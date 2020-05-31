ASUDevils - Tight end Kamron Beachem commits to ASU

Tight end Kamron Beachem commits to ASU
In this unique recruiting cycle it’s not uncommon for prospects to speed up their timetable in making a pledge, and the Sun Devils’ latest addition, Oceanside (Calif.) tight end Kamron Beachem is one example of that trend. As he committed to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon.
1000% committed @dhagan80 @AdamBreneman81 @ASUFootball @HermEdwards pic.twitter.com/elOtca1PDJ— Kamron Beachem (@kamron_beachem) May 31, 2020
“I was talking things over with my parents and my head coach,” Beachem said. “I was talking to the coaching staff and ASU, and they showed me that it could be my second home. Coach Hagan and coach (graduate assistant) Adam Breneman always treated me like I was their brother. I was talking to them and coach Antonio Pierce and all of them really took me in. Coach Tony White was also recruiting me when he was there.
“I wanted to commit after I took some visits. But with everything going on right now, nothing is guaranteed, and this (ASU) was the best opportunity that I had.”
Ironically, through another sport, basketball namely and AAU club Team Harden, Beachem has been to the ASU campus several times and even though these visits were not football centered, they certainly showed the appeal of the school.
“It’s a beautiful campus,” Beachem described, “everything is where it needed to be at. I got to see how people live over there. It’s beautiful.”
As a junior Beachem posted 551 yards on 34 receptions, scoring three touchdowns.
“The coaches see me as a hybrid tight end/wide receiver,” Beachem commented. “Coach Hagan showed me how I would fit in this offense and how I could play anywhere on the field. I have the ability to get open, and I have great hands. I want to get stronger and faster before I get to college.
“When I talked to coach Herm Edwards, he said that I have some of the most elite set of hands he has ever seen. That really stuck with me.”
Eastern Michigan was the only other offer Beachem received to date, and he noted that Oregon State, Fresno State, and Wyoming were some of the schools that were in close contact with him in recent weeks and were additional potential scholarship offers.
Following the commitment of Garrett Gillette a week ago today, Beachem is the second tight end commit in ASU’s 2021 recruiting class.
