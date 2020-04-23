No, he would say. That was always something his hitting coach, Joey Gomes, would emphasize during their sessions that have since been going for eight years: Most of the hitting is dictated by the pitcher. What pitch he throws, where he throws it. No batter can completely predict that. But they can prepare for everything before that. Their swing, their approach, their eye. In essence, control what you can control.

Even during games, with Pac-12 arms hurling MLB stuff at him, Torkelson rarely changed his approach. He would almost become confused with media members after the game asking if he purposely hit the ball to right field after an opponent shifted to the left. Or if he purposely tried to hit a grounder when teams employed the rare four-outfielder look to him. Yeah, that actually happened a few times.

When he struggled his first fall in Tempe, the doubt never consumed him. He didn’t sulk. He didn’t quit. He didn’t really worry. He just listened. And then when hitting coach Michael Early challenged him one practice to see how easily he could hit a home run out of Phoenix Municipal Stadium, he “flicked” them out. His fears calmed. He could hit in college.

Out of Casa Grande High in Northern California, Torkelson didn’t fret too much about not being drafted. It sucked, he admitted, especially given the seemingly infinite picks in the MLB Draft. But he still had a scholarship to Arizona State. He could go there, get an education, compete for a national championship, and then get drafted.

In an era when social media inflates egos, often undeservedly, and provides unnecessary voices into an athlete's psyche, voices that are often talking about situations years in the future, Torkelson keeps himself in the moment.

It seems the motto of Spencer Torkelson’s life is very simple. Control what you can control. Through every step of his life and in the midst of a baseball career that went from promising to a how-many-All-Star-Games-can-this-kid-make level of hype, Torkelson has stayed within his boundaries.

A month ago, on the day the sports world halted and his college baseball career ended, the philosophy Torkelson has evoked so many times was tested.





“March 8th feels like forever ago. I don’t think I have come to grips with the situation,” Torkelson said. “The only thing I can control is what I can do. I can’t control Coronavirus. I can't put an end to it, I wish I could. Since that’s out of my control, it doesn’t bother me as much as you might think.”





Instead, Torkelson, like everyone else, adjusted. He deleted all of his calendar dates. The constant notifications for games that will never happen only taunted him. He moved back to his parent’s home in Petaluma, Calif. He’s become a “pretty solid dog walker.” His Call-of-Duty skills have advanced. And he became a part-time builder.





After every park and batting cage in Sonoma County closed indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Torkelson’s mom, Lori, bought a 30-foot batting cage to fit snug in their backyard. But it didn’t come pre-built.





“She bought a batting cage that needed to be built,” Torkelson joked. “And I built it … You’ve got to put the stakes in the ground and then it’s a pull-up. It kinda sucked.”





But in the lead up for the MLB Draft -- which still doesn’t have a definite date -- it’s all he’s got.





And, unlike most after the draft was reduced to five rounds, Torkelson doesn’t need to question his place amongst the country’s top prospects. On Tuesday, he was No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 150 prospects list. It just validates most scout’s and pundit’s prediction that Torkelson will be the first player off the board come draft day.





Yet, because that No. 1 pick is out of Torkelson’s control, he doesn’t think about it.





“I have a way worse attitude than he does,” said Torkelson’s uncle, Mike Enochs. “If my season got short, I’d be pissed off. And he’s not.





“He’s had situations, like not getting drafted out of high school, I think those situations affected him to where he doesn’t go in expecting things to be given to him. So if it happens, that’s great. If it doesn’t, it’s another situation he has to go through.”





Right before Enochs hopped on the phone, he had just finished another batting practice session in Torkelson's backyard, a five-to-10-minute drive he makes often. And through all the unknowns and all the change, that has remained constant.





Enochs has been throwing to Torkelson since his nephew can walk. He always told him to call whenever he wanted to hit, and Spencer took him up on that. Already it’s up to four or five times a week right now.





Enochs is a local little league coach in Petaluma. He keeps track of his former players and tries to stay in touch in the same way he helps his nephew. He hands out his number and offers himself as a free batting practice pitcher. You tell Enochs when and where you want to hit. He’ll be there, his arm loose and ready to fire.





And just from the lens of a former coach, Enochs sees the fame, the impact his nephew has on kids. When the season was canceled in early March and word of Torkelson’s return home spread around the Petaluma baseball community, hordes of kids reached out to Enochs to see if they could hit with the future big-leaguer.

“The kids in Petaluma love him. And part of that is because Spenny has always been really giving with his time and his attention,” Enochs said. “He loves the fact that these kids (adore him). He takes the time to talk to him and even when he says hi to them, it makes their day.”





Through that, Enochs can already see the next phase of fame in his nephew’s life. If he is the No. 1 pick, if he does make the major leagues, if he does become a star, there’s going to be a lot more than a dozen kids shagging his home runs. And his family and coaches have a genuine belief that fame won’t detour him.





Because, after all, he can’t control that. And, so, he won’t think about it.





What he can control is what he does on the field. And, boy, is he a wizard at controlling everything in between the white lines. In his 17-game shortened season, Torkelson had a slash line of .340/.598/.729 with a half dozen home runs and 31 walks (15 were intentional). You can just take a look at those gaudy walk numbers, it was a guarantee a few all-time walk records were going down.





And the Arizona State home run record should have been torched, too.





“If you really followed ASU baseball, you know I had 40-plus games to hit three home runs,” Torkelson quipped. “You do the math.”





The calculations are pretty easy. So concrete, in fact, that the Sun Devils had videos lined up from a plethora of former stars all congratulating Torkelson on the record. One of them, Bob Horner, the current record-holder with 56 career bombs, called Torkelson a week after the season to say that he had planned to fly out for the series when Torkelson was most likely to break his record. That he was excited someone was finally going to break his age-old mark.





“I think he might have been madder than me,” Torkelson said, only half-jokingly.





But like the canceled season. And the lost Omaha dreams. And Torkelson’s draft slot. He can’t control it. So, why dwell on it?





“It’s really redundant, Torkelson said about dialing into thoughts on the draft. “But I’m just focusing on what I can focus on. And that’s out of my control right now.”