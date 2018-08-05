The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in quarterback experience, with Manny Wilkins entering his third year as the starter, but they're near the bottom when it comes to depth. Redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling Cole is the lone scholarship holdover healthy enough to play right now outside of Wilkins, with Brady White transferring to Memphis, and Blake Barnett transferring to Southern Florida. Former four-star recruit Ryan Kelley spent his freshman year attempting to rehabilitate a shoulder injury that he now knows he probably should have had surgery on when he first arrived on campus. Kelley had shoulder surgery in the spring, and is now left to watch from the sidelines as Arizona State works to build quarterback depth through walk-on talent.

Sterling-Cole has had to step in and take over before, but one start two years ago doesn't inspire much confidence in the event that ASU enters "break glass in case of emergency" mode. Last year's walk-on quarterback, Kevin Brown, is now at Saddleback College, and to take his place, the Sun Devils have brought in four walk-on quarterbacks. If recent history is any indication, it's completely within the realm of possibility that one of these guys might need to take snaps this year.

Let's take a look at who's on the fall roster, and where they came from: