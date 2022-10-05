Third-down issues have plagued the Sun Devils on both sides of the ball in 2022. But the offense has been especially poor in that category. ASU has converted on just 20 of its 59 attempts on third down, many of which have come on third and long. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas has addressed his unit’s shortcomings on third down time and time again, but he made sure to highlight that the offense was remarkably better on the down at USC. ASU was 7-13 Saturday night.





“It was good to see, and part of that is sustained drives. We created a rhythm and were able to get some plays on the game plan called,” Thomas said.





He also noted the benefits of converting on third down has on the ability to open up the playbook and play with physicality. ASU was able to consistently put the ball in the hands of its playmakers and develop continuity at the line of scrimmage from staying on the field and keeping the Trojans’ defense on its heels.





“Sometimes you can’t see that when you go three and out or have a limited number of plays,” he continued. “That’s more incentive to convert on those third downs.”





Thomas said he was pleased with the way ASU was able to start fast, not only with efficiency in moving the ball but with putting points on the board. In the first four games of the season, Arizona State’s ability to move the chains consistently in early game drives didn’t necessarily show up on the scoreboard.





“That was encouraging, we were able to really gain some momentum early, and that was positive,” Thomas said. “I think there’s a lot to pull from there, there’s some confidence, and obviously, we’ll look to build on it.”





A good performance from the offensive line often goes unnoticed by fans, but coaches see every positive and negative rep from the trenches under a microscope. Thomas took time to praise redshirt junior center Ben Scott’s performance at USC, calling it his best game at the center position. Scott is a true jack of all trades, having played at guard and tackle during his time in Tempe. Thomas has been impressed with his ability to adapt and perform at a high level.





“At center, there’s a lot on that plate, not just physically but mentally,” Thomas remarked. “He’s really taken control as far as a leadership role, and we are really challenging him to take it to the next level.”





The pass protection was superb in the first half but struggled in the second. Thomas explained that the inconsistency doesn’t have anything to do with the part of the game it occurs in, pointing out that protection issues were prominent in the first half against Utah and better in the second. Playing a complete game and finishing has been an emphasis from all position groups on both sides of the ball, and Thomas echoed that sentiment regarding the offensive line in pass protection.





“From a game plan perspective, we’ve definitely tried to explore all avenues in protection whether it be max protection, five man protection, whatever the case may be,” he said. “It is a point of emphasis, but it’s not just on the line. The running backs are part of that, and the tight ends and quarterbacks are part of that. It’s a collective effort for sure.”





***





Graduate transfer quarterback Emory Jones acknowledged the mental anguish that the Sun Devils’ slow start has had on a number of players in the locker room. He has enough on his plate on the field, but as quarterback and captain, his responsibilities to lead those around him are just as important to the struggling team’s success. His message to those teammates has been simple, to live in the moment. And “Be where your feet are.”





“We’re all grown men; we still have to wake up every day with a purpose and intensity to get better every single day. That’s what I do honestly, just wake up and attack every single day,” Jones said passionately.





No. 21 Washington, specifically its defense, had an especially forgettable day at the office on Friday night at UCLA. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 315 yards and a trio of touchdowns, adding another score with his legs thanks to a nifty move at the goal line. The Huskies allowed 40 points in the loss. Jones and his offensive teammates aren’t putting too much stock in the performance, but they are trying to key in on what UCLA did successfully. He explained that Washington would make adjustments from the loss but that ASU would “want to incorporate some things that UCLA did.”





“They’re going to go over their film. We just need to execute and be confident in our game plan and go out there and play our tails off,” Jones continued.





A number of positive changes have been highlighted by Arizona State’s key players during the first two weeks of Shaun Aguano’s tenure as head coach. Aguano may not seem like an intense individual, but the discipline and physicality he instills in his players have been evident both from word of mouth and from watching the team during the last two games. Jones noted that the physical nature of the way ASU has played, especially on offense, is something the team may have been missing during the first three games of the season.





“We amped up practice a little bit; there’s more competition going on,” he said. “There’s more competing, so when we get on the field, it’s comfortable for us. Last game was our most physical game we played as a team, so that was a plus.”





***





Making progress every day has been a focal point under Aguano. He calls it “stacking days,” and according to senior fullback Case Hatch, that’s exactly what ASU has been doing during this week of practice. He spoke highly of the game plan, focusing on his team rather than specific Washington players they’ve prepared for.





“The game plan for this week has been excellent, and we’re pushing forward with it,” Hatch said. “It’s just another team we have to line up against. Bring all the ranked teams into this place. We play them mid-day, the sun’s going to be out, and it’s going to be hot.”





Hatch touched on the importance of seeing and hearing ASU fans. This sentiment has been a common one from both coaches and players alike. Another common message has been how close ASU is to being where they want to be. The veteran fullback didn’t leave that stone unturned, either.





“When we walk into that stadium, we want to see it filled to the top. We need that fan interaction. We’re so close to clicking.”





Redshirt sophomore Jalin Conyers feels the same when it comes to fan support. Shortly after Herm Edwards left the program following the Eastern Michigan loss, Conyers posted a message on Twitter directed at fans.