Breakdown (77 Minutes)

Ralph Amsden talks about Arizona State's 38-35 win over USC on his drive back to Arizona from Los Angeles. How was Arizona State able to build an early lead, withstand a third quarter charge by the Trojans, and ultimately hang on to win? What does this win mean for Arizona State's remaining 2018 slate of games, and what does it mean for Manny Wilkins legacy?

Ralph Amsden also checks in with Mission Viejo QB Joey Yellen, a 2019 Arizona State commit, as well as his head coach Chad Johnson.