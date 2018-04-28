The first Sun Devil off the board was running back Kalen Ballage, at the 31st pick of the fourth round (131st overall) by the Miami Dolphins. Even before the NFL combine there was a lot of buzz concerning the outgoing senior’s measurables and how they would make him an attractive pro prospect. True to that theory the Falcon, Col. player did turn some heads at the Indianapolis event, which negated a tepid senior campaign. After collecting 1005 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in 2016, thanks in large part to an FBS record-tying performance with eight total touchdowns against Texas Tech, the running back last season saw those numbers drop to just 657 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

“I think I have many strengths in my game,” Ballage told the Miami media earlier today in a conference call . With the right coaching, I’ll be able to make a lot happen. I don’t believe there are 130 players or 11 running backs better than me.”

Linebacker Christian Sam was one of three early ASU entrants to the draft and was selected by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick of the sixth round (178th overall). The Allen, Tex. player had an outstanding junior season for the Sun Devils topping the Pac-12 with 127 total tackles to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Once Sam skipped Arizona State’s Sun Bowl contest it was evident that he was going to enter this year’s draft. In the NFL Combine Sam paced all linebackers with 28 bench press reps of 225 lbs. Since Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick and former ASU head coach Todd Graham, are close friends, there's little doubt that this relationship paid its dividends in this selection.

“Knowing football like I do and watching the Patriots,” Sam said in a conference call with the team’s beat writers today, “I know they like their linebackers versatile and I feel like that's something they saw in me and I thank them for that. Just in the past I've always seen that they move their guys around and they want their guys to be able to do a lot of jobs. I'm thankful they saw that in me and was able to give me an opportunity to come in and try to help the team out.”

