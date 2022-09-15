When it comes to the Sun Devils’ most glaring shortcoming in the first two games of 2022, the theme has been constant. ASU’s inability to convert third downs at even a respectable clip has been impossible to overlook. A 4-13 performance against NAU was followed by even a worse 2-13 showing versus Oklahoma State. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas is eager to put these early season difficulties by his group behind him and said that it was important to realize the factors that have contributed to this troubling performance.





“I thought there was a lot to pull out of it, both positive and negative,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, you gotta convert on third downs. That statistically prevented us from doing a lot of things. Those are things we’ve talked about, and hopefully, we can see improvement this weekend. Off the top of my head, I think it was four third-and-four or less that we failed to convert on. When we were running the ball and staying in front of the chains, you have to convert on third and manageable. The ones that were really manageable that we didn’t take advantage of, those are the ones that were probably most disappointing. Those are the ones that need to be addressed.”





Thomas’ offensive game plan in Saturday night’s 34-17 loss has come under fire not only due to the inefficiency in moving the chains but also his instance on running the ball early and often in the contest even when the Cowboys’ front four following ASU’s first drive of the game had made it near impossible for Arizona State’s ground attack to be established. Nonetheless, Thomas believes the offense was as well prepared for a stout Oklahoma State defense as they could have been. And while it showed in spurts, the steadiness needed for an upset win never broke through.





“I think we had all levels schematically as far as where we were trying to attack it,” Thomas explained. “We had an RPO element; I thought they did a good job of taking away the pass, so those ended up being runs. We were trying to get over the top, but those safeties played so deep we weren’t able to. I would say probably we had all elements in the game plan to attack them at all levels.”





Finding the perfect balance between executing a game plan and reacting to looks that the defense gives you is what Thomas has identified as the sweet spot. It’s a scheme that, regardless of the level of the opponent, has to be carried out as successfully as possible. Due to the aforementioned third down conversions issues, the play calling naturally came under heavy fire. Thomas, though defended the decisions made, especially in light of the quality of defense the Sun Devils were facing.





“We obviously have a game plan of attacking certain looks,” Thomas noted, “and if we get that look, we need to be able to take advantage of it. If not, that’s part of his (Jones’s) responsibility to run it, check it down, just do something off schedule. It comes down to taking care of our business instead of focusing on what they’re doing.”





It’s clear that Arizona State isn’t too concerned with Eastern Michigan, even if players are giving the proper lip service. Graduate student defensive lineman Nesta Jade-Silvera chuckled before prefacing his statement on ASU’s upcoming opponent with an “I don’t want to be rude” statement. Thomas wasn’t that direct, but his assessment was less than vague if you read between the lines.









“They play hard, man, particularly up front,” Thomas described. “They’ve started fast, and nobody has scored on them in the first quarter. They’re big and strong and physical; there’s not a lot of volume in terms of looks; they kind of do what they do and do it good. They take pride in playing hard, particularly up front; it will be a nice opportunity for us to step up to that challenge.”





***





Coaches and players alike have been incredibly complimentary of graduate student quarterback Emory Jones and the leadership abilities of the post-spring arrival player throughout preseason camp and into the early weeks of the season. Now, after a loss, it’s that exact guidance that now becomes more of a challenge to exhibit, yet a trait crucial in its need to be effective with the players.





“After a loss, most of the guys are pretty down, some on themselves,” Jones remarked. “I’m the guy that has to uplift those guys and the whole locker room. It’s never a good feeling or a good vibe in the locker room after a loss, and I’m the guy that is supposed to uplift the team and that vibe.”





Jones stated that after the Oklahoma State contest, he wished he had made more plays with his. The signal caller felt like a scramble here and there, especially on third down, which could have extended some drives and tilted the scales in favor of ASU. Then again, Jones admitted that is also an approach that is easier said than done in terms of executing.





“It’s hard. A lot of people think that part of it is easy, just taking off, but it’s not,” Jones commented. “I gotta get out when I can; sometimes there might not be anything there; I feel like I have the ability to make it happen. Just trying to feel the pocket more, feel the rush more.”





Despite the burden of leading the offense and representing the program as a whole, Jones, who transferred from the University of Florida, hardly shows it on the field or in his countenance. The human element of the game is naturally important to him, and it’s one he takes pride in identifying and amplifying in his teammates as a leader at practice. He was pensive on Wednesday, articulating his thoughts on responsibility in a way that makes it clear why teammates and coaches feel so comfortable with him at the helm.





“The responsibility is big for me, big for a quarterback,” Jones confessed. “Just do my job, keep it simple. Don’t try to do too much; make sure I’m encouraging my guys and make sure they’re doing everything they need to do.”





