they were, Marshawn Lynch was one of the biggest players who came from that school. My motivation from that is ‘Go hard, and anything can happen.’ You can go to any school -- a D2 school -- and still, get to the league. You may not be first-round or second-round, but you’ll put on for your city you came from and the college you came from.”





With that mindset, it seems only natural that Goodwine isn’t limiting himself to schools close to home. In all reality, he wants to leave Maryland, he said. Not because of anything in particular, but rather because he’s been there too long. The people there know him, and he knows them.





Goodwine wants to trek towards a foreign destination, an unfamiliar landscape with fresh faces who have different perspectives. By succeeding in a new place, he thinks, his network instantly balloons, the reach of the Monkell Goodwine brand expands.





“If I stay home, how am I supposed to meet new people?” Goodwine said.





If that place ends up being Arizona State, defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez will be to thank. The former Minnesota Vikings assistant D-line coach reached out to Goodwine on June 23 and offered the four-star pass-rusher, marking Goodwine’s first Pac-12 offer. For someone like Goodwine who sees opportunity on the West Coast, being the lone Pac-12 school to extend its offer is an important note.





A week isn’t enough time to form an unbreakable bond, but Goodwine likes where he’s at with Rodriguez.





“I feel like we’re on a good path right now,” he said of Rodriguez before raving about ASU’s ‘Pro Model:’ “It’s a big deal for me. I take that as a big deal. That’s giving me a heads up like, ‘If I do well for the next three to four years, I can be a guy in the NFL.”





Most recruits throw out the NFL like it’s an open invite rather than an exclusive club. Goodwine though, through his four-star ranking alone can see the league as a real possibility. If high school football players were getting drafted, his ranking says he’d be a first-rounder. That makes the thought of the NFL less hazy.





Say he is as good as the rankings, what does that entail?





“I just attack. That’s it. All my life, I’ve been an aggressive guy,” he said. “I just really use my speed. Like I run with the DB’s every practice, and I keep up with them. It’s just like, ‘Use your speed, Monkell.’ I’m probably going to get bigger, and they’ll want to move me inside, but other than that I know what I can do. I’m a speed rusher.”