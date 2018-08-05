The new names and faces you need to know in the battle for the #3 QB spot
The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in quarterback experience, with Manny Wilkins entering his third year as the starter, but they're near the bottom when it comes to depth. Redshirt sophomore Dillon Sterling Cole is the lone scholarship holdover healthy enough to play right now outside of Wilkins, with Brady White transferring to Memphis, and Blake Barnett transferring to Southern Florida. Former four-star recruit Ryan Kelley spent his freshman year attempting to rehabilitate a shoulder injury that he now knows he probably should have had surgery on when he first arrived on campus. Kelley had shoulder surgery in the spring, and is now left to watch from the sidelines as Arizona State works to build quarterback depth through walk-on talent.
Sterling-Cole has had to step in and take over before, but one start two years ago doesn't inspire much confidence in the event that ASU enters "break glass in case of emergency" mode. Last year's walk-on quarterback, Kevin Brown, is now at Saddleback College, and to take his place, the Sun Devils have brought in four walk-on quarterbacks. If recent history is any indication, it's completely within the realm of possibility that one of these guys might need to take snaps this year.
Let's take a look at who's on the fall roster, and where they came from:
Kurt Walding (Dowling Catholic/Iowa Western)
The 6-1, 212-pound redshirt sophomore spent two years at JuCo powerhouse Iowa Western after helping take Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic to a state championship in 2015. Kurt Walding threw for 600+ yards and 6 TDs last year, and had a strong showing in this year's spring game. Instead of taking the reins for the Reivers, Walding finds himself in Tempe, fighting for the #3 QB spot. The most fascinating thing about Walding is that he would likely have had much more experience last year as Iowa Western's quarterback had he not offered the starting job to former 4-star Texas recruit Kai Locksley, so that Locksley could honor his brother who had been tragically killed. Locksley's ability to run the ball helped him ultimately take over as Iowa Western's primary signal caller, and helped Locksley land at UTEP on scholarship. Walding has never not been battling for playing time, even in high school, so that experience might give him a unique advantage amongst all the other quarterbacks.
Grayson Barry (Chaparral/Scottsdale CC)
Grayson Barry is a 6-3, 177 sophomore who started two and a half seasons at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale before splitting time as Scottsdale Community College's QB last season. Having watched Barry in person multiple times, I've watched him develop increased pocket awareness and elusivity to go along with his biggest strength- the ability to make a tough throw. He threw for 1,926 yards and 15 TDs last season. He's got a long delivery on some of his throws, but also has an abundance of experience running one of the more complicated offenses in Arizona prep football while at Chaparral.
Beau Barrington (Cardinal Newman)
The 6-1, 185 freshman from Santa Rosa, California led Cardinal Newman to 10 wins and an appearance in the Division 3 California State Championship game. Beau Barrington had some great games passing the ball, throwing for 30 TDs and 2,800+ yards, but his ability to make things happen with his feet (660 yards rushing, 16 TD) could go a long way in setting him apart from the rest of the walk-on competition. If you recognize Barrington's name, it might be because he and his team had to play through incredible adversity last season as the school, as well as Barrington's home, were destroyed by a wildfire.
Bobby Aviña (Gregori)
Usually an undefeated regular season, 3,000 yards passing, and a 7-1 TD to INT ratio, and a District Player of the Year Award would be enough to get a 6-2 Modesto, California QB some scholarship offers, but instead Bobby Aviña walks on in Tempe looking to prove that his senior season was no fluke.