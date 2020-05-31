ASUDevils - Tight end Kamron Beachem commits to ASU

In this unique recruiting cycle it’s not uncommon for prospects to speed up their timetable in making a pledge, and the Sun Devils’ latest addition, Oceanside (Calif.) tight end Kamron Beachem is one example of that trend. As he committed to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon.

“I was talking things over with my parents and my head coach,” Beachem said. “I was talking to the coaching staff and ASU, and they showed me that it could be my second home. Coach Hagan and coach (graduate assistant) Adam Breneman always treated me like I was their brother. I was talking to them and coach Antonio Pierce and all of them really took me in. Coach Tony White was also recruiting me when he was there.

“I wanted to commit after I took some visits. But with everything going on right now, nothing is guaranteed, and this (ASU) was the best opportunity that I had.”

Ironically, through another sport, basketball namely and AAU club Team Harden, Beachem has been to the ASU campus several times and even though these visits were not football centered, they certainly showed the appeal of the school.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” Beachem described, “everything is where it needed to be at. I got to see how people live over there. It’s beautiful.”

As a junior Beachem posted 551 yards on 34 receptions, scoring three touchdowns.