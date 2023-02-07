In college basketball, seasons are determined in February. Whatever a team did throughout the late autumn and winter takes a backseat to finishing the season out strong, whether that be to improve seeding in March’s NCAA Tournament or just to even get in the field at all. For Bobby Hurley and Arizona State (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), they lie on the latter side with just a month left to prove that they should hear their name called on selection Sunday.





It’s a situation not many in Tempe expected to be in a month ago, where the Sun Devils looked like a surefire tournament team, having won 15 of their first 18 games. Since then, they’ve lost five of six, including two at home and four in a row during that span. In that skid, Arizona State went from firmly in the tournament picture to on the way outside looking in, putting the pressure on them to turn it around as quickly as possible.





“We gotta get back on the winning vibe,” Hurley told the media on Tuesday. “We’re running out of opportunities.”





With seven games and the Pac-12 Tournament the only guaranteed games for Arizona State the rest of the way, rediscovering their old form is of paramount importance if they want a shot at the postseason. Over their recent four-game losing streak, the Sun Devils’ foundation of defense crumbled as they allowed an average of 73.8 points per game, nearly seven points higher than their full-season mark of just under 67. While their own scoring came and went in that stretch (averaged 63.8 points per game) as it has through much of the season, the team defense was unable to mask the inconsistent at-times ASU offense. In their last defeat against Oregon on Saturday, though, Hurley saw much more of the team that started the season so well.





“I thought outside of the stretch where they were able to get it to doubles in the second half, we had played a really good basketball game,” Hurley said. “We were pretty good defensively (against Oregon) in the first half.”





In the front 20 against Oregon, ASU’s statistics would back that up as Oregon scored just 27 points on 38 percent shooting. The effort of the Sun Devils wouldn’t hold up as a chance at a quality conference win went by the wayside. Even with the loss, performances like that are ones capable of winning basketball games in crunch time.

“I think if you get severely outplayed, it's more demoralizing,” Hurley said. “We’re focused on the quality of play, and if we keep playing like that, we’re gonna win some games.”





With five of their last seven regular-season games on the road, Hurley knows his team can’t let a chance like that one go again.





“On the road, your margin for error is less,” Hurley emphasized. “We’re at the point now where we gotta win every game we can.”





Luckily for Sun Devil fans, winning games in February is something Bobby Hurley has done before. In two of the last three seasons, Hurley’s teams have significantly stepped up their play when it matters most. Needing to make a run at the 2020 NCAA Tournament before it was canceled, Hurley’s Sun Devils opened their February schedule that year, winning their first seven games and being widely viewed as a tournament lock before COVID-19 shut down the conference and national tournament. Two years later, Arizona State salvaged what was then a lost season by knocking off then-No. 3 UCLA en route to a 6-4 record on the month, drastically improving their seeding in the Pac-12 tournament.





“Every one of those teams is different,” Hurley said of his previous squads. “Sometimes the schedule has something to do with it."





Their lineup of teams to go through this time around isn’t too intimidating at its outset. ASU’s next four games come at Stanford and Cal this weekend before hosting Colorado and Utah next week. With the exception of the Runnin’ Utes, all of those schools sit below the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 standings, and ASU has already handed defeats to Stanford and Colorado earlier this season. After this relatively light stretch, the Devils face arguably their hardest three-game set in years as they make road trips to Arizona, UCLA, and USC, the top three teams in the conference.





With the pressure mounting to get going before they go against the conference’s best, Hurley isn’t panicking, even with most bracketology indexes omitting his team at the moment.





“I don’t even think we’re there yet,” Hurley noted. “Our record is 16-8, and we’re 7-6 (in conference). I still feel there are a lot of games that could help our case that are out there. If we are able to get on a roll and get some things done over the last seven and play well in the (Pac-12) tournament, then we’ll be in good shape.”





Keeping tunnel vision, Hurley and the Sun Devils will begin this key stretch against Stanford on Thursday, a team that gave them all they could handle at DFA in December.





“It was a competitive game, our first game with them,” Hurley said of the December 4 contest with the Cardinal. “They’re playing well.”





As for his plan of attack on their talented roster, it’s all about doing what they know they’re capable of.





“Get back to the basics and keep the game simple,” Hurley said. “Defensively, they’re very interchangeable; the last several games, they’ve been rebounding the ball and utilizing their size. It’s just a matter of trying to find our gear again and get guys playing well. We have to go out there with the mindset of trying to win two games.”