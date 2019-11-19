If you follow the Sun Devil football team and feel trapped in a Groundhog Day environment, you’re probably not alone. As repetitive deficiencies continue to reveal themselves, Arizona State isn’t able to stop the bleeding and finds itself with the longest losing streak, four games, it had endured since 2016. We discuss the key factors in the loss in the 35-34 loss to Oregon State, the highly controversial two-point attempt decision that backfired and look ahead to the toughest challenge this year, a home meeting with Oregon.



(1:27) Another week, another tale of two halves for the Arizona State defense which allowed its opponent to score 28 points in the first two quarters, only to turn around and virtually shut down Oregon State in the second half. The predictable storylines were evident everywhere on this side of the ball.

(16:04) When talking about the offensive performance in Corvallis with naturally begin with an analysis of the decision and execution of the two-point conversion play that ultimately was the difference on the scoreboard. Nonetheless, there are issues on this side of the ball that continue to be an unpleasant déjà vu and we discuss those as well.

(44:46) We conclude the podcast with a quick preview of the home contest versus Oregon, and how we see ASU fairing in that contest and overall having a chance at a bowl-eligible record.

