Since the dust has settled after Arizona State’s 34-17 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday night, a few themes have emerged. Perhaps the most troubling trend through just two games is the Sun Devil offense’s inability to convert on third down. A problem that was hardly costly against vastly inferior NAU, but one that was certainly a factor on the road against the No. 11 Cowboys. Head coach Herm Edwards discussed the third down woes and much more as the program turns the page to its week three opponent in Eastern Michigan.





“We got behind the chains early on some downs and then didn’t convert. We have got to do a better job, obviously, on third down. If you look at our third-down percentage right now, it’s not very good, somewhere around 23%,” Edwards said. “You can’t live in that world, no matter who you play. If you possess the ball, you have more opportunities. Our defense has been good enough to keep us in the game, but we have to get better on those third down situations, and we will.”





The pass protection played a big role in the ineptitude on third down. ASU struggled to block the deep and talented OSU front seven, especially in obvious passing downs. The Cowboys sacked Emory Jones three times but were in his face all night long.





“When they put you in a known down, and you’re on the road, and they can rush you, that becomes a problem as well. The answer is real simple, stay out of third and long,” Edwards chuckled. “Just stay out of them.”





After the season-opening win over NAU, Edwards said that quarterback Emory Jones “has to know when the journey is over” regarding his running ability. On Saturday night in Oklahoma, it looked as though Jones had taken those words a little too seriously. He didn’t scramble as much as he should have, hanging in a collapsing pocket when his dual-threat safety valve could have extended at least a drive or two for ASU. Edwards didn’t think the contrast between one and two was anything to worry about and trusts Jones’s judgment on the matter.





“Never second guess the quarterback," Edwards commented. "Emory has instincts; you can always say, well, ‘I wish he would have ran more.’ There’s a fine line, he’ll get better, but I thought, for the most part, he hung in there. He didn’t flee. Good for him.”





Penalties were again an issue in the loss, but not to the egregious rate that they often were in 2021. This time, most of the fouls came on the defensive side of the ball, both before and after the whistle. Edwards touched on flags of both categories. As you might have guessed, he is much more forgiving of the penalties that happen as a normal part of the play.





“I thought the guys, in an environment like that, when you’re playing a lot of man coverage, you’re going to get some fouls. You always feel like maybe one or two of them, not so much,” he said. “The problem is some of the fouls were at the wrong time. You don’t want to have mental lapses; not only do you let yourself down, but you let your team down. That’s the thing about football; you can’t do that.”





Edwards defended the coaching staff’s play calling, even when it came under scrutiny with a heavy dose of the run game. Oklahoma State was fooled a number of times early on the ground, but like any good defense, they made adjustments and ended up air tight for the most part down the stretch.





“Going into a game like that, you don’t want to try to drop back and throw it. We didn’t want us to get away from us too fast. Some people say you don’t want to throw passes; well, I just want to win. You have to understand who your opponent is. If you start going three and outs, eventually their offense is going to get you.”





Plenty of reflection has happened and will happen regarding Oklahoma State, but the show goes on this Saturday night as ASU hosts FCS Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. Much like the preparation for NAU, the Sun Devils aren’t taking any opponent lightly.





“They’re kind of like us in the sense that they play good defense in the first quarter of games. If you think about it, their opponents have scored no points then. They do a nice job defensively; their quarterback does a nice job with the RPO game,” Edwards said. “They’re a well-rounded football team; towards the end of the games, they’ve given up some big plays, but they’ve been very, very consistent for the most part. Very experienced. This will be a good football game for us coming off a tough loss.”





***





ASU defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said that he had a simple message for his group, one that he relayed to his team following the game.





“As I told the defense, we played 50 minutes of really good football. Just the last 10 minutes kind of got out of hand,” Henderson explained.





While his side of the ball was penalized disproportionately to that of the offense, Henderson doesn’t believe it is entirely an indictment on the group. He does, however, concur with Herm Edwards in that many of the penalties were poorly timed.





“When you look at some of those plays, they really hurt us. Those situations really happened on 2nd and 9, 3rd and 10, and we didn’t get off the field in those situations. It’s something that you can’t have. We gotta talk about that, no doubt about it.”





The ASU defense has an opportunity to reset itself this weekend against Eastern Michigan. After putting up a dominant performance in the opener against NAU, they held their own in Stillwater but couldn’t get to the finish line, as Henderson mentioned repeatedly. When asked what exactly he would like to see his defense do on Saturday night, Henderson declined to offer any tangible goals.





“What I really would like to see us do is complete the game. When it’s all said and done, great defenses finish games,” he said. “They don’t give up penalties. You can’t lose a play and think you can be a great defense.”





The ASU secondary was met with a tough task on Saturday night in Stillwater. For the most part, they held their own, keeping Spencer Sanders and the prolific Cowboy offense in front of them. They weren’t as fortunate when it came to penalties. A number of costly holding and pass interference calls allowed OSU to stay on the field, especially in the second half. How legitimate were those calls? Henderson is both the right and the wrong guy to ask.





“You gotta play by the rules, that’s all I can say. There’s some that were questionable, no doubt, but some that weren’t hard to call at all,” he said. “I’m not going to get into it with officials; they don’t see a lot, but whatever they see, they see.”





